Anne Rice memorial second-line parade draws hundreds of vampire-loving horror fans

The corner of Prytania Street and Washington Avenue was crowded with hundreds of fanged, black-clad, glassy eyed folk on Sunday afternoon, all awaited the start of the Anne Rice memorial second-line parade. It was the first time that horror fans had gotten a chance to publicly mourn the passing of the writer, who — for many — was a life-changing inspiration.
Read this week's Gambit: the 2022 election, New Orleans Film Festival preview and more!

Welcome to the latest issue of Gambit! Election season is once again upon us, and this week’s issue is packed with coverage of everything that’s on the ballot. Be sure to check out Sarah Ravits’ piece on the most hotly contested local race for state Senate. It features two of Louisiana’s top progressive lawmakers, Reps. Mandie Landry and Royce Duplessis. Both have been strong voices for New Orleans in the state House and this one could be a real nail biter.
Blake Pontchartrain: Back in the day at the Bud's Broiler near UNO

We are trying to locate information about a former Bud’s Broiler location that we would walk to from UNO in the early 1970s. Would you have any info?. Alfred “Bud” Saunders opened the first Bud’s Broiler in 1952 on Airline Drive in Metairie, offering charcoal-broiled hamburgers and hot dogs (with or without chili and hickory smoke sauce). He opened a second location at 500 City Park Ave. (near Delgado Community College) in 1956. Other locations on Calhoun Street and Banks Street followed.
Five-year plan: UNO's Brock Moreaux turned cross country program from afterthought to champion

Brock Moreaux inherited exactly one female cross country runner when he arrived at UNO in 2018. Fast forward to Friday in Thibodaux, and the deep Privateers ran past the rest of the Southland Conference for the school’s third league championship in any women’s sport ever. Their dominant performance, which featured four finishers among the top eight and five in the top 12, culminated a five-year process that Moreaux credited to everyone involved.
Man shot in French Quarter near Mississippi River during Halloween weekend, NOPD says

A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the French Quarter during Halloween weekend, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on St. Peter Street and the Mississippi River (map). It's a popular stretch of the river that's along Oscar Dunn Park, which is the former Washington Artillery Park, and across from Jackson Square.
Letters: New Orleans charter schools are a success story

As the leader of Firstline Schools, I was disappointed in J. Celeste Lay’s op-ed about our city’s schools, which doesn’t reflect the experience of the thousands of students and families that I see daily. I’m a proud former teacher and New Orleans principal. If Ms. Lay has experience in our city’s schools, she doesn’t mention it. I get to see the hard work of our students and teachers up close. Lay’s claims, made from a distance and without specific data, don’t reflect the reality I see.
Man killed in Little Woods shooting ID'd by New Orleans coroner

A man who was killed in a Little Woods shooting last week was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as 39-year-old Carlos Watson. New Orleans police found Watson with a gunshot wound Thursday in the 7800 block of Weaver Avenue just before 4 a.m. He was declared dead on scene.
Was your home built before 1978? You may be eligible for free lead-based paint inspection, repairs

Funding is available to cover the cost of lead-based paint inspections and remediation for eligible residents in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Charles and East Baton Rouge parishes. Common in older homes, lead-based paint can cause a host of neurological issues for children who are exposed, including slowed growth and development and learning and behavior problems.
