8 local healthcare heroes honored in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday night marked the 6th Annual Healthcare Heroes of Western Massachusetts ceremony.

The Healthcare Heroes program was created back in 2017. It sheds a bright light on the outstanding work that is being done across a broad spectrum of health and wellness services, as well as the institutions and individuals providing that care.

Over 80 people were nominated this year, and eight were officially chosen from different institutions to be honored at this year’s event.

“People who are in healthcare, they do a remarkable job. Most people know their stories, but a lot of them go untold. I don’t think we can thank the people in the healthcare community enough,” said George O’Brien of BusinessWest.

Honored at the event Thursday night was the following people:

Lifetime Achievement: Helen Caulton-Harris, Director of Health and Human Services, City of Springfield

Health/Wellness Administrator: Mark Paglia, Chief Operating Officer, MiraVista Behavioral Health Center

Patient/Resident/Client Care Provider: Dr. Philip Glynn, Director of Medical Oncology, Mercy Medical Center

Collaboration in Health/Wellness: Dr. Paul Pirraglia, Division Chief, General Medicine and Community Health, Baystate Health

Collaboration in Health/Wellness: ServiceNet’s Enrichment Center & Strive Clinic and its partners at Springfield College and UMass Amherst

Community Health: Addiction Consult Service at Holyoke Medical Center

Emerging Leader: Dr. Sundeep Shukla, Chief, Department of Emergency Medicine, Baystate Noble Hospital

Innovation in Health/Wellness: Elaine Marieb Center for Nursing and Engineering Innovation

