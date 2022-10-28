ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Gundy apologizes after historically awful Oklahoma State 48-0 loss

Heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA season, few fans were expecting to see a blowout when the Oklahoma State Football Cowboys faced off against the Kansas State Wildcats. Sure, both teams were ranked, with OSU coming in at nine and K-state at 22, but one of the teams was still very much a contender for bigger and better things thanks to their big-time wins over ranked Baylor, Texas, and Kansas City, plus a very close loss to TCU, whereas the other had just one big but impressive win with a surprising victory over Oklahoma when they were ranked sixth overall.
Michigan football’s Jim Harbaugh calls out Mel Tucker with shocking truth bomb on altercation

Jim Harbaugh did not hesitate to make it known how he felt about the wild brawl that ensued at the end of the Michigan State-Michigan game. The night of the scuffle, Harbaugh said that the Wolverines players were “assaulted.” On Monday, The Michigan football coach called the Spartans’ acts “sickening” while calling for criminal charges […] The post Michigan football’s Jim Harbaugh calls out Mel Tucker with shocking truth bomb on altercation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades

After publically requesting a trade over the summer and giving a tearful goodbye to Robert Quinn after he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, Roquan Smith is officially on the move after being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round […] The post Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ole Miss football news: Lane Kiffin tosses hilarious Halloween shade at Jimbo Fisher

Lane Kiffin, the coach of the Ole Miss football team, is apparently a Halloween jokester. It fits since now he wants to dress up as the Joker for Halloween. Following the Rebels’ 31-28 win at Texas A&M, SEC Network reporter and analyst Cole Cubelic asked Kiffin about his Halloween costume. After some subtle jabs at Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher during the week and the previous offseason, Kiffin had another for the highly-paid SEC West coach to finish his postgame interview.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones discusses potential receiver trade at deadline

The Dallas Cowboys approached 50 points in their win over the Chicago Bears but that didn’t stop Jerry Jones from discussing a potential trade for a wide receiver. With the NFL trade deadline looming, Jones told reporters that teams have reached out to the Cowboys offering some help at wide receiver. Via Michael Gehlken, Jones refused to commit either way as to whether Dallas would be in the market for a receiver.
RUMOR: Bills take first steps in potential Alvin Kamara trade with Saints

The Buffalo Bills could be among the teams looking to load up at the trade deadline ahead of a possible Super Bowl run this year. One area the Bills could stand to improve upon is the running back position, and recent rumors claim that Buffalo has called the New Orleans Saints to gauge a potential […] The post RUMOR: Bills take first steps in potential Alvin Kamara trade with Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Amari Cooper, 3 Browns most responsible for Week 8 win vs. Bengals

The Cleveland Browns snapped a four-game slide and notched win No. 3 after beating the Cincinnati Bengals, 32-13, at home in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This third win kept the Browns in third place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Amari Cooper and three other Browns most responsible for their Week 8 win vs. the Bengals.
Browns stat vs. Bengals will frustrate Joe Burrow, Cincinnati fans even more

The Cleveland Browns have the Cincinnati Bengals’ number. Their latest win in Week 8’s Monday Night Football is only further proof of that. Behind a strong offensive display fueled by Nick Chubb and a solid defensive performance anchored by Myles Garrett, the Browns destroyed Joe Burrow and the Bengals in their showdown, 32-13. In doing so, Cleveland has now recorded its fifth straight win against Cincinnati, which is their first five-game win streak against a single opponent since returning to the NFL in 1999, per ESPN Stats and Info.
Twitter goes nuts over Bengals WR Tee Higgins’ absolutely unreal TD catch vs Browns

Barely anything went right for the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night against the Cleveland Browns, but at least wide receiver Tee Higgins was able to provide a highlight to make Cincy fans something to feel good about, albeit momentarily. Here is Higgins absolutely smoking the defense of Browns cornerback Greedy Williams for a sensational highlight touchdown […] The post Twitter goes nuts over Bengals WR Tee Higgins’ absolutely unreal TD catch vs Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

