Spectrum celebrates efforts to expand internet access in rural Wisconsin

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Internet service provider Spectrum on Thursday celebrated the completion of projects to extend high-speed internet to underserved areas of Wisconsin.

During an event in Rock County, Spectrum representatives touted the company’s efforts as part of the federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund program to expand access to Wisconsinites. When the company’s expansion is complete, it will have extended fiber connections to roughly 140,000 locations across the state that do not currently have broadband access.

When the rollout is done, Rock County customers will have starting internet download speeds of at least 300 Mbps.

In 2021, the company extended its service to reach 41,000 homes and small businesses in Wisconsin alone.

Speakers at the event stressed the increased importance of connectivity following the COVID-19 pandemic.

