Richmond Heights, OH

Metroparks officially opens new Eastern Ledge Trail at Euclid Creek Reservation in Richmond Heights

By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Fire 45 Grille to open in North Royalton by end of this year, city officials say

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The owner of The Islander Bar & Grille in Middleburg Heights will open a new restaurant on Ohio 82 in North Royalton. Chad Trush -- who, according to his Facebook page, lives in Strongsville -- is calling the new restaurant Fire 45 Grille + Social. The eatery will fill a building, plus an addition, formerly occupied by Mario’s restaurant off the south side of Ohio 82 just west of State Road.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
Avon Tree Lighting Festival Ride with Santa contest forms due: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as applications are now being accepted for the city’s annual “Ride with Santa” contest. Parents can download the contest form then kids can write a letter to Santa letting the big guy know why they would like to ride with him to the city’s annual Tree Lighting Festival and help him light the holiday decorations. The festival is Dec. 3 at the Avon Aquatic Facility (new location), 36265 Detroit Road. Children ages 3 to 14 years-old prior to December 31, 2022 may enter the contest. One entry per child. Deadline to submit forms is 5 p.m. Nov. 18.
AVON, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some delicious fried chicken?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself in Lakewood, you can't go wrong with the fried chicken at this soul food restaurant. Check out their wing dings, which can be served plain or with jerk, garlic, parmesan, buffalo, or BBQ sauce. Southern Cafe also serves fantastic chicken and waffles; their take on the dish features deep fried chicken that's been marinated in buttermilk, red velvet waffles, and creamy low country grits. You can also get a fried chicken dinner with a corn muffin and two sides of your choice. For even more flavor, you can cover your fried chicken with honey glaze, BBQ sauce, or gravy and onions. As for sides, you can't go wrong with soul food staples like collard greens, mac & cheese, candied yams, or fresh fries.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
CLEVELAND, OH
How unusual are these 60+ temperatures for Halloween in Cleveland?

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Pack away your child’s jacket when they are trick or treating this afternoon or evening; temperatures are expected to stay in the 60s until at least 8 p.m. Monday marks the fourth time in the last five years that high Halloween temperatures have been 60 degrees or higher in Cleveland, with the highest being 65 degrees in 2019. The only year that didn’t match this threshold was 2020, with a high of 49 degrees.
CLEVELAND, OH
Southwest General Medical Center takes over St. Vincent’s bariatric center in November as St. Vincent prepares to close

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The parceling out of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s specialty departments to other local hospitals continues with Southwest General Health Center’s announcement that it is taking over St. Vincent’s bariatric surgery center and moving it to Middleburg Heights. Bariatric center medical director Leslie...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street Sign

Saniyah NicholsonCourtesy of The Daniels Family (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Controversy with honorary secondary street signage is a problem for some City of Cleveland residents, business owners, and stakeholders. The practice of granting an individual a street-named signage is celebratory to honor and recognize their contributions to the City, while other times, it is to show reverence to the individual's family due to a mishap at no fault of their own.
CLEVELAND, OH
