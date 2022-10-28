Micron Technology’s groundbreaking announcement of a $100 billion CHIPs megafab — a move made possible thanks to exceptional leadership and commitment of Gov. Kathy Hochul and the CNY Dream Team of Sen. Charles Schumer, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Congressman John Katko — is about more than the buildings that we will soon see rise in Clay. It’s even more meaningful than the well-earned stature this agreement provides our state, which is proudly assuming its role as the global leader in CHIPS research and development. Indeed, this matters most because of who it matters most to: the workers.

CLAY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO