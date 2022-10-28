Read full article on original website
Will Smith Explains How Floyd Mayweather Supported Him Post-Oscars Slap
Will Smith has opened up about the support he received from Floyd Mayweather following his controversial moment at the Oscars. In a clip shared by TMZ, Smith can be seen telling a room of guests about how his friendship with Mayweather developed as the former world champion boxer listens on, nodding. According to Will, the two had only known each other in passing prior to the 2022 Oscars.
Kanye West Apologizes For George Floyd Comments, Says Adidas Spat Humbled Him
Kanye West has offered an apology to the family of George Floyd after saying that Floyd died from fentanyl, and not from the physical force of Minneapolis police officers. On Friday (October 28), West said he was sorry for these comments while surrounded by paparazzi, per Consequence. “When I see...
Kanye West Responds To Stephen Jackson After Disparaging Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter
Kanye West has a response for Stephen Jackson after he called out the rapper with a video addressing the controversy surrounding his George Floyd comments. The Chicago native shared his message via his Parler page and wasted no time letting Jackson know the deal regarding his comments towards George Floyd and his family.
Kanye West Sued For $4.5M By Former Business Manager
Kanye West‘s former business manager has accused him of defaulting on an 18-month contract, which carried a $300,000 monthly retainer. In a new lawsuit filed against Ye and several of his businesses, Thomas St. John claims their professional relationship began in March of this year, when he was approached to work with West as his business manager and accountant.
Nicki Minaj Flaunts Cheeky Cinderella Costume For Halloween
Nicki Minaj has never shied away from dressing up for Halloween and now with a family of her own, she’s taken things to another level. Queen Nicki took to social media to reveal her Cinderella A.K.A. Chunderalla costume as the glistening baby blue couture dress flaunted her curves and didn’t leave much to the imagination when it came to the rap icon’s famous backside.
Diddy Almost Fights 'Power' Actor While Dressed As The Joker For Halloween
Diddy “highjacked” Halloween by morphing into the Joker this year, but his shenanigans almost landed him in a fight with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson. In various clips that have surfaced online, the Bad Boy boss can be seen terrorizing the streets of Los Angeles in full Health Ledger-inspired get-up on Saturday night (October 29).
Soulja Boy Claims Another First Involving His Newborn Baby
Soulja Boy has once again claimed to be the first rapper to do something. On Sunday (October 30), Big Draco hopped on his Instagram Story to show off his newborn baby along with his fatherly-appropriate attire, which he asserts he is the first rapper to utilize to cradle his child.
VannDa Drops ‘J+O II,’ His Follow-Up To 2020 ‘$kull The Album’ Hit Single
VannDa shows no signs of stopping. The Cambodian hip hop star shared his latest surprise single, “J+O II,” a follow-up to his 2020 hit single, “J+O” off his $kull the Album LP. The new track arrives two weeks after “Bong,” his second collaborative single with fellow...
DJ Drama Credits Omar Epps For His Success: ‘I Wouldn’t Be A DJ If It Wasn’t For Him’
DJ Drama has given Omar Epps his flowers and credited the esteemed actor and producer for putting him on the path to success. In a video posted to Instagram, Drama stood alongside Epps as he showered him with praise. “Now listen: the Grammys, Gangsta Grillz, the parties, none of that...
Coolio Collaborator Shares Rapper's First Posthumous Song, ‘Do You Want It’
Coolio fans have been given a brand new single from the late rapper, showcasing the talents of an Australian artist he was working with prior to his untimely death. The new song, “Do You Want It,” arrived on Friday (October 28) via Cosmic Bounce Records, which explained in a statement posted alongside a lyric video that this date — which happens to mark the one month anniversary of Coolio’s death — was always the intended release date.
Kodak Black Questions ‘Kutthroat Bill Vol. 1’ First-Week Sales Projections
Kodak Black has made it loud and clear he’s not rocking with the first-week sales projections of his new album Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1. The Florida native responded to an Instagram post that Akademiks put out on Sunday (October 30) referencing his first-week sales projections. According to Akademiks, Kodak was expected to move only 39,000 units — a number he wasn’t fond of.
Jadakiss Believes Kanye West Can Redeem Himself Despite Anti-Semitism Controversy
Jadakiss isn’t jumping off the Kanye West bandwagon just yet. The LOX rapper spoke briefly with TMZ while promoting his new family-inspired coffee line over the weekend, where he shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Kanye. While many companies and individuals have cut ties with the Chicago rap...
Jeezy Explains Past Issues With Quality Control's Coach K
Jeezy has addressed his past issues with former manager and Quality Control Music co-founder Kevin “Coach K” Lee. The Atlanta rapper mentioned the QC executive on his new Snofall album with DJ Drama, which dropped on October 21. “Got love for Coach K, even though he went with the other guy,” he rapped on “One Hunnid.”
Meek Mill Flips Ice Spice’s ‘Munch’ Into New Freestyle
Meek Mill has released a new freestyle channeling Ice Spice‘s “Munch (Feelin’ U) — listen to a snippet below. On Saturday (Oct. 29), Meek took to Instagram to share a clip of the freestyle over Spice‘s breakout drill track. Continuing to show his admiration for...
Drake Tells Lil Wayne He's Upset He Didn't Sing 'Mrs. Officer' At Lil Weezyana Fest
New Orleans, LA - Drake performed at Lil Wayne‘s Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans over the weekend, but he was upset Weezy didn’t bring him out for “Mrs. Officer.”. During his surprise appearance at the festival, Drizzy told the crowd he was disappointed he didn’t get to sing Bobby V.’s part on Wayne’s 2008 Tha Carter III hit. He explained that during his early career, Wayne would invite him on stage to sing the chorus.
Lil Zay Osama Reportedly Released On $1M Bail Following Machine Gun Arrest
Lil Zay Osama has reportedly been released from a New York prison after posting a $1 million bail in a gun possession case stemming from an arrest earlier this month. The rapper shared the news via his Instagram Stories on Friday (October 28), not only detailing the specifics of his bail, but also thanking his attorney.
Jack Harlow Transports Back To The ’70s For ‘SNL’ Performance
Jack Harlow took it back to the 1970s during one of his performances on Saturday Night Live this weekend, where he pulled double duty as both host and musical guest. Rocking a white suit — similar to that of John Travolta’s in the 1977 movie Saturday Night Fever — and matching wool scarf, Harlow delivered a tranquil rendition of “Lil Secret” under a glistening disco ball on Saturday night’s episode of the late night sketch show (October 29).
T.I. Says Gun Control In America ‘Sounds Like An Oxymoron’
T.I. has a few suggestions to create a better gun control system in America, even if he doesn’t necessarily believe that’s a possibility. On the latest episode of Comedy Central’s Hell Of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God, Tip and fellow panelists Tommy Davidson and Kristen Soltis Anderson were asked to weigh in on the case of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley.
Quavo & Takeoff Get "Messy" For Halloween In New Video
Quavo and Takeoff go on a horror-themed trip in the new music video for “Messy” off their collaborative effort Only Built For Infinity Links. Check it out below. The duo unleashed the video directed by Quavo and Daps on Monday (October 31), right in time for Halloween. The visual finds Quay and Take sleeping in a car before they wake up, both confused by their dreams.
Joe Budden Breaks Silence On Tsu Surf Arrest As Rapper Pleads Not Guilty In RICO Case
Joe Budden has spoken out in support of Tsu Surf just ahead of the rapper’s virtual appearance in court to enter a plea in his federal racketeering case. A segment of a new episode of the Joe Budden Podcast uploaded on October 22 was dedicated to the battle rapper. Budden expressed his support for Tsu Surf and his family, while also saying that he feels a level of guilt about the situation.
