Auburn, AL

AL.com

Auburn promotes Rich McGlynn to deputy athletics director

John Cohen’s top priority as Auburn’s new athletics director will be hiring a replacement for Bryan Harsin, but that wasn’t his first directive after being named to the post Monday evening. Cohen’s first directive as the 16th athletics director in program history was to promote Rich McGlynn...
AUBURN, AL
Joseph Goodman: Bryan Harsin never had a shot

Finally, Bryan Harsin is gone. He lasted less than two seasons at Auburn, but it felt like he created enough embarrassment to last a decade. Hired during a pandemic, Harsin will go down as one of the worst football coaches in the history of the Southeastern Conference. Officially, Auburn University fired Harsin on Monday, October 31, 2022, but know that the business of rebuilding Auburn football without Harsin has been gathering form behind the scenes for months. Better days are ahead for Auburn football, and the future begins with the hiring of a new athletics director.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn officially hires John Cohen as new athletics director

Auburn capped a whirlwind day within the athletics department with the official announcement of John Cohen as the program’s newest athletics director. Cohen’s hire comes after Auburn fired head coach Bryan Harsin and several football staffers earlier in the day, and after Cohen himself resigned from his post as Mississippi State’s athletics director. AL.com reported Saturday that Auburn was working to finalize a deal to bring Cohen to the Plains. He becomes the 16th athletics director in Auburn history, succeeding Allen Greene, who resigned at the end of August before his five-year contract was set to expire in January.
AUBURN, AL
Top Auburn coaching candidates to replace Bryan Harsin

Auburn finally pulled the plug on the failed Bryan Harsin experiment on Monday. Auburn fired Harsin after he compiled a 9-12 record in less than two full seasons as the program’s head coach. Harsin never seemed to fit in at the Southeastern Conference school and was subject to a much-publicized inquiry into his treatment of players and coaches in February.
AUBURN, AL
Rece Davis calls Auburn’s treatment of Bryan Harsin ‘disgraceful,’ ‘despicable’

Bryan Harsin never really had a chance at Auburn. The Tigers just didn’t want him, according to Rece Davis. The “College GameDay” host, who the College GameDay podcast, was critical of the Auburn treated Harsin, who was fired Monday as the head coach. Specifically, Davis pointed to a school investigation into his program in the offseason that was initiated by then-President Jay Gogue following heavy turnover on his roster and coaching staff.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn loses 2023 commit after firing Bryan Harsin

The fallout was swift from Auburn’s awaited dismissal of head football coach Bryan Harsin. Gernorris Wilson, a 2023 offensive lineman, decommitted on Monday afternoon. “Due to the current circumstances I’ve decided to decommit from Auburn University. My recruitment is 1000% back open,” Wilson tweeted. The Florida three-star...
AUBURN, AL
Nick Saban gives update on two injured Alabama linemen

A pair of injured Alabama defensive linemen will return to practice this week. DJ Dale and Jaheim Oatis, who both missed Alabama’s win over Mississippi State before the open week, could play Saturday against LSU. “We’ll kind of determine how they do during the course of the week and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Finebaum: Bryan Harsin fired ‘2 weeks late,’ says John Cohen should target Lane Kiffin, Hugh Freeze

Auburn’s decision to part ways with football coach Bryan Harsin was the right move, Paul Finebaum said. In fact, it was late. “Two weeks late but the correct move,” Finebaum told AL.com on Monday, not long after the university fired Harsin. “Harsin had no support left, and it seemed the school was clearing the decks for the new athletic director.”
AUBURN, AL
How Auburn is handling teammates declaring intent to enter the transfer portal

Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC) had another tough week on and off the football field. The Tigers losing streak reach four games after Saturday’s 41-27 loss against Arkansas. Bryan Harsin’s tenure remains in flux, with a 9-11 record as the Tigers’ head coach. Harsin’s strategy on how to deal with redshirting came into question when a report surfaced that he denied non-medical redshirts to players.
AUBURN, AL
Joseph Goodman: For Auburn, the horror of rock bottom is here

Auburn football is a tomb of the tedious in these days before Halloween. Boring. Without. Signifying nothing. Devoid even of sound, but the cause of all fury. Make it stop, please, this forever place between the living and the dead that Auburn now occupies like a ghoul as it free-falls downward into the dungeons of the SEC West. What did we learn about Auburn on Saturday that we didn’t already know? Arkansas’ 41-27 victory proved that even a perpetual bottom-feeder of this league can suddenly walk into Jordan-Hare Stadium and embarrass the Tigers.
AUBURN, AL
Instant analysis: Auburn throttled by Arkansas for 4th straight loss

The evocation of 2012 is never a good thing around Auburn, yet it has been a common recurrence this fall on the Plains. That train-wreck season was recalled again Saturday when Auburn was throttled by Arkansas, 41-27, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was the Tigers’ fourth consecutive loss — their second such losing streak under second-year head coach Bryan Harsin — as they fell two games below .500 (3-5 overall, 1-4 SEC) for the first time since that disastrous 2012 campaign a decade ago.
AUBURN, AL
