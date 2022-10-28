ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student Loan Forgiveness Checks Could Go Out In Weeks

By Frankie P
 4 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

According to President Biden, Student Loan Forgiveness checks could be go out in just a few weeks!

Last week a federal court froze the process when a few states challenged the program.

According to The Hill, A federal district judge had dismissed the case a day before, ruling that the six attorneys general representing the states did not have standing to sue because they did not demonstrate that the policy directly harms their states.

But right before this was dismissed the President said, “We’re gonna win that case. I think in the next two weeks you’re gonna see those checks going out”

So if you're one of 22 million Americans who applied, you may be getting a check real soon!

Mary Solomon
3d ago

Big mistake 😡😡 there is no way taxpayers should be paying other peoples loans so they won’t be responsible!! There will get out of school Get high passing jobs while the taxpayers struggle 😡😡

mizerbob
4d ago

Checks? illegally forgiving loans is one thing but giving checks is just downright vote buying.

