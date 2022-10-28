ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Clueless
4d ago

Hmmm, if the charges are true, this guy really is not what we want for the top cop in the county. Sexism, crudeness, demeaning, condescending, verbally abusiveness… don’t we have more than enough of that in our culture? But what do I know, I am cluelessly clueless… 🙄🤷

anonymous98503
3d ago

Is the comment funny yes, but he’s not a comedian, he’s trying to be a sheriff. He should rise above the childish punch lines and grow up. No top cop material.

Maria Maria
3d ago

The administration doesn't have to make him look bad, clearly he's doing a pretty good job of that all on his own lol.

