Clearwater, FL

fox13news.com

Amendment 1, explained: Florida voters weigh tax breaks for flood-prone areas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Some lawmakers describe Amendment 1 as a money-saving measure to protect Florida homes from flooding. Others say Amendment 1 could mean the government makes less money through taxes, which is essential to providing services year-round. If it’s approved, Amendment 1 would let the legislature pass a...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

SCOFLA revokes 5 law licenses, disciplines 7 other attorneys

One Utah attorney reportedly used embezzled funds to remodel his Tampa home. The Florida Supreme Court has issued orders to discipline 12 attorneys for misconduct, including five whose law licenses will be revoked. The Florida Bar announced the orders Monday as part of the latest round of disciplinary action from...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Eric Lynn holds fundraising advantage over Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13

Can a solid war chest help him make up for what redistricting took away from Democrats?. A Pinellas County congressional seat once seen as an easy Republican flip could stay a fierce battleground until Election Day. In the final stretch of campaigning, Democrat Eric Lynn holds a money edge as outside groups pillory Republican Anna Paulina Luna.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Tampa voters will decide one of Florida's most competitive Senate races

A political newcomer with a storied military career is vying to unseat an incumbent Tampa Bay Democrat with deep ties to the region in one of the state’s most competitive Senate races. A steady stream of attack ads have flooded airwaves and mailboxes in the closely watched contest between...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

New Port Richey Mayor under fire after Bike Fest diss

A petition is circulating to have Mayor Rob Marlowe removed from office. Some New Port Richey residents want their Mayor to step down, citing disrespect to local businesses. At issue is the city’s annual Cotee River Bike Fest, a three-day festival held this year from Oct. 7-9 despite Mayor Rob Marlowe’s apparent disdain for the event.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Halloween on Central conjures 100,000 souls

The streets in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg were filled with witches, ghosts, ghouls and their four-legged friends during Sunday’s second annual Halloween on Central event. From noon until 5 p.m., a total of 22 blocks from 9th to 31st Street were closed off to vehicular traffic as...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Entry is free for Clearwater Greek Fest 2022

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Greek Fest is one of Pinellas County’s longest-running cultural celebrations. This weekend, the food and festivities are back and better than ever – and entry is free for the whole family. Organizers say make sure to arrive hungry. The Clearwater Greek Fest is...
CLEARWATER, FL
stpeterising.com

23-story apartment tower Evo set to welcome downtown St. Pete renters

Evo, a 23-story, 220-unit apartment tower under construction at 334 2nd Avenue South, has progressed into the preleasing stage. Miami-based developer American Land Ventures proposed the project in 2016. It replaces a property, since demolished, that housed the controversial Onyx nightclub. American Land Ventures says Evo is on track to...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
click orlando

FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says

ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
ORLANDO, FL

