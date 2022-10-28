Read full article on original website
GM Pauses Advertising on Twitter Following Elon Musk Takeover
If you’re an automaker, what do you do when the founder of a rival takes over a social media platform where you’ve advertised in the past? If you’re General Motors, apparently the answer involves hitting the metaphorical “pause” button. Recently, CNBC reported that GM had made the decision to put a temporary halt to their Twitter advertising.
Musk consolidates power at Twitter after board is dismissed
Elon Musk consolidated his control of Twitter on Monday after the entire board was dismissed. Musk, 51, completed his purchase of Twitter last week for $44 billion and immediately started molding the company to his liking. One of the first steps he took was to fire four of the most senior executives of the company, including Parag Agrawal, the chief executive. Calling himself "Chief Twit," Musk plans to effectively run the company himself in the immediate term, people familiar with his plans have said.
Bernie Sanders singles out Elon Musk during San Marcos campaign stop
Want to know exactly how much Texas progressives despise their Republican lawmakers? Attend an event with Bernie Sanders. The Vermont senator, who in person is equal parts bombastic professor, polished politico, and SNL parody, made a much publicized visit to the Texas State University in San Marcos on October 29. During his 20-minute speech, the former presidential candidate periodically mentioned various Republicans as examples of greed or incompetence, or both, inciting the outrage of the 350 or so people in attendance who booed in reaction. Though Donald Trump received a sizable collective outrage, the top boos were reserved for Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz, the latter receiving not one, but two hearty rebukes from the crowd. (Elon Musk drew the senator’s criticism, too, but more on that later.)
Oil giants face backlash for handing record profits to investors
(Bloomberg) -- Big Oil’s record profits are a huge hit on Wall Street but increasingly provocative in the corridors of power from Washington to London as politicians lash out against executives for funneling windfall profits to investors. The controversy this week was not so much about the gargantuan dollar...
Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.
Epstein Pal Leon Black Alleges Rape Accuser Is Russian Spy
Jeffrey Epstein’s billionaire pal, Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black, has filed another lawsuit against the former Russian model who alleges he raped her, claiming she may be a Russian spy and that she and her lawyers attempted to “harm and humiliate him” despite the fact she had already allegedly collected millions in a confidentiality agreement.The suit, filed in New York state Supreme Court on Monday and seen by The Daily Beast, alleges Guzel Ganieva “made false allegations” that Black assaulted and abused her, which he claims was in direct violation of a confidentiality agreement “under which Plaintiff had paid...
Paul Pelosi attack - live: DA unveils charges against DePape as she says assault was politically motivated
The San Francisco District Attorney called for political rhetoric to be toned down as she announced state charges against David DePape for the alleged hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband.Brooke Jenkins said that her office will charge the suspect with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official and their family.“Violence has no place in the city and we will work vigorously to hold the defendant accountable,” she told a Monday press conference. As leaders and citizens, it is incumbent upon us all to watch...
