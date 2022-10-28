Even within the midst of an financial downturn, synthetic intelligence (AI) adoption in enterprises all over the world remains to be climbing. IBM’s not too long ago launched 2022 AI Adoption Index, for instance, stories that the AI adoption charge is round 35% — up 4 share factors from one 12 months in the past. It additionally discovered that regardless of growing adoption charges, 74% of firms admit they haven’t taken any steps to really be certain their AI is accountable and bias-free.

