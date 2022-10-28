Finally, Bryan Harsin is gone. He lasted less than two seasons at Auburn, but it felt like he created enough embarrassment to last a decade. Hired during a pandemic, Harsin will go down as one of the worst football coaches in the history of the Southeastern Conference. Officially, Auburn University fired Harsin on Monday, October 31, 2022, but know that the business of rebuilding Auburn football without Harsin has been gathering form behind the scenes for months. Better days are ahead for Auburn football, and the future begins with the hiring of a new athletics director.

AUBURN, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO