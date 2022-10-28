Read full article on original website
SUNY, OCC leaders: We’re ready to train Micron workforce at every level (Your Letters)
Micron Technology’s groundbreaking announcement of a $100 billion CHIPs megafab — a move made possible thanks to exceptional leadership and commitment of Gov. Kathy Hochul and the CNY Dream Team of Sen. Charles Schumer, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Congressman John Katko — is about more than the buildings that we will soon see rise in Clay. It’s even more meaningful than the well-earned stature this agreement provides our state, which is proudly assuming its role as the global leader in CHIPS research and development. Indeed, this matters most because of who it matters most to: the workers.
waer.org
Micron puts spotlight on Central New York housing needs
A local real estate expert is raising concerns the region lacks enough housing stock to support the tens of thousands of employees expected to work at the upcoming Micron facility. Howard Hanna Real Estate vice president and CNY regional manager of services Mark Re said the impact of Micron’s announcement...
waer.org
Micron CEO explains why company committed to Syracuse for decades to come
Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron, says that Micron is a “people” company that will not only value its new employees but the surrounding communities in New York as well. WAER’s Scott Willis sat down with Mehrotra to discuss the development of Micron in New York following President Joe Biden's remarks at Onondaga Community College on Thursday.
Meet Micron’s first Central New York hire; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 31)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 62; Low: 53. Intermittent clouds. See the 5-day forecast. NORTHSTARS TAKE STATE FIELD BAND TITLE: Members of the Cicero-North Syracuse band celebrate taking first place in the National Division during the New York State Field Band Championships at the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday. It was the fourth state crown in school history and the first in the top division since 1987. Results, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
New York state marching band show: Jordan-Elbridge earns 4th in small school 3 (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jordan-Elbridge posted a mark of 81.15 to take fourth place in the small school 3 class of the New York State Field Band Conference championship at the JMA Wireless Dome on Syracuse University. That score was the Eagles best this season.
New York state marching band show: New Hartford takes 2nd in small school 1 (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- New Hartford finished its marching band season strong Sunday night with a second-place finish at the New York State Field Band Conference championship show at the JMA Wireless Dome on Syracuse University. The Spartans posted a mark of 93.15 in the small school 1 class, trailing only...
New York state marching band show: Westmoreland, Phoenix tie for 2nd in small school 2 (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- CNY rivals Phoenix and Westmoreland shared a spot near the top of the state on Sunday. Each school posted an 88.4 to tie for second place in the small school 2 division of the New York State Field Band Conference championship meet at the JMA Wireless Dome at Syracuse University.
localsyr.com
Onondaga Community College student snaps special selfie with President Biden
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – NewsChannel 9 introduced you to one of several Onondaga Community College students invited to attend President Joe Biden’s address in Syracuse on Thursday. After the Commander in Chief took the stage, we caught up with Juhudi Boazi who shared a special moment with the...
New York state marching band show: RFA takes 7th place in large school 3 division (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Rome Free Academy finished in seventh place in the large school 3 class of the 2022 New York State Field Band Association state meet on Sunday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Black Knights earned a mark of 77.1. Other Central New York entrants were Indian River...
Schweinfurth’s annual quilt show continues art’s role as communication
Fiber artist Irene Roderick, who has two art quilts in Schweinfurth Art Center’s “Quilts=Art=Quilts 2022″ exhibition, created a series of “Guardian” quilts to keep her company during the years of Covid-19 forced isolation. “Even after the world began to open up, I hesitated to interact...
Micron would get $284M property tax break under proposed deal with Onondaga County, records show
Syracuse, N.Y. — Micron Technology Inc. would save nearly $284 million under a proposed 49-year property tax deal with Onondaga County for its planned $100 billion computer chip plant in Clay, records show. The Idaho-based maker of computer memory would pay $84.5 million in local property taxes over 49...
Survival of heart surgery at Upstate hinges on merger with Crouse, hospitals say
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate University Hospital says it may be forced to discontinue cardiac surgery and other heart services because it doesn’t do enough of these procedures to meet federal requirements. Losing cardiac surgery could jeopardize Upstate’s status as Central New York’s only level 1 trauma center...
New York state marching band show: Cicero-North Syracuse wins National Division (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The celestial star of the Cicero-North Syracuse marching band shone brightest of all Sunday night. The Northstars capped a season of start-to-finish excellence by winning the National Division of the New York State Field Band Conference championship show at the JMA Wireless Dome. It was the fourth state crown in school history and the first in the top division since 1987.
localsyr.com
Update: 50th annual New York State Field Band Competition held at JMA Wireless Dome
Update: At approximately 10:54 p.m. on October 30, the NYS Field Band Conference announced via Twitter that the following groups won their divisions:. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The weekend of October 30 is more than just a Halloween celebration to marching band participants, friends and family. Around this date, every year, it is an important competition for every “bandie” in New York…states.
See hundreds of Upstate-Crouse hospital merger documents obtained by syracuse.com
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard is sharing more than 1,000 pages of documents about the proposed Upstate-Crouse hospital merger we’ve obtained through Freedom of Information Law requests. The hospitals filed these records with the state Health Department.
Onondaga County voters have say picking 4 for NY’s top trial court. But will any serve here?
Syracuse, NY — Four seats are open this election for state Supreme Court in the Central New York district. These coveted, 14-year posts are to the state’s highest trial court, which typically hears complex civil litigation. But it’s unclear if any of the four elected judges on the...
Syracuse mobile medical service company to give free flu shots, Covid boosters Tuesday
Syracuse, N.Y. – A company that makes medical house calls in the Syracuse area will provide free flu shots, Covid booster shots and metabolic analyses Tuesday. Drakos Clinical Laboratories will offer the services as part of the launch of its new medical service division, Mobile Integrated Health Services. The...
Lock-Out Lifted At New Hartford Schools
Update 10/31/22 - 10:59am: Lock-outs at both New Hartford Senior High and at Bradley Elementary School have been lifted, school officials said. A developing story this morning in New Hartford as as two school have implemented lock-out procedures. Bradley Elementary School and New Hartford Senior High School are both on...
Republican who didn’t think he had a chance in Syracuse council race now aims to win
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Woody Carroll didn’t think he actually had a chance to win when he decided to run for the Syracuse Common Council this year. Carroll, a Republican, is running to represent the 5th District of Syracuse, a city in which Joe Biden won every ward during the 2020 election. The council is currently made up of 10 Democrats. During the last election, the winner of his district was such a clear favorite that he ran unopposed.
MacKenzie Scott donates $9M to help erase racial health disparities in Syracuse, Buffalo
Syracuse, N.Y. – Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $9 million to help eliminate racial health disparities in Central and Western New York. The Health Foundation of Western & Central New York announced today it received the unsolicited gift from Scott after she...
