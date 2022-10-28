Metroparks officially opens new Eastern Ledge Trail at Euclid Creek Reservation in Richmond Heights

Read full article on original website
Cleveland Metroparks to buy $3.8M golf course, return it to natural state
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks is moving to expand South Chagrin Reservation in Solon by adding nearly 150 acres from a defunct golf course and returning it to its natural state as protected green space. The property, part of the Hawthorne Valley Country Club, would cost the park district...
Fire 45 Grille to open in North Royalton by end of this year, city officials say
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The owner of The Islander Bar & Grille in Middleburg Heights will open a new restaurant on Ohio 82 in North Royalton. Chad Trush -- who, according to his Facebook page, lives in Strongsville -- is calling the new restaurant Fire 45 Grille + Social. The eatery will fill a building, plus an addition, formerly occupied by Mario’s restaurant off the south side of Ohio 82 just west of State Road.
Avon Tree Lighting Festival Ride with Santa contest forms due: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as applications are now being accepted for the city’s annual “Ride with Santa” contest. Parents can download the contest form then kids can write a letter to Santa letting the big guy know why they would like to ride with him to the city’s annual Tree Lighting Festival and help him light the holiday decorations. The festival is Dec. 3 at the Avon Aquatic Facility (new location), 36265 Detroit Road. Children ages 3 to 14 years-old prior to December 31, 2022 may enter the contest. One entry per child. Deadline to submit forms is 5 p.m. Nov. 18.
Voters to decide new-money levy and renewal for North Olmsted and Fairview Park schools
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- A quick look around the Sun Post Herald communities finds two important -- albeit different -- levies on the Nov. 8 ballot. Here’s a quick look at what voters will be deciding on Election Day:. NORTH OLMSTED. Due to flat funding and an anticipated deficit...
How long lanes on State Road in Parma will be closed
Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, State Road in Parma will be reduced to one northbound lane for 14 days due to road construction.
Richmond Heights’ failing salt storage bin leads to a request for help to Highland Heights
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With the city’s road salt storage bin in disrepair, Richmond Heights is looking to neighbor Highland Heights for some help as the snow season approaches. Richmond Heights stores its salt in a bin at its service department headquarters at 26260 Chardonview Road. The bin, which...
Are you in the mood for some delicious fried chicken?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself in Lakewood, you can't go wrong with the fried chicken at this soul food restaurant. Check out their wing dings, which can be served plain or with jerk, garlic, parmesan, buffalo, or BBQ sauce. Southern Cafe also serves fantastic chicken and waffles; their take on the dish features deep fried chicken that's been marinated in buttermilk, red velvet waffles, and creamy low country grits. You can also get a fried chicken dinner with a corn muffin and two sides of your choice. For even more flavor, you can cover your fried chicken with honey glaze, BBQ sauce, or gravy and onions. As for sides, you can't go wrong with soul food staples like collard greens, mac & cheese, candied yams, or fresh fries.
Sir Troy's Toy Kingdom finds new 30,000-square-foot location in Belden Village
CANTON, Ohio — If you’re searching for that perfect toy for a loved one, it’s probably safe to assume it’s waiting for you somewhere on the shelves of the new Sir Troy's Toy Kingdom location in Belden Village. Owner Troy Cefaratti believes it is the largest independent toy store in the country.
Contestants put a little mustard into Avon East Elementary School hot dog race
AVON, Ohio -- Avon East Elementary School students cheered on their favorite condiment in a Halloween hot dog race Friday (Oct. 28). The racing trio was portrayed by three school staff members: Principal Erin Holzhauer (Mustard), psychologist Erin Lynn (Onion) and guidance counselor Nikki Joseph (Ketchup).
Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
New Serpentini Collision Center proposed for Middleburg Heights
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Citing a need for more space, representatives for Serpentini Chevrolet presented, and ultimately received approval of, a preliminary plan for a new 50,000-square-foot Middleburg Heights collision center proposed for 6679 and 6689 Engle Road. The current Serpentini Collision Center in Berea will relocate from its...
How unusual are these 60+ temperatures for Halloween in Cleveland?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Pack away your child’s jacket when they are trick or treating this afternoon or evening; temperatures are expected to stay in the 60s until at least 8 p.m. Monday marks the fourth time in the last five years that high Halloween temperatures have been 60 degrees or higher in Cleveland, with the highest being 65 degrees in 2019. The only year that didn’t match this threshold was 2020, with a high of 49 degrees.
Cabinet customers lose big money; owner runs from our cameras
This is a story about frustration and potential crimes, of dreams and disappointment. News 5 Investigators are hounding business owners for answers, but only learning how fast they can run.
Brook Park demolishes former Super 8 ‘nuisance’ hotel
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- The former Super 8 by Wyndham hotel at 16644 Snow Road came down with a rumble Oct. 24, with Mayor Ed Orcutt taking the first swipe from inside the excavator cab. Orcutt initially pursued having the hotel shut down in 2020 when he served as Ward...
Southwest General Medical Center takes over St. Vincent’s bariatric center in November as St. Vincent prepares to close
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The parceling out of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s specialty departments to other local hospitals continues with Southwest General Health Center’s announcement that it is taking over St. Vincent’s bariatric surgery center and moving it to Middleburg Heights. Bariatric center medical director Leslie...
Avon High chess club carves out time to help senior citizens
AVON, Ohio -- The Avon High School chess club made all the right moves in a win-win Halloween project with a local nursing home. Members carved pumpkins to take to The Woods on French Creek Nursing Home for their Halloween party Thursday (Oct. 27). Hailey Taylor, activity director and life...
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street Sign
Saniyah NicholsonCourtesy of The Daniels Family (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Controversy with honorary secondary street signage is a problem for some City of Cleveland residents, business owners, and stakeholders. The practice of granting an individual a street-named signage is celebratory to honor and recognize their contributions to the City, while other times, it is to show reverence to the individual's family due to a mishap at no fault of their own.
Bratenahl Corning Drive residents fight for lost Lake Erie beach access
Two dozens homeowners living on Corning Drive in the Village of Bratenahl continue with what appears to be a long legal battle over Lake Erie beach access they believe was unfairly taken from them
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Akron?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
5 adults, 4 kids displaced after camper fire in Elyria
Five adults and four children are left without a home after a fire broke out in Elyria Saturday afternoon, firefighters reported.
