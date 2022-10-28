ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Summerville Medical Center celebrates Halloween with 'Lowcountry Beach Babies'

Summerville Medical Center's annual Level II Special Care Nursery Halloween costume tradition continues with an extra-special Lowcountry theme this year. Officials said nurses spend more than 40 hours hand-making special Halloween costumes for the babies and their families so they can still celebrate their first Halloween together. This year, the...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Halloween scenes across the Lowcountry

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's Halloween and the Lowcountry stepped up! Check out some of our favorite Halloween scenes this year. Want to be included on the list? Send us your best decorations or costume photos at the "Chime In" tab on our website. "Mount UNpleasant" On Folly Beach,...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

How to stay safe during Halloween night in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Halloween is officially here. While Monday night is supposed to be about picking up candy and having fun wearing costumes, the Charleston Police Department says they want to make sure Halloween is safe too. Some of the biggest measures Charleston Police are taking will be...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Ladles Soups West Ashley announces closing date

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — On Thursday November third Ladles in West Ashley will be closing it's doors for the last time. The Charleston soup company also has locations in James Island, Knightsville, Downtown, and Kill Devils Hill in North Carolina. With over 400 soup recipes that rotate...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

SC woman wins $300,000 on lottery scratch-off on the way to Walmart

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina woman's trip to Walmart turned into a trip to Columbia when she won $300,000 on a scratch-off. The Lowcountry woman said instead of going shopping she was going to Columbia to cash in her winning ticket. But first, she went home to get her husband.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

1 killed in shooting on N. Atlantic Avenue in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — At around 12:30 this morning, North Charleston officers responded to a shooting on N. Atlantic Avenue and Leland Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found an adult male victim with an injury consistent with a gunshot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Voters split on future of Rifle Range Road Park

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The future of Rifle Range Road between Six Mile and Hamlin roads hangs in the balance. Next week, people living in Mount Pleasant will decide if they want to raise property taxes in order to turn a decade-long plan to construct a recreational complex into reality.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Victim in Hampton Inn shooting identified by Berkeley County Coroner

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a shooting at the Summerville Hampton Inn. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Michael Britt of California. On Wednesday, Summerville PD responded to a shooting at the Hampton Inn. Britt was found at the...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Teenager shot in hand while walking along highway in Hollywood: CCSO

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies say a teenager was shot in the hand while walking along Highway 162 on Saturday. Deputies said the 17-year-old victim showed up to a fire station on Highway 174 around 8 p.m. From there, he was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for the non-life threatening injury.
HOLLYWOOD, SC
abcnews4.com

Fire officials warn of contaminated kerosene sold in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCIV) — Fire officials are warning anyone who bought kerosene at Tanners Money Saver in Kingstree to not use it for serious safety reasons. Both the Williamsburg County Fire Department and Kingstree Fire Department said they received information that the kerosene sold at the store is contaminated. This specifically applies to kerosene sold since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
KINGSTREE, SC
abcnews4.com

4 injured in West Ashley apartment shooting early Sunday morning

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say four people were injured after a shooting at Orleans Garden Apartments early Sunday morning. Police said two of the victims are believed to be juveniles, however, their exact ages have not been confirmed. Officers were dispatched to the apartments at 1900...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Baby Formula Shortages still a concern for local families

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Back in February the Nation was dealing with a Baby Formula Shortage and although shelves are slowly filling up, families are still struggling to find certain types. According to the Census Bureau Survey, nearly a third of households are still having trouble finding Baby Formula.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy