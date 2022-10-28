ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 2

MomofTriplets
4d ago

The police & staff did a wonderful job. of course there must be changes made in the future. i visited a middle school about 10 yrs ago. Teachers had to keep their doirs closed at all times & they automatically locked. There was only a slim window in the door. The principal at CPA had all glass so that will need to be changed. There are restaurants in St. Louis with bullet prpof glass. Time for their school's exterior doors to get that too.Also, why didn't the principal have a panic button in her office? Was there no desk phone?

KMOV

Funeral held for teacher killed in St. Louis high school shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Family and friends paused to remember the teacher killed in the high school shooting in south St. Louis City. “She was the most selfless person I’ve ever known, and I know many of you would agree. Mom was always there for us,” Jean Kuczka’s son, Stephen, said during his mother’s funeral on Monday. “She was always there for anyone who needed her. That was the common thread of Jean’s life. Let’s celebrate that life.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in South City Sunday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in South City late Sunday night. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Pennsylvania, which is in the Gravois Park neighborhood, just after 10:00 p.m. The man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Funeral for teacher killed in CVPA shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Family and friends are remembering the life of Jean Kuczka today.  There was a public visitation for the 61-year-old teacher who was killed in last Monday’s school shooting. The funeral service is being held at the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End. Alexandria Bell, 15, was also killed in Monday’s […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Person injured in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shooting in north St. Louis City left at least one person injured Monday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a Black male was shot in the 9000 block of West Florissant Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

2 teenage boys shot Sunday in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers are in the hospital following a shooting early Sunday morning. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding the shooting just after midnight Sunday in the 8900 block of Riverview Boulevard. At the scene, police found a 17-year-old...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

ISP announces aggravated battery to a child arrest

A southeastern Illinois woman wanted for child abuse charges was arrested October 27 in St. Louis, according to Illinois State Police. ISP says 29-year-old Keisha Cullum of Elizabethtown is accused of two counts of aggravated battery to a child, and her bond is set at $2 million. On October 19th,...
ELIZABETHTOWN, IL

