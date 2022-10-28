ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Top Shortstop Priority Over Aaron Judge

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned early on as being one of the many teams who are interested in courting New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge, but with Trea Turner hitting the open market as well, their focus could be addressing that need. Following the disappointment of a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies World Series: Rob Thomson's Decisions With Ranger Suarez, Jose Alvarado Pay Off

HOUSTON -- Game 1 of the World Series? Rob Thomson managed like it was Game 7. Clutch hitting, sound defense, a heroic effort from the Phillies' bullpen and Thomson's decisiveness Friday night are the reasons why the Phils were able to stun another favored opponent and jump out to another series lead that could change the complexion of the games to come.
HOUSTON, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Martin Maldonado ordered by MLB to stop using bats Albert Pujols gave him

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was informed by Major League Baseball this week that he used an illegal bat during Game 1 of the World Series. Maldonado was given a half-dozen maple bats by former teammate Albert Pujols prior to the start of Houston’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Maldonado reportedly reached out to Pujols to request the bats, as he believes Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Philadelphia

Astros Catcher Used Illegal Bat From Albert Pujols in Game 1 of World Series

Astros catcher accidentally (?) cheated in Game 1: report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. So the Houston Astros might've been cheating in the World Series. Sound familiar?. Early in Saturday night's Game 2 of the World Series, FOX dropped a quick little 50-second segment on Martin Maldonado and his...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies World Series: Ranger Suarez Starts Game 3 After Rainout

Rainout puts Ranger Suarez on mound in Game 3 as red flags fly around Zack Wheeler originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. So, Ranger Suarez will start Game 3 of the World Series, after all. Monday night's rainout pushed Game 3 back to Tuesday night. Suarez will get the ball...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Wins 1963 MVP; Ebbets Field Sold

This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Sandy Koufax win the 1963 National League MVP Award over second-place finisher Dick Groat of the St. Louis Cardinals. Koufax tallied 237 points to Groat’s 190 in Baseball Writers’ Association of America voting, and received 14 of 20 first-place votes. Koufax was named MVP six days after taking home the first of three career Cy Young Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Philadelphia

Game 3 of World Series Postponed Until Tuesday Due to Rain

Monday night's Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed because of rain. Monday night's Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed because of rain. Tickets for Game 3 will be honored Tuesday night. Game...
CBS LA

MLB Silver Slugger finalists announced:

Major League Baseball has announced the Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award finalists for the 2022 season, with several local players earning a nod as some of the league's best hitters. The honor, which has been awarded since 1990, honors the league's best hitters. MLB managers and coaches are responsible for the voting process, one of which will be awarded to the best at each respective position. The winners will be announced on Nov. 10. RELATED: Gold Glove Award finalists announcedFor the first time since its inception, the Silver Slugger Award will also recognize the utility player position, for those versatile athletes who can field...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

WATCH: NFL Ref Calls Penalty on…the Seattle Mariners?

WATCH: NFL ref calls penalty on...the Seattle Mariners? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Seattle Seahawks were called for two penalties on Sunday. And the Seattle Mariners were called for one. Late in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' home matchup versus the New York Giants, NFL referee Jerome...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Philadelphia

New XFL Teams and Logos Are Out Ahead of 2023 Season

New XFL teams and logos are out ahead of 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL season is in full swing, but more football is coming after the Super Bowl in February. The XFL has been revived for the third time after previous attempts at starting a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy