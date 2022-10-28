Read full article on original website
Tampa police chief is lobbying city council to block a public vote on police oversight
This is the latest development in the ongoing saga of the mayor's resistance to more police transparency.
Voters to decide future of Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue
The Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue Department is at risk of dissolving.
'Your vote is your voice': Charlie Crist votes early in St. Pete; reminds people to cast ballot
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With only eight days remaining until the 2022 general election, Democrat Charlie Crist, who's looking to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, made a trip to St. Petersburg to cast his ballot early. Kicking off his campaign's "Choose Freedom Bus Tour," Crist spoke alongside community...
fox13news.com
Amendment 1, explained: Florida voters weigh tax breaks for flood-prone areas
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Some lawmakers describe Amendment 1 as a money-saving measure to protect Florida homes from flooding. Others say Amendment 1 could mean the government makes less money through taxes, which is essential to providing services year-round. If it’s approved, Amendment 1 would let the legislature pass a...
New Port Richey business in permit peril after wrong permits pulled
A New Port Richey business owner said they are getting the run around to re-open their business after a permitting fiasco.
Neighbors in Seminole Heights frustrated with storm debris collections
A month after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, people are still picking up the pieces from the storm. While Tampa was mostly spared, some people say their streets are still littered with debris.
Bay News 9
Neighbors skeptical South St. Pete redevelopment project will bring grocery store to food desert
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Thursday evening, the St. Petersburg City Council approved rezoning the Coquina Key Plaza on 6th Street South to pave the way for a redevelopment project that may bring a grocery store to an area of the city considered a food desert. What You Need...
fox13news.com
Judge affirms decision to invalidate proposed Hillsborough transportation tax referendum on ballot
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough County judge has affirmed her decision to invalidate the proposed transportation tax referendum on November's ballot. It further throws the county's plans into question as it waits for another court ruling, just weeks from the final vote. "The stay will be lifted. That means the...
floridapolitics.com
SCOFLA revokes 5 law licenses, disciplines 7 other attorneys
One Utah attorney reportedly used embezzled funds to remodel his Tampa home. The Florida Supreme Court has issued orders to discipline 12 attorneys for misconduct, including five whose law licenses will be revoked. The Florida Bar announced the orders Monday as part of the latest round of disciplinary action from...
floridapolitics.com
Eric Lynn holds fundraising advantage over Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13
Can a solid war chest help him make up for what redistricting took away from Democrats?. A Pinellas County congressional seat once seen as an easy Republican flip could stay a fierce battleground until Election Day. In the final stretch of campaigning, Democrat Eric Lynn holds a money edge as outside groups pillory Republican Anna Paulina Luna.
usf.edu
Tampa voters will decide one of Florida's most competitive Senate races
A political newcomer with a storied military career is vying to unseat an incumbent Tampa Bay Democrat with deep ties to the region in one of the state’s most competitive Senate races. A steady stream of attack ads have flooded airwaves and mailboxes in the closely watched contest between...
Bay News 9
Hillsborough Schools Transportation Job Fair held to address bus driver shortage
TAMPA, Fla. — The nationwide shortage of bus drivers is felt in the Tampa Bay area. The Hillsborough Schools Transportation Job Fair was held on Saturday to address the issue. What You Need To Know. The nationwide shortage of bus drivers is felt in the Tampa Bay area. The...
floridapolitics.com
New Port Richey Mayor under fire after Bike Fest diss
A petition is circulating to have Mayor Rob Marlowe removed from office. Some New Port Richey residents want their Mayor to step down, citing disrespect to local businesses. At issue is the city’s annual Cotee River Bike Fest, a three-day festival held this year from Oct. 7-9 despite Mayor Rob Marlowe’s apparent disdain for the event.
stpeterising.com
13-story boutique hotel with significant food and beverage focus revealed for the EDGE District
At the beginning of 2020, there were around five new hotels planned for downtown St. Pete. When COVID-19 hit, financing for new hotel construction dried up. Most of the proposed hotels were either reconfigured into apartments or scrapped altogether. Only two hotels found a way to move forward. Today, with...
stpetecatalyst.com
Halloween on Central conjures 100,000 souls
The streets in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg were filled with witches, ghosts, ghouls and their four-legged friends during Sunday’s second annual Halloween on Central event. From noon until 5 p.m., a total of 22 blocks from 9th to 31st Street were closed off to vehicular traffic as...
fox13news.com
Entry is free for Clearwater Greek Fest 2022
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Greek Fest is one of Pinellas County’s longest-running cultural celebrations. This weekend, the food and festivities are back and better than ever – and entry is free for the whole family. Organizers say make sure to arrive hungry. The Clearwater Greek Fest is...
US-41 reopens after vehicle kills pedestrian in Sarasota
Southbound lanes of the Tamiami Trail (US-41) are closed in Sarasota after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.
stpeterising.com
23-story apartment tower Evo set to welcome downtown St. Pete renters
Evo, a 23-story, 220-unit apartment tower under construction at 334 2nd Avenue South, has progressed into the preleasing stage. Miami-based developer American Land Ventures proposed the project in 2016. It replaces a property, since demolished, that housed the controversial Onyx nightclub. American Land Ventures says Evo is on track to...
click orlando
FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says
ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
St. Pete man held family captive for days, arrest records say
Arrest documents released Sunday revealed more information connected to a kidnapping and standoff that happened Tuesday morning in St. Petersburg.
