Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Auburn promotes Rich McGlynn to deputy athletics director
John Cohen’s top priority as Auburn’s new athletics director will be hiring a replacement for Bryan Harsin, but that wasn’t his first directive after being named to the post Monday evening. Cohen’s first directive as the 16th athletics director in program history was to promote Rich McGlynn...
Bryan Harsin fired as Auburn coach after 21 games, losing record
Bryan Harsin stood defiantly on the stage inside the College Football Hall of Fame and delivered the words that will forever be intertwined with his tenure on the Plains. It was uncomfortable. It was unfounded…. And it didn’t work. At the time, Harsin was referring to the February...
Joseph Goodman: Bryan Harsin never had a shot
Finally, Bryan Harsin is gone. He lasted less than two seasons at Auburn, but it felt like he created enough embarrassment to last a decade. Hired during a pandemic, Harsin will go down as one of the worst football coaches in the history of the Southeastern Conference. Officially, Auburn University fired Harsin on Monday, October 31, 2022, but know that the business of rebuilding Auburn football without Harsin has been gathering form behind the scenes for months. Better days are ahead for Auburn football, and the future begins with the hiring of a new athletics director.
Auburn officially hires John Cohen as new athletics director
Auburn capped a whirlwind day within the athletics department with the official announcement of John Cohen as the program’s newest athletics director. Cohen’s hire comes after Auburn fired head coach Bryan Harsin and several football staffers earlier in the day, and after Cohen himself resigned from his post as Mississippi State’s athletics director. AL.com reported Saturday that Auburn was working to finalize a deal to bring Cohen to the Plains. He becomes the 16th athletics director in Auburn history, succeeding Allen Greene, who resigned at the end of August before his five-year contract was set to expire in January.
Lane Kiffin expresses ‘empathy’ for Bryan Harsin after firing from Auburn
Lane Kiffin has been in Bryan Harsin’s shoes before, so it should come as no surprise that the Ole Miss coach felt for the now-former Auburn coach after the program fired Harsin less than two years into his tenure Monday. Auburn fired Harsin after just 21 games, with the...
Top Auburn coaching candidates to replace Bryan Harsin
Auburn finally pulled the plug on the failed Bryan Harsin experiment on Monday. Auburn fired Harsin after he compiled a 9-12 record in less than two full seasons as the program’s head coach. Harsin never seemed to fit in at the Southeastern Conference school and was subject to a much-publicized inquiry into his treatment of players and coaches in February.
Rece Davis calls Auburn’s treatment of Bryan Harsin ‘disgraceful,’ ‘despicable’
Bryan Harsin never really had a chance at Auburn. The Tigers just didn’t want him, according to Rece Davis. The “College GameDay” host, who the College GameDay podcast, was critical of the Auburn treated Harsin, who was fired Monday as the head coach. Specifically, Davis pointed to a school investigation into his program in the offseason that was initiated by then-President Jay Gogue following heavy turnover on his roster and coaching staff.
Kickoff time, TV network set for Auburn’s home game against Texas A&M
Auburn’s final SEC home game of the season will take place under the lights at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The SEC announced Monday the full slate of games for Nov. 12, with Auburn’s home game against Texas A&M receiving a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on the Plains. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Sources: Auburn tabs Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams as interim head football coach
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams, a former all-American at Auburn and running backs coach is being elevated to interim head coach in the aftermath of Auburn parting ways with Bryan Harsin, according to sources within the program. Williams helped lead Auburn to an undefeated season in 2004 while earning All-America...
Auburn loses 2023 commit after firing Bryan Harsin
The fallout was swift from Auburn’s awaited dismissal of head football coach Bryan Harsin. Gernorris Wilson, a 2023 offensive lineman, decommitted on Monday afternoon. “Due to the current circumstances I’ve decided to decommit from Auburn University. My recruitment is 1000% back open,” Wilson tweeted. The Florida three-star...
Auburn reportedly offered AD job to Arkansas’ Hunter Yurachek before tabbing John Cohen
Before Auburn tabbed Mississippi State’s John Cohen as its next athletics director, the university reportedly made an offer to another sitting SEC athletics director for the position. According to Arkansas Business, Auburn attempted to lure Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek to the Plains with an offer worth $2 million...
Bryan Harsin’s Auburn buyout tops Nebraska’s Scott Frost for highest in nation this season
When it comes to buying out coaches, Auburn leads the nation this season. On Monday, Auburn parted ways with embattled coach Bryan Harsin, leaving the Tigers on the hook for more than $15 million. According to Ross Dellenger of SI.com, the buyout is the largest buyout this season, overtaking the...
Nick Saban gives update on two injured Alabama linemen
A pair of injured Alabama defensive linemen will return to practice this week. DJ Dale and Jaheim Oatis, who both missed Alabama’s win over Mississippi State before the open week, could play Saturday against LSU. “We’ll kind of determine how they do during the course of the week and...
Scarbinsky: Auburn football’s a loser again, but is hope on the horizon?
This is an opinion column. There may be hope for Auburn yet. Not on the football field, where this helpless season and the hopeless tenure of an overmatched coach can’t end soon enough, but behind closed doors, where decisions that shape the future are made. As AL.com has reported,...
Finebaum: Bryan Harsin fired ‘2 weeks late,’ says John Cohen should target Lane Kiffin, Hugh Freeze
Auburn’s decision to part ways with football coach Bryan Harsin was the right move, Paul Finebaum said. In fact, it was late. “Two weeks late but the correct move,” Finebaum told AL.com on Monday, not long after the university fired Harsin. “Harsin had no support left, and it seemed the school was clearing the decks for the new athletic director.”
Auburn fires several staffers with Boise State ties, including OC Eric Kiesau
More changes have come to Auburn’s football staff in the wake of Bryan Harsin’s firing, as the bulk of the program’s former Boise State staffers have been shown the door. Auburn has parted ways with offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, tight ends coach Brad Bedell, director of recruiting...
How Auburn is handling teammates declaring intent to enter the transfer portal
Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC) had another tough week on and off the football field. The Tigers losing streak reach four games after Saturday’s 41-27 loss against Arkansas. Bryan Harsin’s tenure remains in flux, with a 9-11 record as the Tigers’ head coach. Harsin’s strategy on how to deal with redshirting came into question when a report surfaced that he denied non-medical redshirts to players.
Joseph Goodman: For Auburn, the horror of rock bottom is here
Auburn football is a tomb of the tedious in these days before Halloween. Boring. Without. Signifying nothing. Devoid even of sound, but the cause of all fury. Make it stop, please, this forever place between the living and the dead that Auburn now occupies like a ghoul as it free-falls downward into the dungeons of the SEC West. What did we learn about Auburn on Saturday that we didn’t already know? Arkansas’ 41-27 victory proved that even a perpetual bottom-feeder of this league can suddenly walk into Jordan-Hare Stadium and embarrass the Tigers.
Nick Saban, celebrating 71st birthday, ‘can’t answer’ retirement question
October 31 is known as Halloween across all 50 states, but in Alabama, the day has another meaning: Nick Saban’s birthday. The Alabama coach turned 71 on Monday amid his 50th year in coaching and 16th for the Tide. Questions about retirement have become more frequently posed to Saban...
Instant analysis: Auburn throttled by Arkansas for 4th straight loss
The evocation of 2012 is never a good thing around Auburn, yet it has been a common recurrence this fall on the Plains. That train-wreck season was recalled again Saturday when Auburn was throttled by Arkansas, 41-27, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was the Tigers’ fourth consecutive loss — their second such losing streak under second-year head coach Bryan Harsin — as they fell two games below .500 (3-5 overall, 1-4 SEC) for the first time since that disastrous 2012 campaign a decade ago.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
202K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0