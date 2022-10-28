ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

HVCC students take part in annual pumpkin launch

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Vsr3_0ipRU95f00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Hudson Valley Community College combined science and fall fun Thursday during their annual pumpkin launch. Engineering Science students took to the field to compete using catapults they designed and built.

Pumpkins were flung over 80 feet to hit specific targets across the Quad. The students’ professor said it’s not only a great way to celebrate the fall season, but also a great learning experience.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

“They learn to work together; they learn that sometimes a perfectly good design doesn’t actually work because the execution isn’t great; they learn that sometimes the materials do unexpected things like bend or break or wobble in unusual ways,” HVCC Engineering Department Chair Linda Lim said. “So there is a lot of experiential learning that you don’t get working with formulas and theories and things like that.”

The pumpkin launch is part of the school’s Pumpkin Palooza, a free, family-friendly Halloween celebration on campus that is open to the community. It included performances, carnival games and pumpkin displays.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Warrensburg Annual Halloween Parade

Here they come, flanked by fire trucks and ready to scare. Who's that, marching up Main Street? It's the class of Warrensburg Elementary School, dressed as ghosts, ghouls, dinosaurs and Disney princesses. In the town of Warrensburg, it was a happy Halloween indeed.
WARRENSBURG, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Lake George on Halloween

Halloween comes to the village of Lake George! On Monday, a chill wind blew straggling leaves from trees around the village, as the mountains around the lake showed an increasing amount of grey, along with some enduring reds and oranges. Jack-o-lanterns smiled from the village Visitor Center.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

CDTA to host career fair in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, November 1, the Capital District Transportation Authority will be hosting a career fair at their headquarters at 110 Watervliet Avenue. The career fair will run from 2 to 6 p.m. The CDTA is accepting applications for Bus Operators and Maintenance positions. Those in...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Dinosaur Adventure returns to Altamont Fairgrounds

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dinosaur Adventure returned to the Altamont Fairgrounds this weekend, bringing prehistoric fun to families across the Capital Region. The two-day event gave visitors the chance to see their favorite dinosaurs, as well as to partake in a variety of fun activities. “It’s almost like the shock and light up you see […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy