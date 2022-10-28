Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A family of five on a surprise visit to Disney World said they were left 'stuck in the hotel room all day' after their truck was stolen along with a car seat, iPads and Apple watches
"I've had a lot of people on Facebook, where I put the post, say that the same thing has happened to them," Cassidy McClendon told a local news station.
disneyfoodblog.com
The SECRET Bathrooms of Disney World
We’re always looking for hidden gems in Disney World. Underrated snacks, hotels, restaurants — our mission is to find the best that Disney World has to offer. But…what about bathrooms? When ya gotta go, where can you find a cleaner, less crowded bathroom? Well, we’ve got a list for you — check out the secret bathrooms of Disney World!
Mom picks the PERFECT name for the baby she delivered mid-flight
Anyone who's taken a flight this year knows that air travel is kind of like the Wild West right now. Delays are almost expected. Cancellations are a little too frequent. You have to go in expecting a little turbulence and a few surprises. But Connecticut mom Kendra Rhoden, who boarded...
msn.com
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you’re going. But the history of trains is far more glamorous, dating back to luxurious excursions — akin to today’s cruise lines — at the turn of the 20th century.
I Worked on Cruise Ships for 6 Years. Here Are 10 Big Mistakes I Always See Guests Make.
Avoid these mistakes and make the most of your cruise vacation.
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
I've been visiting Disney World since I was a kid, and these disappointing photos show what a day at Magic Kingdom can really be like
Disney World's Magic Kingdom is a must-visit spot, but it can also be disappointing to visit when there are big crowds, broken rides, and long lines.
Family's business left shut down after truck is stolen during Walt Disney World trip: 'Dead in the water'
Cassidy and Ryan McClendon's truck remains missing since it was stolen last week at a hotel off Interstate 4 in Orange County, Florida, near Walt Disney World.
disneyfoodblog.com
2 Disney World Parks Are SOLD OUT for Next Week
Wait times have been increasing in Disney World recently, and we’ve also seen bigger crowds arriving in the parks. There’s a lot to do in Disney World in October, whether you like to check out all the holiday decor, eat limited-time treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, or just enjoy the slightly cooler weather. It’s important to review the Disney World calendar before your visit and you still need a Park Reservation to get into a park — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
WDW News Today
Woman Reportedly Falls Four Stories from Universal Orlando Resort Parking Garage
A witness reported seeing a woman fall from the fourth or fifth floor at the Universal Orlando Resort parking garage last night. The witness reported the incident while in search of the woman, Danielle, and her unnamed boyfriend. They said their relatives called 911 and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.
I spent $518 for a 23-square-foot roomette on a 16-hour Amtrak ride. Take a look inside the space that was worth every penny.
I splurged on a roomette for my first train ride from Portland to Sacramento. The space was larger than expected, and the service was impeccable.
Cruise Ship Worker Shares 'Below Deck Secrets' We Had No Idea About
Most people don't know this exists!
A New Yorker Showed The Smallest Apartment For Rent & TikTok Is Trying To Make It Make Sense
New York apartments for rent are a dime a dozen, but to find an affordable monthly price point with a nice livable space is like searching for a needle in a haystack. So much so, many residents have been moving to Florida. One realtor in the city recorded on TikTok...
Some cruise lines struggling to fill up are offering fall deals for as low as $26 a day
Some cruise lines are wanting for passengers, leading to lower prices this fall. One four-night Carnival cruise from Orlando to the Bahamas is going for $26 a day. The best travel bargains are usually after the holidays, but bookings this fall are the frugal buy. Cruise lines having a hard...
Huge alligator shows up on popular Florida beach and quickly gets evicted, video shows
It was trapped and taken alive to a farm, Florida officials said.
I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 10 things I always pack.
I've been on 110 cruises, so I've learned a thing or two about what to pack for a trip to sea. It's important to have all your travel documents as well as a list of any medications you're on. I think it's worth taking up space in your bag with...
disneydining.com
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
disneydining.com
A Grieving Widow’s Journey to Disney World to Bury Husband’s Ashes Goes Terribly Wrong
Earlier this month, a grieving woman who visited the Walt Disney World Resort to bury her late husband’s ashes was met with an awful surprise after the airline failed to load her luggage on the aircraft. Disney World means a lot of things to a lot of people. “Crazy...
Man Eating Bowl of Clams Accidentally Chomps Down on Rare Discovery Worth Thousands
Chances are that if you’re sitting down to enjoy a bowl of clams while on vacation, then your day’s already off to a good start. However, a Pennsylvania man’s feast of clams suddenly gave way to a special discovery when he chomped down on a several-thousand-dollar rare pearl. A jewelry appraiser shared footage of the rare pearl, which you can view below, in an increasingly popular TikTok video.
disneydining.com
New Details Emerge on Disney World Truck Theft
We recently reported on a family whose truck was stolen from a hotel parking lot during their Disney World vacation. Today new information has come to light and we wish it were good news. Recent reports state things have gone from bad to worse for the McClendon family since the October 17th theft.
Comments / 1