NBC Philadelphia
2022 World Series: Phillies React to Astros Lefty Framber Valdez Potentially Using Foreign Substance
HOUSTON -- The Phillies have rallied from behind often enough this season and this month, in particular, that it qualified as a mini-surprise Saturday night when they couldn't come up with the big hit they needed. Framber Valdez was too filthy. The Astros lefty stifled the Phils, allowing one run...
NBC Philadelphia
World Series: J.T. Realmuto Leads Phillies Comeback in Game 1 Vs. Astros
HOUSTON – And so the Phillies’ Game 1 magic continues. They are 4-0 in Game 1s this postseason. They won Game 1 of the World Series in dramatic fashion Friday night, coming back from an early five-run deficit and ultimately beating the Houston Astros, 6-5, on the strength of J.T. Realmuto’s tie-breaking solo homer with no outs in the top of the 10th.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies World Series: J.T. Realmuto and the 5 Biggest Moments of Phillies' Win
HOUSTON -- After the Phillies swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild-card series three weeks ago, Rob Thomson, bottle of bubbly in hand, stood in front of his team and said, "Eleven more." It seemed almost absurd to think that the team that struggled so much in September and...
NBC Philadelphia
Astros Catcher Used Illegal Bat From Albert Pujols in Game 1 of World Series
Astros catcher accidentally (?) cheated in Game 1: report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. So the Houston Astros might've been cheating in the World Series. Sound familiar?. Early in Saturday night's Game 2 of the World Series, FOX dropped a quick little 50-second segment on Martin Maldonado and his...
NBC Philadelphia
4 Philly Sports Icons to Throw Out First Pitches for Game 3 of World Series
For the first time in 13 years, a World Series game will be played in Philadelphia as the Phillies take on the Houston Astros in Game 3 Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. To mark the momentous occasion, four Philadelphia sports icons will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitches before the big game.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies World Series: Rob Thomson's Decisions With Ranger Suarez, Jose Alvarado Pay Off
HOUSTON -- Game 1 of the World Series? Rob Thomson managed like it was Game 7. Clutch hitting, sound defense, a heroic effort from the Phillies' bullpen and Thomson's decisiveness Friday night are the reasons why the Phils were able to stun another favored opponent and jump out to another series lead that could change the complexion of the games to come.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies World Series: Zack Wheeler Hit Hard as Astros Tie Series Heading Into Game 3
HOUSTON -- There was no great comeback in this one, no big break, no big defensive play, no big hit. The Phillies came out flat in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night, were never really in the ballgame and suffered a 5-2 loss to the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.
NBC Philadelphia
Game 3 of World Series Postponed Until Tuesday Due to Rain
Monday night's Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed because of rain. Monday night's Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed because of rain. Tickets for Game 3 will be honored Tuesday night. Game...
NBC Philadelphia
2022 World Series: Noah Syndergaard Starts Game 3 for Phillies in Pressure Spot
Syndergaard is in a pressure spot Monday night, but he’s been there before originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. When Noah Syndergaard takes the mound for the Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night, he won't be in foreign territory. Syndergaard started Game 3 of...
NBC Philadelphia
Sixers at Bulls: Joel Embiid Nails Game-Winner, Sixers Survive After Blowing Lead
3 observations after Embiid nails game-winner and Sixers survive in Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Joel Embiid's unblemished career record against the Bulls was in serious jeopardy Saturday night in Chicago. Fortunately for Embiid and the Sixers, his jumper was pure at the game's most crucial moment. With...
NBC Philadelphia
NBA Takes Away Two Sixers Second-Round Picks for Premature Free-Agency Discussions
WASHINGTON — The NBA has docked the Sixers their second-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 drafts after an investigation found the team had premature discussions with free-agent signings Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker. The league announced the penalty “reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged...
