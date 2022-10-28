Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $800M

Photo: Getty Images

For the 36th consecutive drawing, no one matched all the Powerball numbers on Wednesday -- meaning Saturday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $800 million.

The new total makes Saturday's prize the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, Powerball officials say.



The biggest occurred in 2016 when the jackpot reached $1.586 billion.

If someone wins the upcoming drawing, the jackpot will be awarded in 29 annual payments. Or the winner can choose a lump sum payment of $383.7 million after taxes, lottery officials say.



That's not to say matching all five numbers plus the Powerball is easy; the odds of doing it are one in 292.2 million.