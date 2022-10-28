Want to know exactly how much Texas progressives despise their Republican lawmakers? Attend an event with Bernie Sanders. The Vermont senator, who in person is equal parts bombastic professor, polished politico, and SNL parody, made a much publicized visit to the Texas State University in San Marcos on October 29. During his 20-minute speech, the former presidential candidate periodically mentioned various Republicans as examples of greed or incompetence, or both, inciting the outrage of the 350 or so people in attendance who booed in reaction. Though Donald Trump received a sizable collective outrage, the top boos were reserved for Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz, the latter receiving not one, but two hearty rebukes from the crowd. (Elon Musk drew the senator’s criticism, too, but more on that later.)

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO