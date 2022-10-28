ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $800M

By Frankie P
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

For the 36th consecutive drawing, no one matched all the Powerball numbers on Wednesday -- meaning Saturday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $800 million.

The new total makes Saturday's prize the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, Powerball officials say.

The biggest occurred in 2016 when the jackpot reached $1.586 billion.

If someone wins the upcoming drawing, the jackpot will be awarded in 29 annual payments. Or the winner can choose a lump sum payment of $383.7 million after taxes, lottery officials say.

That's not to say matching all five numbers plus the Powerball is easy; the odds of doing it are one in 292.2 million.

Related
The Associated Press

Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball. The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23. The increased jackpot will remain the fifth-largest in U.S. history behind another Powerball prize and three Mega Millions lottery game jackpots. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Chicago

Powerball jackpot $800 million: The most common numbers drawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Without fail, as the Powerball jackpot rises to insane levels, the players come out in droves.And it's happened again: A surge of players has lifted Saturday night's Powerball Jackpot to $800 million--the second biggest jackpot ever. (There was a single $1 million winner from Illinois from Wednesday's drawing.) So, many rookies often ask: What are the most common Powerball numbers drawn?We are here to help!According to USA Mega, which collects data for the past 799 drawings (dating back to 10/7/15), 61, 32, 21, 63, and 69 are the five most popular. The most popular Powerball number is 24.For those...
ILLINOIS STATE
People

Woman Buys Lottery Ticket Minutes Before Drawing — and Wins Over $500,000: 'I Screamed'

Stephanie Israel said she was lying in bed on Saturday when "the spirit just told me to go online and buy one" A last-minute decision to play the lottery made one North Carolina woman hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. Stephanie Israel, 39, won a whopping $501,544 after buying a Quick Pick ticket just minutes before Saturday's Cash 5 drawing, according to a press release from the NC Education Lottery. However, the Guilford County woman didn't realize she'd won on her $1 ticket until the next morning, when she...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
People

Powerball Jackpot Jumps to an Estimated $1 Billion After No Tickets Match During Saturday Drawing

The current Powerball drawing marks only the second time in the lottery's 30-year history that the total has risen to $1 billion The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1 billion (or about $497.3 million in cash) after no winning tickets were sold on Saturday, making it the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history, according to a press release from game officials.  Drawing for the winner on Monday will mark the game's second-largest jackpot ever, and fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history overall. The largest world record was $1.586...
FLORIDA STATE
