SPOKANE, Wash. — After starting the season with two straight wins on the road at Victoria in September, the Chiefs have ridden the struggle bus in the month of October, having dropped 6 of 7 contests, to fall into last place in the U.S. Division. Spokane has undergone a pair of 3 game losing streaks in the month; the latest coming after dropping a home game to Tri City and road matchups at Everett and Seattle. The Chiefs were now 3-6 on the season and their 6 points left them 4 points back of 4th place Tri City as Spokane hoped to finish up October on an up note with a home and home series against the B.C. Division leading Kamloops Blazers. Spokane was coming off a 8-3 pasting at the hands of Seattle last weekend, as the Thunderbirds scored 6 unanswered goals on their way to their 8th straight win to start the season. The Chiefs were now 10 points back of the division leading T-Birds and things were not going to get any easier against a Kamloops team that was on top of the B.C. Division entering Friday's game.

