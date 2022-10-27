ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special teams gaffe by Bucs leads to Justin Tucker field goal for Ravens

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Ravens were punting the ball to the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. All the Bucs’ return man had to do was catch it after signaling for a fair catch.

However, one of the Ravens’ gunners pushed Dee Delaney into Jalen Darden and the ball was loose.

Kevon Seymour of Baltimore recovered the muffed punt and the Ravens were set up deep in Tampa Bay territory.

Lamar Jackson tried to find Mark Andrews on third down for a touchdown but the play was broken up.

Justin Tucker came on and knocked through the chip shot and Baltimore was out front, 3-0.

