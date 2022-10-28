The Countdown: Reflecting on Superstorm Sandy a decade later

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we reflect on the devastating impact of Superstorm Sandy on the Tri-State area 10 years later.

Some of the worst damage from Sandy happened in Breezy Point, where massive amounts of water and flooding came into contact with electrical power systems. There were hundreds of fires lighting up the night. More than 120 homes were destroyed.

Anchors Bill Ritter and Sade Baderinwa returned to Breezy Point and spoke to those who saved lives.

And on Long Island, one the hardest hit communities came together for a vigil.

Island Park had just over 1,100 homes in the community when Sandy hit. Virtually all of them sustained damage.

We spoke to the former fire chief, now Councilman Anthony D'Esposito about the lessons he's learned.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

Laura Kavanagh was sworn in as New York City's next - and first female - fire commissioner Thursday morning. Kavanaugh becomes the first woman to lead the FDNY in its 157-year history.

As we rapidly approach Halloween, many are already in the holiday spirit, including some tiny babies at a hospital on Long Island. Inside the NYU Langone Hospital Long Island NICU, around two dozen tiny ghouls and goblins celebrated their first Halloween.

----------

