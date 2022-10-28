Read full article on original website
Jane's Addiction cancels five shows on tour with Smashing Pumpkins, Spokane show unaffected
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two weeks before their show with the Smashing Pumpkins at the Spokane Arena, alternative rock giants Jane's Addiction had to pull out of several shows after lead singer Perry Farrell suffered an injury that prevented him from performing. Known for their high-energy set with memorable hits...
Shania Twain kicking off upcoming tour in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Country music legend Shania Twain is coming to the Lilac City. Twain is returning to the stage and will be kicking off her “Queen of Me” tour at the Spokane Arena. She’ll play the Arena on April 28, 2023. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
Spokane's struggles continue as October comes to an end
SPOKANE, Wash. — After starting the season with two straight wins on the road at Victoria in September, the Chiefs have ridden the struggle bus in the month of October, having dropped 6 of 7 contests, to fall into last place in the U.S. Division. Spokane has undergone a pair of 3 game losing streaks in the month; the latest coming after dropping a home game to Tri City and road matchups at Everett and Seattle. The Chiefs were now 3-6 on the season and their 6 points left them 4 points back of 4th place Tri City as Spokane hoped to finish up October on an up note with a home and home series against the B.C. Division leading Kamloops Blazers. Spokane was coming off a 8-3 pasting at the hands of Seattle last weekend, as the Thunderbirds scored 6 unanswered goals on their way to their 8th straight win to start the season. The Chiefs were now 10 points back of the division leading T-Birds and things were not going to get any easier against a Kamloops team that was on top of the B.C. Division entering Friday's game.
Shoshone News Press
Local stars shine at INW Country Music Awards Show
Some of the most prolific country music artists in the region had a grand old time at the fifth annual Inland Northwest County Music Awards on Oct. 23. Held for the first time at the Bing Crosby Theater in Spokane, more than 500 people showed up to support their favorite local musicians and, of course, listen to some great music.
Downtown Spokane sculpture vandalized
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — One of downtown Spokane's sculptures was vandalized this week. Spokane Arts executive director Melissa Huggins confirmed in a Twitter post on Friday the giant copper sculpture was vandalized. The sculpture is located by the corner of Howard and Main in downtown Spokane. On her post,...
Comedian Marlon Wayans bringing tour to Spokane this December
SPOKANE, Wash. — Known for his roles in comedy classics such as White Chicks and Scary Movie, comedian Marlon Wayans will be bringing his latest tour to the Spokane Comedy Club his December. In a Facebook post, the Spokane Comedy Club announced that Wayans will be performing on Dec....
Gonzaga Bulletin
New band "Fish and the Chips" blows Spokane out of the water
Five talented students, one electric band. Seniors Ethan Davis, Kate Fischer, Conrad Herold, Colin Pottinger and Clyde Twitty make up what is known to campus and Spokane as the musical group, Fish and the Chips. The bandmates said the idea for the band was formulated this past summer in Florence,...
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Spokane?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
Spokane Pumpkin House wows residents with large display of creative jack-o'-lanterns
SPOKANE, Wash. — One Spokane home is turning heads this Halloween with a massive pumpkin display, each of them carved by hand thanks to dozens of volunteers. "Every year they say the same thing," Homeowner Jorge Alvarez said. "'Why do you keep doing it?' It's a lot of pumpkins, but it's a great way to bring the community together."
13 haunted places in downtown Spokane you can visit
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Library has created a list of 13 mysterious historic places in Spokane that may be haunted. You can visit any of the 13 haunted buildings in any order, if you dare! The list includes Spokane Public Library Stories based on newspaper accounts and the books of Chet Caskey. It was updated in 2020 by Eva Silverstone and Vanessa Strange.
Colored contact lenses come with concerns this Halloween
SPOKANE, Wash. — Halloween is on Monday, and a local eye doctor says people should be careful wearing decorative or costume-colored contact lenses for their look. Dr. Matthew Weed, a local ophthalmologist, says buying these colored contact lenses and wearing them without prescriptions is not worth risking your eyes. Wearing costumes is one of the main parts that comes with...
It’s that time of the season: Mt. Spokane ski swap ready to roll this Saturday
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — It is that time of the season: the legendary Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol Ski Swap returns this weekend to the Spokane Fair and Expo Center. Whether you're shopping for yourself, your kids or just seeing what the swap is all about, there will be something for everybody. The ski swap is the largest winter gear sales event in Spokane. People can shop from more than 25,000 items.
Resource tent for I-90 homeless encampment receives temporary permit from Spokane Fire Department
SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 has learned that the resource tent set up by Jewel's Helping Hands for the I-90 homeless camp can now operate legally. On Oct. 27, the Spokane Fire Department granted the tent a special event/evaluation permit, meaning that the tent can operate legally until June 2023.
Spokane’s Camp Hope is the center of a political storm
The state's largest encampment, home to nearly 450 people, began as a protest but has become a microcosm of housing and homelessness issues nationwide.
FOX 28 Spokane
Local bagel shop in Spokane robbed
SPOKANE, Wash. – Hidden bagel, a small business located on the South Hill in Spokane was robbed early Friday morning. “It appears he only got our cash drawers and petty cash, but we are still assessing the damage,” said Hidden Bagel in an Instagram post. The shop will...
KXLY
Rain will haunt the Inland Northwest this Halloween
The weather will certainly be spooky on this Halloween with wet and windy weather around the Inland Northwest. A strong moisture-laden storm will dump rain across the region starting late Sunday and lasting through Tuesday morning. Many parts of North Idaho could see over an inch of rain by Tuesday morning when the storm will leave the area.
Collision at US 2 NB near Magnesium Road now cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking US 2 Northbound near Magnesium Road is now cleared. Spokane Area Traffic said to use other routes and expect long delays in the area. The right lane was closed as crews replaced a power pole in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Not a fighter, but a survivor
COEUR d’ALENE — Breast cancer has changed Elizabeth, a retired teacher in her mid-60s. “It is what it is, but it becomes what you make of it,” she said. In September 2020, Elizabeth saw her doctor for her yearly physical exam. She was only supposed to get her cholesterol checked. But she’d noticed pain in her breast since her last mammogram, so she brought it up.
New process announced for 911 responses in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Changes are coming to how 911 calls are handled and dispatched in Spokane. And, depending on your emergency, the changes could impact how quickly police or firefighters respond to your call. The Spokane Police Department announced that they are making changes to how they respond to...
KHQ Right Now
Rollover collision closes northbound US 2 at Magnesium
SPOKANE, Wash. - A rollover crash has closed northbound US 2 at Magnesium road until further notice. Power lines are down and traffic is currently being diverted. You should avoid the area. KHQ has a crew on the way. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as...
KREM2
