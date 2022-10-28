Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints crush Raiders, dominating the game to win 24-0Tina Howell
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Devery Henderson, Fred McAfee and Kevin Mangum inducted into Saints Hall of FameTina HowellOpelousas, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Talking business: Paul Flower says Four Seasons project 'overreached' a bit, but it will pay off.
Paul Flower is the president and CEO of Woodward Design+Build, a nearly century-old company that has developed hotels, hospitals, office buildings, apartment complexes and retail centers across the Gulf South. Flower has also had a hand in of some of New Orleans' highest-profile projects, including, most recently, The Four Seasons...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: They never gave up, and now Vaucresson sausage is back where it all started
The juicy, rusty-red, pepper-shot Creole hot sausage that Vance Vaucresson makes by hand goes into lengths of Leidenheimer bread for po-boys, just like the ones his family has served countless times at Jazz Fest for the past half century. These days, the same robustly-flavored hot links also go onto tasting...
NOLA.com
Anne Rice memorial second-line parade draws hundreds of vampire-loving horror fans
The corner of Prytania Street and Washington Avenue was crowded with hundreds of fanged, black-clad, glassy eyed folk on Sunday afternoon, all awaited the start of the Anne Rice memorial second-line parade. It was the first time that horror fans had gotten a chance to publicly mourn the passing of the writer, who — for many — was a life-changing inspiration.
NOLA.com
Read this week's Gambit: the 2022 election, New Orleans Film Festival preview and more!
Welcome to the latest issue of Gambit! Election season is once again upon us, and this week’s issue is packed with coverage of everything that’s on the ballot. Be sure to check out Sarah Ravits’ piece on the most hotly contested local race for state Senate. It features two of Louisiana’s top progressive lawmakers, Reps. Mandie Landry and Royce Duplessis. Both have been strong voices for New Orleans in the state House and this one could be a real nail biter.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Back in the day at the Bud's Broiler near UNO
We are trying to locate information about a former Bud’s Broiler location that we would walk to from UNO in the early 1970s. Would you have any info?. Alfred “Bud” Saunders opened the first Bud’s Broiler in 1952 on Airline Drive in Metairie, offering charcoal-broiled hamburgers and hot dogs (with or without chili and hickory smoke sauce). He opened a second location at 500 City Park Ave. (near Delgado Community College) in 1956. Other locations on Calhoun Street and Banks Street followed.
NOLA.com
Five-year plan: UNO's Brock Moreaux turned cross country program from afterthought to champion
Brock Moreaux inherited exactly one female cross country runner when he arrived at UNO in 2018. Fast forward to Friday in Thibodaux, and the deep Privateers ran past the rest of the Southland Conference for the school’s third league championship in any women’s sport ever. Their dominant performance, which featured four finishers among the top eight and five in the top 12, culminated a five-year process that Moreaux credited to everyone involved.
NOLA.com
Louisiana briefly had the first governor of color in the U.S. How are he and others remembered?
During the tumultuous years after the Civil War, as Louisiana struggled to recover and its social order was reshuffled, three Black men rose to power. Each was lieutenant governor during this period, and one became governor briefly before federal control of the former Confederate states ended and the era of Jim Crow began.
NOLA.com
Luxury condos planned for downtown New Orleans after Tulane Ave. building sells for $38M
A group of Covington-based investors has purchased a 166-unit apartment building in the Central Business District for $38 million, with plans to convert it into luxury condominiums that could also be used as short-term rental properties. The deal for the 10-story California Building, located at 1111 Tulane Ave. near Duncan...
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 9? Vote now.
Week 9 of the high school football campaign again provided some outstanding performances across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recogized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
NOLA.com
Man shot in French Quarter near Mississippi River during Halloween weekend, NOPD says
A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the French Quarter during Halloween weekend, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on St. Peter Street and the Mississippi River (map). It's a popular stretch of the river that's along Oscar Dunn Park, which is the former Washington Artillery Park, and across from Jackson Square.
NOLA.com
Letters: New Orleans charter schools are a success story
As the leader of Firstline Schools, I was disappointed in J. Celeste Lay’s op-ed about our city’s schools, which doesn’t reflect the experience of the thousands of students and families that I see daily. I’m a proud former teacher and New Orleans principal. If Ms. Lay has experience in our city’s schools, she doesn’t mention it. I get to see the hard work of our students and teachers up close. Lay’s claims, made from a distance and without specific data, don’t reflect the reality I see.
NOLA.com
Teacher shortage, school safety among big issues for Jefferson Parish School Board candidates
Teacher shortages, school safety and aging infrastructure are among the challenges facing Jefferson Parish public schools, according to more than a dozen candidates running for seats on the board that oversees Louisiana’s largest public school district with around 50,000 students. Five seats on the nine-member Jefferson Parish School Board...
NOLA.com
Man killed in Little Woods shooting ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A man who was killed in a Little Woods shooting last week was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as 39-year-old Carlos Watson. New Orleans police found Watson with a gunshot wound Thursday in the 7800 block of Weaver Avenue just before 4 a.m. He was declared dead on scene.
NOLA.com
‘Thriller’ flash mob materializes on Jackson Square for Halloween dance
A little before noon on Monday, ghouls began clustering in front of the Presbytere building on Jackson Square. True, it WAS Halloween, but it still seemed a little early in the day for a ghoul cluster. Then Michael Jackson, or someone who looked very much like the late King of...
NOLA.com
Gulf's first two zones for offshore wind farms selected off Louisiana, Texas
The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday finalized the...
NOLA.com
Jonathan Montrel of New Orleans wins ABF super lightweight championship by TKO
Jonathan Montrel of New Orleans overcame a first-round knockdown to overpower Marqus Bates in the second round, scoring a TKO to claim the American Boxing Federation super lightweight title Saturday in Lowell, Massachusetts. For Montrel (14-1, 9 KO), the bout was similar to his fight against Greg Outlaw in March...
NOLA.com
Four magistrate commissioners sworn in to Orleans Parish Criminal District Court
Four magistrate commissioners were sworn in Monday at Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, where they will approve arrest warrants, set bail and perform other duties in magistrate court. Jonathan Friedman, Jay Daniels, Peter Hamilton and Joyce Sallah accepted the positions, which are offered in six-year terms, in a formal ceremony...
NOLA.com
Along with Curtis vs.Karr, these other games will decide district championships, playoff qualifiers
You could call it championship weekend. The final week of the prep football season will pit some teams against each other with an outright district championship on the line. Among them will be the blockbuster between Edna Karr and John Curtis for the 9-5A championship Friday at Tulane's Yulman Stadium.
NOLA.com
Was your home built before 1978? You may be eligible for free lead-based paint inspection, repairs
Funding is available to cover the cost of lead-based paint inspections and remediation for eligible residents in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Charles and East Baton Rouge parishes. Common in older homes, lead-based paint can cause a host of neurological issues for children who are exposed, including slowed growth and development and learning and behavior problems.
NOLA.com
Jury convicts three men for 2020 killing of UL student in Uptown New Orleans
Three men charged for their roles in the 2020 killing of 20-year-old Lee Long Jr. near an area of popular Maple Street college bars in Uptown have been found guilty by an Orleans Parish jury on various charges related to the crime, though none was convicted of murder. Following a...
Comments / 0