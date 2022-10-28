Student Loan Forgiveness Checks Could Go Out In Weeks

Photo : Getty Images

According to President Biden, Student Loan Forgiveness checks could be go out in just a few weeks!

Last week a federal court froze the process when a few states challenged the program.

According to The Hill, A federal district judge had dismissed the case a day before, ruling that the six attorneys general representing the states did not have standing to sue because they did not demonstrate that the policy directly harms their states.

But right before this was dismissed the President said, “We’re gonna win that case. I think in the next two weeks you’re gonna see those checks going out”

So if you're one of 22 million Americans who applied, you may be getting a check real soon!