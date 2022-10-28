Read full article on original website
Land Rover Defender Crashes With Mazda And Violently Rolls Over On The Highway
A Land Rover Defender rolled over multiple times on an Orlando highway after crashing with a Mazda CX-5 that was erratically trying not to miss the exit. Despite the severity of the crash, the driver and passengers of the Defender walked away with minor injuries, showing the high safety standards of modern vehicles.
Watch In Terror As This BMW 3-Series Rally Car Crashes And Gets Impaled By A Wooden Pole
The driver and passenger of a BMW E36 3-Series have been lucky to avoid serious injury after a crash during a recent rally event in Europe. Dramatic dashcam footage filmed from inside the BMW initially shows the driver powering down a straight without any issues. As he approaches a complex of corner where there were plenty of spectators, he steers to the right and comes over a crest in the road at high speed. On the other side of this crest was a left-hand bend but unfortunately for the driver, he was simply traveling too fast to safely make the corner.
Certain 2022 Lamborghini Urus Models In The U.S. And Canada Need A New Infotainment System
Lamborghini has announced a recall of 2022 Urus models in the United States and Canada due to a potentially faulty infotainment system and rearview camera. A hardware issue in the infotainment system means that during shutdown, an error in one of the voltage regulators may lead to damage to various components within the control unit. This causes a loss of all functions, including the screen display, the next time the vehicle is started. The rearview camera is also inoperable.
The Tesla Cybertruck Looks Dangerously Close To Real Life Production In New Images And Video
Actions speak louder than words and it looks as though there’s some very important action taking place at Tesla. New photos and video show off the 9,000-ton Giga Press and a tail light that we’ve never seen before. Both indicate that the world’s most controversial pickup truck might actually be in the hands of reservation holders soon.
Zeekr’s 009 Electric Minivan Is All About Luxury And Comfort
New images of the Zeekr 009 minivan have surfaced online, showcasing it from the inside and confirming reports that it has a focus on luxury. The car manufacturer, owned by Geely, first previewed the electric minivan in early August and while it was expected to be unveiled in full later that month, the debut has been pushed back to November 1. It is also tipped to hit the market as the ‘Extreme Krypton 009,’ a name fitting of its design.
Koenigsegg KXX Rendering Imagines The Ultimate 2,000 HP Hybrid Hypercar
This article contains independent illustrations of a fictional Koenigsegg KXX created by professional car designer Emre Husmen that are neither related to nor endorsed by Koenigsegg. This is the Koenigsegg KXX, a wild creation from the mind of talented designer Emre Husmen that shows what an even more track-focused hypercar...
Would You Drop Half-A-Million Dollars On A 1983 Ford Ghia Trio Microcar Concept?
Italian coachbuilder Ghia is known for designing some of the world’s most beautiful vehicles, and many of them command very high asking prices as a result. With that in mind, we’d like to know if you’d drop big bucks on this 1983 Ford Ghia Trio, which is listed for sale on eBay for a staggering $500,000.
Tesla Semi Shows Off Impressive Acceleration In New Videos
Elon Musk has famously said that Tesla doesn’t make slow cars. Nevertheless, one of its near-production Semi prototypes might be the best example of that mantra to date. Seen recently making the rounds in Nevada, one such example seems to pull away from a stop sign at a speed that only a Tesla Semi seems to be capable of.
How The World Of Motorsport Killed One Of The Most Innovative Racing Cars To Date
The 2000s was a dynamic and exciting period for motorsports as it experienced a flurry of innovation from designers and large budgets from manufacturers big and small. The Deltawing was one such project, perhaps the most ambitious newcomer to racing cars in the 21st century. The leading character of this...
Ford Dealers Now Have Until Dec. 2 To Decide If They’ll Invest Up To $1.2 M On EVs
Back in September, we told you all about Ford’s plan to have dealers sign up to sell electric vehicles by October 31. Evidently, numerous dealers reached out and asked for more time to make their choice. Now, Ford is obliging and providing another month for dealers to make a decision about their future plans, pushing back the deadline to December 2.
This Super-Rare Ferrari Testarossa Pininfarina Spider Has Just 256 Miles On It And You Can Buy It
Ferrari might have made 7,177 Testarossas over the model’s lifespan but one thing they never did was built a production version with a convertible top. That makes this Pininfarina Spider ‘Special Production’ quite special indeed. What makes this example even more valuable is that it has just 256 miles (413 km) on the odometer.
Acura Thinks The BMW M340i Has A V6 In Comparison Chart With Its Own TLX Type S
The Acura TLX Type S SH-AWD wants to be seen as a direct competitor to the BMW M340i xDrive, which is why there is a comprehensive side-to-side comparison on Acura’s official website. A closer look though reveals a mistake as the BMW’s engine is wrongfully described as a V6 instead of the inline-six that is.
Dodge Blew Up 7 Engines Trying To Certify Ultimate Hellcat For Final “Last Call” Challenger Special
Squeezing more horsepower out of Dodge’s mighty Hellcat motor isn’t hard, but getting those horses to behave in front of the Stellantis grown-ups is another matter. Just ask Dodge CEO, Tim Kuniskis, whose engineering team has blown up seven Hellcat engines trying to get a more powerful variant through Dodge’s grueling certification process, forcing the cancellation of the car’s planned SEMA debut.
Ford Reportedly Giving Underperforming Employees An Ultimatum: Shape Up Or Ship Out
Ford has a message for white-collar workers and it’s ‘shape up or ship out.’. According to an email obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Ford is targeting “underperformers” with an ultimatum that asks them to either improve or leave the company. As part of the effort,...
Audi A4, A5, S4, And S5 Catch The Eye With The New Competition Edition Packages
Audi is making the A4, A5, S4, and S5 models that touch sportier with the launch of the new Competition Edition and Competition Edition Plus packages in the European market. All models with the new Competition Edition package get a front grille, air intakes, diffuser, and tailpipes finished in high-gloss black. The four-ring Audi badges, wing mirrors, A-pillar accents, and the rear lip spoiler have the same feature, except for the A5 Cabriolet and A4 Avant models with the roof edge spoiler. The A4 also receives a gloss black stone chip protection strip.
Ford Performance Teases Mysterious Ranger Raptor With Roof-Mounted Light Bar
Ford is preparing something related to the Ranger Raptor as hinted at by a short video post on social media. The dark teaser shows a Ranger Raptor with an extra roof-mounted LED bar while we listen to revving sounds of the engine. Ford Australia and Ford Performance published the video...
Manhart Gives The Porsche 911 Turbo S 822 HP, Turns It Into The TR 800
The Porsche 911 Turbo S is a performance icon, but that hasn’t stopped Manhart from cranking things up a notch. Dubbed the TR 800, this 992-based coupe features a 3.8-liter six-cylinder engine that has been equipped with new turbochargers as well as an upgraded intercooler. The changes don’t stop there as the model has also been outfitted with a stainless steel exhaust system and a remapped ECU.
Why Is Ferrari Testing A Lamborghini Huracan STO At Fiorano?
The Lamborghini Huracan STO isn’t just the most hardcore, track-focused variant of the beloved V10 supercar but it is also the most dynamic and enjoyable to drive. Evidently, even Ferrari thinks its crosstown rival has cooked up something rather special with the STO. Earlier this month, YouTuber Varryx spotted...
Skip The Line And Buy This 260-Mile Rivian R1S Available Right Now
Rivian R1S reservation holders have waited a long time to finally get their hands on the all-electric SUV. The low-production Launch Edition trim with its special bits and paint color sold out fast too. Now, one has come up for sale at auction which means that someone can skip the line by purchasing it.
Mopar Brings Two Functional And Over-The-Top Ram Concepts To SEMA 2022
Mopar has worked its magic on two Ram 1500s that are designed to store more than ever before. Both being shown off at SEMA this week, the first is based on the Ram 1500 TRX and has been made perfect for dirt bikers, while the second is perfect for tradespeople.
