SUNY, OCC leaders: We’re ready to train Micron workforce at every level (Your Letters)

Micron Technology’s groundbreaking announcement of a $100 billion CHIPs megafab — a move made possible thanks to exceptional leadership and commitment of Gov. Kathy Hochul and the CNY Dream Team of Sen. Charles Schumer, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Congressman John Katko — is about more than the buildings that we will soon see rise in Clay. It’s even more meaningful than the well-earned stature this agreement provides our state, which is proudly assuming its role as the global leader in CHIPS research and development. Indeed, this matters most because of who it matters most to: the workers.
Micron puts spotlight on Central New York housing needs

A local real estate expert is raising concerns the region lacks enough housing stock to support the tens of thousands of employees expected to work at the upcoming Micron facility. Howard Hanna Real Estate vice president and CNY regional manager of services Mark Re said the impact of Micron’s announcement...
Micron CEO explains why company committed to Syracuse for decades to come

Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron, says that Micron is a “people” company that will not only value its new employees but the surrounding communities in New York as well. WAER’s Scott Willis sat down with Mehrotra to discuss the development of Micron in New York following President Joe Biden's remarks at Onondaga Community College on Thursday.
Meet Micron’s first Central New York hire; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 31)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 62; Low: 53. Intermittent clouds. See the 5-day forecast. NORTHSTARS TAKE STATE FIELD BAND TITLE: Members of the Cicero-North Syracuse band celebrate taking first place in the National Division during the New York State Field Band Championships at the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday. It was the fourth state crown in school history and the first in the top division since 1987. Results, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
New York state marching band show: Cicero-North Syracuse wins National Division (photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The celestial star of the Cicero-North Syracuse marching band shone brightest of all Sunday night. The Northstars capped a season of start-to-finish excellence by winning the National Division of the New York State Field Band Conference championship show at the JMA Wireless Dome. It was the fourth state crown in school history and the first in the top division since 1987.
Update: 50th annual New York State Field Band Competition held at JMA Wireless Dome

Update: At approximately 10:54 p.m. on October 30, the NYS Field Band Conference announced via Twitter that the following groups won their divisions:. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The weekend of October 30 is more than just a Halloween celebration to marching band participants, friends and family. Around this date, every year, it is an important competition for every “bandie” in New York…states.
Lock-Out Lifted At New Hartford Schools

Update 10/31/22 - 10:59am: Lock-outs at both New Hartford Senior High and at Bradley Elementary School have been lifted, school officials said. A developing story this morning in New Hartford as as two school have implemented lock-out procedures. Bradley Elementary School and New Hartford Senior High School are both on...
Republican who didn’t think he had a chance in Syracuse council race now aims to win

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Woody Carroll didn’t think he actually had a chance to win when he decided to run for the Syracuse Common Council this year. Carroll, a Republican, is running to represent the 5th District of Syracuse, a city in which Joe Biden won every ward during the 2020 election. The council is currently made up of 10 Democrats. During the last election, the winner of his district was such a clear favorite that he ran unopposed.
