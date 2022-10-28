HVCC students take part in annual pumpkin launch

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Hudson Valley Community College combined science and fall fun Thursday during their annual pumpkin launch. Engineering Science students took to the field to compete using catapults they designed and built.

Pumpkins were flung over 80 feet to hit specific targets across the Quad. The students’ professor said it’s not only a great way to celebrate the fall season, but also a great learning experience.

“They learn to work together; they learn that sometimes a perfectly good design doesn’t actually work because the execution isn’t great; they learn that sometimes the materials do unexpected things like bend or break or wobble in unusual ways,” HVCC Engineering Department Chair Linda Lim said. “So there is a lot of experiential learning that you don’t get working with formulas and theories and things like that.”

The pumpkin launch is part of the school’s Pumpkin Palooza, a free, family-friendly Halloween celebration on campus that is open to the community. It included performances, carnival games and pumpkin displays.

