ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Family and friends paused to remember the teacher killed in the high school shooting in south St. Louis City. “She was the most selfless person I’ve ever known, and I know many of you would agree. Mom was always there for us,” Jean Kuczka’s son, Stephen, said during his mother’s funeral on Monday. “She was always there for anyone who needed her. That was the common thread of Jean’s life. Let’s celebrate that life.”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO