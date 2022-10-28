ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

leoQueen
4d ago

Sport athletes haven't learned anything from Magic Johnson🏀 athletes keep sticking their Johnson in every hole without protection is waiting for it🍆 to fall off🤣😅😅

Xavien Howard Sued, Woman Claims He Gave Her An “Incurable” STD: Report

Jane Doe also alleged in her lawsuit that the Miami Dolphins star admitted that he knew he had the STD but didn’t tell her. This may sound like a court case that seems far-fetched, but it isn’t uncommon. In a climate where people are being taken to court for just about anything, there have been cases popularized due to the involvement of sexually transmitted diseases. A sports star found himself entangled in controversy after ESPN reported that Xavien Howard was on the receiving end of a lawsuit.
Kirk Franklin Addresses Rumor That He And Plies Are The Same Person

Gospel artist Kirk Franklin and rapper Plies are joining forces to help victims of Hurricane Ian. During a sit-down with Angela Yee, Franklin addressed the hilarious online rumor that the two are the same person. With Yee by his side, Franklin called Plies on FaceTime and said, “I am not...
Florida, Georgia Release Joint Statement Following Hate Display

Florida and Georgia addressed an antisemitic message that displayed outside TIAA Bank Field at the end of Saturday's game. Per WJXT's Vic Micolucci, the message expressed approval of Kanye West's recent hate speech. On Sunday morning, the two schools issued a joint statement denouncing the remark. “We strongly condemn the...
Florida Judge Dismisses Case Against Man Accused of Illegal Voting Because DeSantis-Backed Election Fraud Prosecutors Didn’t Follow the Law

A Florida judge has used “very narrow” technical grounds to dismiss a case against a man accused of violating the Sunshine State’s election laws. Robert Lee Wood, 56, of Miami was one of nearly two dozen defendants rounded up by an election police unit assembled at the behest of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). Miami-Dade County court records say Wood was charged with two election law felonies: registering as an unqualified voter and falsely voting.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft sponsors ad during NFL games urging people to ‘stand up to Jewish hate’

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sponsored an ad that ran during broadcasts of NFL games Sunday calling on viewers to "stand up to Jewish hate." The ad aired as Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, continues to face widespread backlash after making a string of antisemitic remarks that have been followed by a wave of high-profile antisemitic incidents across the United States, including a message projected outside a football stadium in Florida over the weekend.
