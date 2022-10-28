Two trucks and SUV involved in Salem crash

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A road was closed after multiple vehicles crashed Thursday night.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and State Street shortly after 8 p.m. Two trucks and an SUV were involved.

One of the trucks went left of center and hit an oncoming vehicle.

The road was blocked off at South East Boulevard but has since reopened.

According to our reporter at the scene, there were no injuries.

