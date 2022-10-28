Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Zeekr’s 009 Electric Minivan Is All About Luxury And Comfort
New images of the Zeekr 009 minivan have surfaced online, showcasing it from the inside and confirming reports that it has a focus on luxury. The car manufacturer, owned by Geely, first previewed the electric minivan in early August and while it was expected to be unveiled in full later that month, the debut has been pushed back to November 1. It is also tipped to hit the market as the ‘Extreme Krypton 009,’ a name fitting of its design.
Carscoops
Audi A4, A5, S4, And S5 Catch The Eye With The New Competition Edition Packages
Audi is making the A4, A5, S4, and S5 models that touch sportier with the launch of the new Competition Edition and Competition Edition Plus packages in the European market. All models with the new Competition Edition package get a front grille, air intakes, diffuser, and tailpipes finished in high-gloss black. The four-ring Audi badges, wing mirrors, A-pillar accents, and the rear lip spoiler have the same feature, except for the A5 Cabriolet and A4 Avant models with the roof edge spoiler. The A4 also receives a gloss black stone chip protection strip.
Carscoops
Ford Performance Teases Mysterious Ranger Raptor With Roof-Mounted Light Bar
Ford is preparing something related to the Ranger Raptor as hinted at by a short video post on social media. The dark teaser shows a Ranger Raptor with an extra roof-mounted LED bar while we listen to revving sounds of the engine. Ford Australia and Ford Performance published the video...
Carscoops
Skip The Line And Buy This 260-Mile Rivian R1S Available Right Now
Rivian R1S reservation holders have waited a long time to finally get their hands on the all-electric SUV. The low-production Launch Edition trim with its special bits and paint color sold out fast too. Now, one has come up for sale at auction which means that someone can skip the line by purchasing it.
Carscoops
Mopar Brings Two Functional And Over-The-Top Ram Concepts To SEMA 2022
Mopar has worked its magic on two Ram 1500s that are designed to store more than ever before. Both being shown off at SEMA this week, the first is based on the Ram 1500 TRX and has been made perfect for dirt bikers, while the second is perfect for tradespeople.
Carscoops
Caterham Is Planning A Lightweight, All-Electric Two-Seater
Caterham is planning an all-electric two-seater that it will sell alongside the long-standing Seven. The small British company believes it will be able to build combustion-powered cars until 2034 but that won’t stop it from venturing into the world of EVs with a second model. Unlike the Seven, it is expected to be a closed-body two-seater that could have a fixed roof but speaking about it with Autocar, Caterham chief executive Bob Laishley said it will retain the key characteristics that all Caterham models are known for.
Carscoops
The Alfa Romeo Alfetta’s Fugly Dashboard Was Strangely Prophetic
Ever get the feeling that some old cars get way too much exposure, while others are unfairly overlooked? I do, and I reckon Alfa Romeo’s Alfetta deserves some serious spotlight time. Not only because it’s great value and handles beautifully as it shares a drivetrain layout with a Ferrari, but because its strangely mutated dashboard design was years ahead of its time.
Carscoops
Renault Makes Fun Of Tesla Semi, Says While Some Make Announcements Others Are Putting Miles On The Road
Tesla’s habit of announcing products long before they make it to market has opened it to criticisms from other automakers. The latest, Renault, has opted to tease the company for the long lead time on the Tesla Semi. The French automaker has published a video that shows a worker...
Carscoops
Koenigsegg KXX Rendering Imagines The Ultimate 2,000 HP Hybrid Hypercar
This article contains independent illustrations of a fictional Koenigsegg KXX created by professional car designer Emre Husmen that are neither related to nor endorsed by Koenigsegg. This is the Koenigsegg KXX, a wild creation from the mind of talented designer Emre Husmen that shows what an even more track-focused hypercar...
Carscoops
Volvo Pulls S60 Sedan From Sale In The UK, Reevaluating Its Future
Volvo has paused sales of the S60 sedan in the UK while evaluating the future of its BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class rival. As good as the Volvo S60 is, sales have dropped 51 per cent so far this year compared to 2021, hitting 16,797 units including the V60 estate. Interestingly, British sales of the V60 continue.
Carscoops
Why Is Ferrari Testing A Lamborghini Huracan STO At Fiorano?
The Lamborghini Huracan STO isn’t just the most hardcore, track-focused variant of the beloved V10 supercar but it is also the most dynamic and enjoyable to drive. Evidently, even Ferrari thinks its crosstown rival has cooked up something rather special with the STO. Earlier this month, YouTuber Varryx spotted...
Carscoops
Evergrande Has Started Chinese Deliveries Of The Electric Hengchi 5
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group has kicked started deliveries of the all-electric Hengchi 5 SUV. The automaker, formed out of property developer China Evergrande Group, has ambitions to be a worldwide leader in electric vehicle sales and is readying a plethora of vehicles for production. The first of these, the Hengchi 5, is being produced at a plant in the northern city of Tianjin.
Carscoops
Volkswagen Has More Than 20,000 Orders For The All-Electric ID. Buzz
More than 20,000 orders have been placed for the all-electric ID. Buzz in Europe despite the van yet to reach dealership showrooms. The ID. Buzz is currently only offered in Europe with an 82 kWh battery pack and rear-wheel drive in either commercial guise or in a passenger version. “Even...
Carscoops
2023 Jeep Wrangler Brings Back Punk’n Orange In Time For Halloween
Jeep is bringing back its popular Punk’n shade of orange for a limited time on all 2023 Wrangler models just in time for Halloween. The car manufacturer originally offered the Wrangler in Punk’n from the 2018 to 2020 model years before it was ditched. Now it’s back for the 2023 model year and offered on all variants, including the Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, 4xe, and 392. It’ll set back shoppers $695 and is the sixth special-run color to be offered for the current generation of Wrangler.
Carscoops
Certain 2022 Lamborghini Urus Models In The U.S. And Canada Need A New Infotainment System
Lamborghini has announced a recall of 2022 Urus models in the United States and Canada due to a potentially faulty infotainment system and rearview camera. A hardware issue in the infotainment system means that during shutdown, an error in one of the voltage regulators may lead to damage to various components within the control unit. This causes a loss of all functions, including the screen display, the next time the vehicle is started. The rearview camera is also inoperable.
Carscoops
VW Goes To 2022 SEMA With Basecamp SUVs, GTI, ID.4s, And A Forgotten WRC Concept
Volkswagen announced its lineup for SEMA 2022 in Las Vegas, including two adventurous “Basecamp” concepts based on the Atlas and the Taos SUVs, a trio of ID.4s, a special Golf GTI filled with Oettinger accessories, a one-off Jetta GLI Performance, a unique Golf A59 prototype designed for the WRC, and the new Golf R that will be exhibited alongside its R32 predecessor.
Carscoops
The Tesla Cybertruck Looks Dangerously Close To Real Life Production In New Images And Video
Actions speak louder than words and it looks as though there’s some very important action taking place at Tesla. New photos and video show off the 9,000-ton Giga Press and a tail light that we’ve never seen before. Both indicate that the world’s most controversial pickup truck might actually be in the hands of reservation holders soon.
Carscoops
Manhart Gives The Porsche 911 Turbo S 822 HP, Turns It Into The TR 800
The Porsche 911 Turbo S is a performance icon, but that hasn’t stopped Manhart from cranking things up a notch. Dubbed the TR 800, this 992-based coupe features a 3.8-liter six-cylinder engine that has been equipped with new turbochargers as well as an upgraded intercooler. The changes don’t stop there as the model has also been outfitted with a stainless steel exhaust system and a remapped ECU.
Carscoops
Rumor Claims Toyota GR86 Could Go Hybrid For Next Generation, Use GR Corolla Engine
Toyota has always been famously defensive of keeping the GR86 naturally aspirated and lightweight, but a new report from Japan’s Best Car Web claims the GR86 could undergo some substantial changes for its next generation. Some of these changes include things like platform switches, new engines, and even electrification,...
Carscoops
Watch In Terror As This BMW 3-Series Rally Car Crashes And Gets Impaled By A Wooden Pole
The driver and passenger of a BMW E36 3-Series have been lucky to avoid serious injury after a crash during a recent rally event in Europe. Dramatic dashcam footage filmed from inside the BMW initially shows the driver powering down a straight without any issues. As he approaches a complex of corner where there were plenty of spectators, he steers to the right and comes over a crest in the road at high speed. On the other side of this crest was a left-hand bend but unfortunately for the driver, he was simply traveling too fast to safely make the corner.
Comments / 0