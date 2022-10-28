ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police name two victims of ‘horrific’ triple shooting in Ilford

By Emily Atkinson
 4 days ago

The victims of a “horrific” triple shooting in east London , which left two dead and one fighting for his life, have been named by police.

Officers were called to Henley Road in Ilford at around 12.15am on Tuesday morning following reports of a fight in progress and shots fired. Armed officers attended the shooting along with local officers and paramedics.

Officers found three men with gunshot injuries. One man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, while another died a short time later.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23 and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, were today announced as the victims of the fatal shooting.

The third victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital and remains in a “life-threatening condition.” His family are being supported by officers.

The force issued a photograph of Mr Sheikh. An image of Mr Mohamed has, however, not been made available.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood, leading the investigation, called the incident “an unspeakable act of extreme violence that has devastated two families and sent shock waves throughout the community.”

“My team is working around the clock to identify those responsible and I would like to express my thanks to the people who have already provided information – they can be sure that we will act on everything they have provided,” he continued.

“We still want to hear from anyone who was inside or near the house in Henley Road when the attack took place.

“The suspects responsible for this horrific act are violent criminals and it is important that they are not protected by a wall of silence –help us take them off your streets by telling us who they are.

“It doesn’t matter if you speak to us directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers – but please do get in touch.”

The families of both men were informed and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating and are currently following a number of lines of inquiry. No arrests have been made.

A car linked to the shooting was recovered nearby in Ronnie Lane.

DCI Wood added: “While information is vital at this point, please be aware that speculation, particularly on social media, is unhelpful.”

On Tuesday, a woman who lives near the scene said the sounds of gunshots were masked by fireworks for the Hindu Diwali celebration.

“I live around the corner here and I’m a bit wary, me and my family are concerned about this,” Shama Ahmad, 50, said.

And speaking to reporters at the scene on Tuesday, councillor Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, called for more police.

He said: “I think more police across the whole of the capital, these are numbers that have been cut over successive governments, we have to make sure we get the police here.

He added: “I think sometimes these things build up over time and that’s where the police is needed to stop that building up over time and I think if we could get that we would be in a better place.”

Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked to call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 99/25Oct.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

The Independent

