ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
whmi.com

Lane Closures Start Today On North Long Lake Road

Some lane closures start today in Fenton Township. The Genesee County Drain Commission is beginning a sanitary sewer project on North Long Lake Road between Torrey Road and Wiggins Road. The Road Commission advises that there will be temporary lane closures. The project is expected to last no more than...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Repairs To Begin On Hill Road Bridge Over NB US-23

The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin repairs to the Hill Road bridge over northbound US-23 in Genesee County this coming week. The Hill Road bridge was damaged in a high-load hit in May. Immediate repairs allowed traffic to resume on northbound US-23 but required a single-lane closure on eastbound Hill Road until permanent repairs could begin. Work involves heat straightening and steel repairs to the beam, followed by protective paint coating.
The Oakland Press

Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County

The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois

Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
TAYLOR, MI
CBS Detroit

One dies at scene of train vs. pedestrian crash in Monroe

MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Early Friday morning, a 30-year-old man was killed by a train in Monroe near Roessler Field. The Monroe Public Safety Department (MPSD) said Ryan Vance Hall, of Monroe, was walking on the CSX railroad tracks when he was struck by a northbound train at approximately 2:20 a.m. The crash happened about 800 feet south of the W. Elm Ave. crossing near N. Roessler St.   After impact, MPSD said the train crew contacted Monroe County Central Dispatch. The Monroe Police Accident Investigation Team, Evidence Technicians, Detective Bureau and Michigan State Police were called to the scene to investigate. The victim's family was notified and MPSD Chaplain Services were on-scene to assist the relatives.This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Capt. Paul Marks at (734) 243-7521 or Det. Chris Nelson with the Monroe Police Accident Investigation Team at (734) 243-7509. 
MONROE, MI
WNEM

Davison woman killed in hit and run

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run in Rochester Hills that left a Davison woman dead. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:21 a.m. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, was fatally injured by...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
HometownLife.com

City, restaurant owners split on adding new liquor licenses in downtown Plymouth

Thai Basil owner Tanya Yaldo opened her doors in downtown Plymouth about six years ago, and she’s been hoping to get a liquor license for her restaurant ever since. While the lack of alcoholic beverages doesn’t dissuade most weekday diners, she said, those who come to the restaurant on weekends often would like a drink with their meal.
PLYMOUTH, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

One injured in Eaton County shooting prompted by argument

EATON COUNTY, MI – One person was injured by a shooting Saturday morning in Eaton County, according to Michigan State Police. The person was transported to the hospital after the shooting around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the 200 block of Quincy Street in Dimondale, southwest of Lansing. The victim, whose age and gender were not released, was alert and talking before being transported.
EATON COUNTY, MI
MLive

‘Careless smoking’ sparks Jackson area house fire, officials say

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - “Careless smoking” ignited a fire Wednesday that displaced a person from their Jackson-area home, officials said. Firefighters responded to the structure fire at 7:29 a.m., Oct. 26 in the 300 block of Broad Street in Leoni Township, east of Jackson, said Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester.
JACKSON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy