whmi.com
Lane Closures Start Today On North Long Lake Road
Some lane closures start today in Fenton Township. The Genesee County Drain Commission is beginning a sanitary sewer project on North Long Lake Road between Torrey Road and Wiggins Road. The Road Commission advises that there will be temporary lane closures. The project is expected to last no more than...
whmi.com
Repairs To Begin On Hill Road Bridge Over NB US-23
The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin repairs to the Hill Road bridge over northbound US-23 in Genesee County this coming week. The Hill Road bridge was damaged in a high-load hit in May. Immediate repairs allowed traffic to resume on northbound US-23 but required a single-lane closure on eastbound Hill Road until permanent repairs could begin. Work involves heat straightening and steel repairs to the beam, followed by protective paint coating.
The Oakland Press
Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County
The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
Detroit News
MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois
Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
13abc.com
Sheriff: Man standing in center lane of I-75 hit by multiple vehicles, dies
ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A man died Sunday morning after multiple cars hit him while he stood in the middle of I-75 just north of the Michigan-Ohio border, according to the Monroe County Sheriff. There was heavy fog in the area at the time of the incident, authorities said....
Overturned manufactured home caused major backup on US-127 south
The backup starts near the Frandor Shopping Center and goes down past McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital.
fox2detroit.com
Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
ClickOnDetroit.com
These are Michigan’s most dangerous intersections. And it’s not just the bad drivers
There are more than 107,000 intersections in the state of Michigan, according to MDOT. But not all of them are created equal. Many are fine, but a few are downright deadly. Local 4 drove all over looking at these intersections and found commonalities at most; they were busy and could be a little confusing, but it isn’t the whole story.
1 shot overnight in downtown East Lansing
Officers are still investigating the incident as the case is currently ongoing.
One dies at scene of train vs. pedestrian crash in Monroe
MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Early Friday morning, a 30-year-old man was killed by a train in Monroe near Roessler Field. The Monroe Public Safety Department (MPSD) said Ryan Vance Hall, of Monroe, was walking on the CSX railroad tracks when he was struck by a northbound train at approximately 2:20 a.m. The crash happened about 800 feet south of the W. Elm Ave. crossing near N. Roessler St. After impact, MPSD said the train crew contacted Monroe County Central Dispatch. The Monroe Police Accident Investigation Team, Evidence Technicians, Detective Bureau and Michigan State Police were called to the scene to investigate. The victim's family was notified and MPSD Chaplain Services were on-scene to assist the relatives.This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Capt. Paul Marks at (734) 243-7521 or Det. Chris Nelson with the Monroe Police Accident Investigation Team at (734) 243-7509.
Shootout between drivers leaves 2 buildings, 4 cars damaged by gunfire
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating a suspected rolling shootout between two vehicles chasing after each other through a Jackson County apartment community. Police were called at 10:41 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, to the area of Tanbark Lane West in Summit Township for a report of multiple shots fired, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
That's scary: Roaches spoil Halloween on suburban street
Trick-or-treating is off limits in a suburban Detroit neighborhood: There's nothing sweet about bringing home a cockroach.
WNEM
Davison woman killed in hit and run
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run in Rochester Hills that left a Davison woman dead. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:21 a.m. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, was fatally injured by...
HometownLife.com
City, restaurant owners split on adding new liquor licenses in downtown Plymouth
Thai Basil owner Tanya Yaldo opened her doors in downtown Plymouth about six years ago, and she’s been hoping to get a liquor license for her restaurant ever since. While the lack of alcoholic beverages doesn’t dissuade most weekday diners, she said, those who come to the restaurant on weekends often would like a drink with their meal.
One injured in Eaton County shooting prompted by argument
EATON COUNTY, MI – One person was injured by a shooting Saturday morning in Eaton County, according to Michigan State Police. The person was transported to the hospital after the shooting around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the 200 block of Quincy Street in Dimondale, southwest of Lansing. The victim, whose age and gender were not released, was alert and talking before being transported.
Injured man found laying on I-696 was victim of hit-and-run, police searching for suspect
Police are looking for leads in a hit-and-run crash after an injured man was found laying on I-696 in Oakland County early Saturday morning.
‘Careless smoking’ sparks Jackson area house fire, officials say
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - “Careless smoking” ignited a fire Wednesday that displaced a person from their Jackson-area home, officials said. Firefighters responded to the structure fire at 7:29 a.m., Oct. 26 in the 300 block of Broad Street in Leoni Township, east of Jackson, said Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester.
Owner calls for demolition of Lakeside Mall to pave way for $1 billion mixed-use project
Out with the old and in with the new — it’s what the Lakeside Mall owner plans to do after proposing to tear down most of the property to make way for a new mixed-use project.
East Lansing Police track down stolen pumpkins
East Lansing Police say they got a call about people that were stealing Halloween decorations from different homes.
wlen.com
Monroe Sheriff’s Office Provides Clarity on Heavy Police Presence in Whiteford Twp. on Tuesday
Monroe County, MI – There was a heavy police presence in a wooded area in Whiteford Township on Tuesday…and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported some clarification on what exactly happened. Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Drive to interview a 62-year-old male who was identified...
