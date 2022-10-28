Read full article on original website
AJ Lee Trends Following WWE NXT Live Event, AJ Reacts, Photos and Footage
AJ Lee was trending worldwide on Twitter as Cora Jade dressed as the former WWE Divas Champion at Friday’s WWE NXT live event in Melbourne, FL. Full results from Friday’s NXT event can be found by clicking here. The Women’s Halloween Costume Battle Royal kicked off Friday’s live...
Roman Reigns and Halloween Match Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been confirmed for Monday’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE RAW, which will also be a special Halloween show. We previously mentioned how Reigns was advertised on Monday’s RAW on both the WWE Events website and the arena website. WWE made the appearance official on tonight’s SmackDown on FS1, which saw the feud between Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso escalate when Reigns intervened. Click here for complete SmackDown results.
Spoilers: AEW Dark Taping Results for 11/1/2022
Before this week’s edition of AEW Rampage went on air, the November 1 edition of AEW “Dark” was taped Friday night from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Full spoilers are listed below:. * Taz and Excalibur were on commentary. Dasha did ring announcing. * Skye...
Limitless Wrestling “Fresh Blood” Event Results and Highlights (10/29/22)
Limitless Wrestling “Fresh Blood” Event Results and Highlights (10/29/22) On October 29, Limitless Wrestling’s event “Fresh Blood” took place in Yarmouth, Maine at the Yarmouth Amvets. The show was streamed live on IWTV. “Fresh Blood” was headlined by The Workhorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry)...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Glasgow, Scotland 10/30/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. * Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) * Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville. * The New Day teased a mystery partner for the main event.
WWE NXT Live Event Results from Melbourne, FL 10/28/2022
The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida. * Thea Hail won a Women’s Halloween Costume Battle Royal to earn a title shot in the main event. * Odyssey Jones defeated Javier Bernal. * NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty...
Final Card for Tonight’s MLW Fightland ’22
Tonight, MLW will is in Philadelphia for Fightland ’22, which will also double as television tapings for upcoming episodes of Fusion. The final card is as follows:. Last Man Standing for the World Heavyweight Championship. Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. “The Judge” EJ Nduka. Jacob Fatu vs. Lio...
Bayley Wants WWE to Introduce a Mid-Card Women’s Championship
From being a champion in NXT to being on the main roster, Bayley has accomplished everything in the WWE. WWE added the Women’s Tag Team Titles to the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles after persistent demands from Bayley, Sasha Banks, and other women. However, Bayley wants a mid-card championship for women in WWE, which is not currently available.
WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022
WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir vs. Nikki Cross. Match starts off with Bianca BelAir sends Nikki Cross into the corner. She delivers several shoulders to her midsection before Cross looks for a roll up. BelAir blocks it and delivers a shoulder tackle. Cross hits a crossbody, then fires off several right hands and kicks. Cross sends BelAir into the top turnbuckle face first, but BelAir fires back with a back elbow and a dropkick. BelAir delivers a fallaway slam, but Cross pulls her onto the apron and slams her leg into it. She hits several forearms that sends us to a break.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight’s Special Halloween Episode (10/31/22)
WWE RAW will air live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, tonight, with the final red brand build for WWE Crown Jewel. Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will both make appearances on tonight’s show. Lesnar’s opponent for the Crown Jewel, Bobby Lashley, is scheduled to appear, whereas Reigns’ opponent, Logan Paul, is not currently advertised, but he may still appear.
Confirmed Matches for the Final WWE SmackDown Before Crown Jewel (Non-Spoiler)
WWE SmackDown on FOX taped the November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition Friday night from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. Due to the crew’s trip to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on November 5, next week’s SmackDown program was taped. Full spoilers from Friday night’s taping,...
Matt Cardona Shuts Down Possibility Of WWE Return, Logan Paul’s Special Message For Roman Reigns
– Zack Ryder is no more. Matt Cardona announced the “death” of his former WWE persona in a tweet shared via his official Twitter feed this weekend. “Zack Ryder is dead,” he wrote. “Long live Matt Cardona!” Check out the post embedded below. –...
NJPW Pulls Karl Anderson From November 5 Battle Autumn Show
NJPW officially pulled the current NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson from the November 5th Battle Autumn event in Osaka. Karl Anderson was originally scheduled to defend the NEVER Openweight against Hikuleo at Battle Autumn but was added to the WWE Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia which also falls in November 5th. Anderson had indicated via social media that he would not be at the NJPW Battle Autumn show. This created an unpleasant situation between NJPW and Karl Anderson.
ROH TV Title Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite (11/2/2022)
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/2/2022) * Renee Paquette hosts sit-down interview with Saraya & Britt Baker. * Jade Cargill defends the TBS championship against Marina Shafir. * Samoa Joe defends the ROH TV championship against Brian Cage. * Orange Cassidy defends the All Atlantic championshpi against Luchasaurus & Rey Fenix. Make...
Jim Cornette Explains Why Now is the Ideal Time for Triple H to Bring CM Punk Back
On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. Cornette mentioned the potential of CM Punk returning to WWE during the podcast. CM Punk appears to be on his way out of AEW, with the promotion allegedly in talks with the former world champion about buying out his contract, with the main stumbling block being the non-compete clause. There has been speculation that Punk might return to WWE if AEW buys out his contract.
Video: Watch AEW Dark:Elevation (10/31/22) – Episode 87
The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up: * Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Young, Patton and Victor Andrews. * Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhett Titus. * AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Trish Adore...
Details on Pro Wrestling Noah and WWE Negotiations for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Great Muta
Shinsuke Nakamura has spoken out about wrestling The Great Muta (Keiji Muto) in a singles match at NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event on January 1 at Budokan Hall. Nakamura hasn’t wrestled for the NOAH in nine years. Tokyo Sports provided more information on how this concept became a reality.
Schism Segment and Another Match Confirmed for WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up
WWE has added two new additions to this week’s episode of NXT. WWE has confirmed that Schism (Joe Gacy, Ava Raine, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid) will appear on the show for a sit-down interview. Raine (Simon Johnson) was revealed as Schism’s newest member last week, marking her television...
Peacock and WWE Network Add Best Of WWE: Halloween Havoc’s Most Hellacious Matches
WWE Network and Peacock have added a new compilation to their streaming services. The Best Of WWE: Halloween Havoc’s Most Hellacious Matches is the latest addition. It features a variety of matches. This three-hour special is hosted by The Bump’s Matt Camp. Here is the synopsis:. “Hulk Hogan,...
WWE Live Event Results From Stuttgart, Germany 10/31/2022
The following results are from Monday’s WWE live event at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany. * Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci defeated Ridge Holland and Butch. Great opener to get the crowd hot. * Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville. * Hit Row defeated Maximum Male Models. * WWE Intercontinental...
