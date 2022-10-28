Welcome to the latest issue of Gambit! Election season is once again upon us, and this week’s issue is packed with coverage of everything that’s on the ballot. Be sure to check out Sarah Ravits’ piece on the most hotly contested local race for state Senate. It features two of Louisiana’s top progressive lawmakers, Reps. Mandie Landry and Royce Duplessis. Both have been strong voices for New Orleans in the state House and this one could be a real nail biter.

