Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Related
NBC Philadelphia
2022 World Series: Phillies React to Astros Lefty Framber Valdez Potentially Using Foreign Substance
HOUSTON -- The Phillies have rallied from behind often enough this season and this month, in particular, that it qualified as a mini-surprise Saturday night when they couldn't come up with the big hit they needed. Framber Valdez was too filthy. The Astros lefty stifled the Phils, allowing one run...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Top Shortstop Priority Over Aaron Judge
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned early on as being one of the many teams who are interested in courting New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge, but with Trea Turner hitting the open market as well, their focus could be addressing that need. Following the disappointment of a...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies World Series: Rob Thomson's Decisions With Ranger Suarez, Jose Alvarado Pay Off
HOUSTON -- Game 1 of the World Series? Rob Thomson managed like it was Game 7. Clutch hitting, sound defense, a heroic effort from the Phillies' bullpen and Thomson's decisiveness Friday night are the reasons why the Phils were able to stun another favored opponent and jump out to another series lead that could change the complexion of the games to come.
Martin Maldonado ordered by MLB to stop using bats Albert Pujols gave him
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was informed by Major League Baseball this week that he used an illegal bat during Game 1 of the World Series. Maldonado was given a half-dozen maple bats by former teammate Albert Pujols prior to the start of Houston’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Maldonado reportedly reached out to Pujols to request the bats, as he believes Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
Could the Yankees target a superstar shortstop if Aaron Judge walks?
There’s a very real possibility the New York Yankees are unable to secure Aaron Judge’s signature for the future. The rumored San Francisco Giants are expected to make a healthy bid for his services, and I wouldn’t rule out the New York Mets pursuing his talents either given their influx of payroll flexibility.
NBC Philadelphia
Astros Catcher Used Illegal Bat From Albert Pujols in Game 1 of World Series
Astros catcher accidentally (?) cheated in Game 1: report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. So the Houston Astros might've been cheating in the World Series. Sound familiar?. Early in Saturday night's Game 2 of the World Series, FOX dropped a quick little 50-second segment on Martin Maldonado and his...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies World Series: Ranger Suarez Starts Game 3 After Rainout
Rainout puts Ranger Suarez on mound in Game 3 as red flags fly around Zack Wheeler originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. So, Ranger Suarez will start Game 3 of the World Series, after all. Monday night's rainout pushed Game 3 back to Tuesday night. Suarez will get the ball...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies World Series: J.T. Realmuto and the 5 Biggest Moments of Phillies' Win
HOUSTON -- After the Phillies swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild-card series three weeks ago, Rob Thomson, bottle of bubbly in hand, stood in front of his team and said, "Eleven more." It seemed almost absurd to think that the team that struggled so much in September and...
NBC Philadelphia
4 Philly Sports Icons to Throw Out First Pitches for Game 3 of World Series
For the first time in 13 years, a World Series game will be played in Philadelphia as the Phillies take on the Houston Astros in Game 3 Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. To mark the momentous occasion, four Philadelphia sports icons will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitches before the big game.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies World Series: Zack Wheeler Hit Hard as Astros Tie Series Heading Into Game 3
HOUSTON -- There was no great comeback in this one, no big break, no big defensive play, no big hit. The Phillies came out flat in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night, were never really in the ballgame and suffered a 5-2 loss to the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Justin Turner wins 2022 MLB Roberto Clemente Award, will be honored at World Series Game 3
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner has been named the winner of the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award, MLB announced Monday. The award is given annually to the player who "best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field."
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Wins 1963 MVP; Ebbets Field Sold
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Sandy Koufax win the 1963 National League MVP Award over second-place finisher Dick Groat of the St. Louis Cardinals. Koufax tallied 237 points to Groat’s 190 in Baseball Writers’ Association of America voting, and received 14 of 20 first-place votes. Koufax was named MVP six days after taking home the first of three career Cy Young Awards.
NBC Philadelphia
Game 3 of World Series Postponed Until Tuesday Due to Rain
Monday night's Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed because of rain. Monday night's Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed because of rain. Tickets for Game 3 will be honored Tuesday night. Game...
MLB Silver Slugger finalists announced:
Major League Baseball has announced the Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award finalists for the 2022 season, with several local players earning a nod as some of the league's best hitters. The honor, which has been awarded since 1990, honors the league's best hitters. MLB managers and coaches are responsible for the voting process, one of which will be awarded to the best at each respective position. The winners will be announced on Nov. 10. RELATED: Gold Glove Award finalists announcedFor the first time since its inception, the Silver Slugger Award will also recognize the utility player position, for those versatile athletes who can field...
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: NFL Ref Calls Penalty on…the Seattle Mariners?
WATCH: NFL ref calls penalty on...the Seattle Mariners? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Seattle Seahawks were called for two penalties on Sunday. And the Seattle Mariners were called for one. Late in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' home matchup versus the New York Giants, NFL referee Jerome...
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Keeps Adding to His Collection of Awards
The ocean covers 70% of the Earth, and Mookie Betts covers the other 30%. Mookie is the best right-fielder in the league, and if you disagree with that statement, you can’t deny he is at least the best defensive right-fielder in the majors. After earning a finalist spot for...
NBC Philadelphia
New XFL Teams and Logos Are Out Ahead of 2023 Season
New XFL teams and logos are out ahead of 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL season is in full swing, but more football is coming after the Super Bowl in February. The XFL has been revived for the third time after previous attempts at starting a...
Comments / 0