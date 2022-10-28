Jane Doe also alleged in her lawsuit that the Miami Dolphins star admitted that he knew he had the STD but didn’t tell her. This may sound like a court case that seems far-fetched, but it isn’t uncommon. In a climate where people are being taken to court for just about anything, there have been cases popularized due to the involvement of sexually transmitted diseases. A sports star found himself entangled in controversy after ESPN reported that Xavien Howard was on the receiving end of a lawsuit.

