Houston, PA

NBC Philadelphia

World Series: J.T. Realmuto Leads Phillies Comeback in Game 1 Vs. Astros

HOUSTON – And so the Phillies’ Game 1 magic continues. They are 4-0 in Game 1s this postseason. They won Game 1 of the World Series in dramatic fashion Friday night, coming back from an early five-run deficit and ultimately beating the Houston Astros, 6-5, on the strength of J.T. Realmuto’s tie-breaking solo homer with no outs in the top of the 10th.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Philadelphia

Astros Catcher Used Illegal Bat From Albert Pujols in Game 1 of World Series

Astros catcher accidentally (?) cheated in Game 1: report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. So the Houston Astros might've been cheating in the World Series. Sound familiar?. Early in Saturday night's Game 2 of the World Series, FOX dropped a quick little 50-second segment on Martin Maldonado and his...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies World Series: Rob Thomson's Decisions With Ranger Suarez, Jose Alvarado Pay Off

HOUSTON -- Game 1 of the World Series? Rob Thomson managed like it was Game 7. Clutch hitting, sound defense, a heroic effort from the Phillies' bullpen and Thomson's decisiveness Friday night are the reasons why the Phils were able to stun another favored opponent and jump out to another series lead that could change the complexion of the games to come.
HOUSTON, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Game 3 of World Series Postponed Until Tuesday Due to Rain

Monday night's Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed because of rain. Monday night's Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed because of rain. Tickets for Game 3 will be honored Tuesday night. Game...
NBC Philadelphia

Sixers at Bulls: Joel Embiid Nails Game-Winner, Sixers Survive After Blowing Lead

3 observations after Embiid nails game-winner and Sixers survive in Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Joel Embiid's unblemished career record against the Bulls was in serious jeopardy Saturday night in Chicago. Fortunately for Embiid and the Sixers, his jumper was pure at the game's most crucial moment. With...
CHICAGO, IL

