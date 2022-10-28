Read full article on original website
MomofTriplets
4d ago
The police & staff did a wonderful job. of course there must be changes made in the future. i visited a middle school about 10 yrs ago. Teachers had to keep their doirs closed at all times & they automatically locked. There was only a slim window in the door. The principal at CPA had all glass so that will need to be changed. There are restaurants in St. Louis with bullet prpof glass. Time for their school's exterior doors to get that too.Also, why didn't the principal have a panic button in her office? Was there no desk phone?
KMOV
Funeral held for teacher killed in St. Louis high school shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Family and friends paused to remember the teacher killed in the high school shooting in south St. Louis City. “She was the most selfless person I’ve ever known, and I know many of you would agree. Mom was always there for us,” Jean Kuczka’s son, Stephen, said during his mother’s funeral on Monday. “She was always there for anyone who needed her. That was the common thread of Jean’s life. Let’s celebrate that life.”
Teacher killed in south St. Louis school shooting to be laid to rest Monday
ST. LOUIS — Jean Kuczka, a teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, will be laid to rest Monday morning. Her students said she died a hero after stepping between them and the gunman who entered Central VPA last week. Kuczka and student Alex Bell were both...
KMOV
Man shot, killed in South City Sunday night
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in South City late Sunday night. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Pennsylvania, which is in the Gravois Park neighborhood, just after 10:00 p.m. The man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead...
KMOV
Car thief shot by son of woman he stole from, Richmond Heights police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in Richmond Heights are investigating after a woman’s car was stolen and her son shot at the suspects. According to the Richmond Heights Police Department, the incident took place Monday morning in the area of I-64 and Big Bend Boulevard. A woman’s BMW was stolen in Sunset Hills.
Police: Man shot in eye during gas station altercation
Berkeley police are searching for a gunman who shot a man at a local gas station late Monday morning.
police1.com
St. Louis school shooter had kill list, aimed to become ‘deadliest shooter in history’
ST. LOUIS — The teen who carried out the fatal shootings Monday at a St. Louis high school had a list of names of people he planned to target, wanted to be the deadliest school shooter in U.S. history and had planned his assault for weeks, he wrote in a notebook that police found in his car after the attack.
Man shot multiple times, killed late Sunday on Pennsylvania Avenue
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis saw its 164th homicide of 2022 on Sunday night. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the deadly shooting occurred at about 10:10 p.m. Sunday on Pennsylvania Avenue, just a few blocks from Gravois Park. Police said a man was...
Funeral for teacher killed in CVPA shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Family and friends are remembering the life of Jean Kuczka today. There was a public visitation for the 61-year-old teacher who was killed in last Monday’s school shooting. The funeral service is being held at the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End. Alexandria Bell, 15, was also killed in Monday’s […]
KSDK
One suspect at large after shooting in Richmond Heights
One suspect is still on the loose after a shooting in Richmond Heights this morning. Officials said one person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Shots fired after GPS used to track St. Louis County car thieves
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Several schools were locked down as police searched for car thieves this morning. The stolen vehicle’s owner was able to get a relative to track the vehicle using GPS. One of the suspects was shot after a relative confronted them in the stolen vehicle.
KMOV
Person injured in north St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shooting in north St. Louis City left at least one person injured Monday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a Black male was shot in the 9000 block of West Florissant Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
KMOV
Questions of larger crime operation emerge after Fenton shop becomes eighth targeted gun store since summer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office now believes more suspects are involved after a gun store in Fenton becomes the latest target of attacks, where criminals steal cars, use them to bust down the front door, and ransack what’s inside in a few minutes.
Early Monday shooting in downtown St. Louis leaves 2 men injured
ST. LOUIS — Two men were hospitalized with injuries following a double shooting early Monday morning in downtown St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 1:45 a.m. near Washington Avenue and North 14th Street. A 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old man...
2 teenage boys shot Sunday in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers are in the hospital following a shooting early Sunday morning. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding the shooting just after midnight Sunday in the 8900 block of Riverview Boulevard. At the scene, police found a 17-year-old...
Attempted carjacking likely leads to shooting death in Ferguson
Police are investigating a shooting death Thursday in Ferguson, one possibly linked to an attempted carjacking during overnight hours.
Channel 3000
2 St. Louis schools will remain closed 1 week after a teacher and student died in shooting
Two St. Louis schools will remain closed going into this week, just days after a 19-year-old gunman forced his way on campus and began shooting, ultimately leaving a 15-year-old student and a teacher dead. Central Visual and Performing Arts High School — where the shooting took place — and Collegiate...
Police identify 17-year-old killed in Sappington crash
St. Louis County investigators have identified a 17-year-old who died early Saturday morning in a crash in Sappington.
'An emotionally confusing time': St. Louis nonprofit address gun violence and trauma after deadly school shooting
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis community continues to mourn the lives lost on Monday morning, after a gunman opened fire on Central VPA's campus, killing a student and a teacher. It's been five days since the deadly shooting, but everyone is still feeling the impact of this tragedy.
Two men shot overnight on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Two men remain hospitalized after being shot early Monday morning in downtown St. Louis. According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue. Officers were called to 14th Street and Washington...
advantagenews.com
ISP announces aggravated battery to a child arrest
A southeastern Illinois woman wanted for child abuse charges was arrested October 27 in St. Louis, according to Illinois State Police. ISP says 29-year-old Keisha Cullum of Elizabethtown is accused of two counts of aggravated battery to a child, and her bond is set at $2 million. On October 19th,...
