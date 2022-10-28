MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Early Friday morning, a 30-year-old man was killed by a train in Monroe near Roessler Field. The Monroe Public Safety Department (MPSD) said Ryan Vance Hall, of Monroe, was walking on the CSX railroad tracks when he was struck by a northbound train at approximately 2:20 a.m. The crash happened about 800 feet south of the W. Elm Ave. crossing near N. Roessler St. After impact, MPSD said the train crew contacted Monroe County Central Dispatch. The Monroe Police Accident Investigation Team, Evidence Technicians, Detective Bureau and Michigan State Police were called to the scene to investigate. The victim's family was notified and MPSD Chaplain Services were on-scene to assist the relatives.This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Capt. Paul Marks at (734) 243-7521 or Det. Chris Nelson with the Monroe Police Accident Investigation Team at (734) 243-7509.

MONROE, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO