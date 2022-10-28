Read full article on original website
Mary Ann Belcher, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Belcher, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. She was born September 29, 1937 in Youngstown. Mary Ann was a devoted wife, mother, nonna and “little grammy” to her family. She was raised in an Italian American household and passed down many traditions and cultures to her family.
Dorothy Sarah Mellott, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Sarah Mellott, 84 of Austintown, passed away on Sunday October 30, 2022. Dorothy was born February 5, 1938 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Lilian (Marshall) Dye. She graduated from East Liverpool High School. She had been the manager...
Gail P. DiGiovanni, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gail P. DiGiovanni, 84, passed away peacefully at her childhood home surrounded by family on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Gail was born August 20, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late August Frederick and. Florence Marie Pusch and was a lifelong area resident. Gail...
Elaine A. Keating, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine A. Keating, 71, of Masury, Ohio, formerly of Sharon, passed away Thursday evening, October 27, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Keating was born February 15, 1951, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Todut) Cebak. She was a 1969...
Pearl M. Farmer, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl M. Farmer, 100, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 24, 1922, in Salem, daughter of the late Harry and Gertrude (Lease) McCartney. Pearl was a graduate of Salem High School. She had worked as...
Gisela Schuster, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gisela Schuster, 88, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Gisela was born in Steltin, Germany on June 17, 1934 and came to the United States in 1956, when she was 21 years old. She met and later married her husband,...
Carl David Leonhart, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl David Leonhart was the 5th child of Ruth Shoff Leonhart and Freman Leonhart. Carl was born February 15, 1940, died October 23, 2022. He was a 1958 graduate of Fitch High School, Austintown, Ohio. Carl. Joined the Army shortly after graduation, spent three years...
Daniel J. Mumaw, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel James Mumaw, 69, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday morning, October 29, after living with cancer for two and a half years. He was born July 2, 1953 in Youngstown Ohio, the son of James W. Mumaw and Lois B. Mumaw. Dan’s greatest...
Raymond Yoder, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond “Ray” Yoder, 87, passed away Sunday morning, October 30, 2022, at Salem Regional Hospital. He was born September 23, 1935, in Columbiana, a son of Seth and Salome (Horst) Yoder. He was a lifetime member of the Midway Mennonite Church. He graduated...
Betty Peterson, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Peterson passed away on October 31, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty Peterson, please visit our floral store.
Diana L. (Snyder) Cinque, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Diana L. (Snyder) Cinque, 62, of Youngstown, passed away early Friday morning, October 28, 2022. She was born August 1, 1960 in Youngstown, the daughter of Richard R., Sr. and LuEllen (Burns). Diana graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. Diana had many passions throughout her life. She...
Sharon Petyak, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Petyak, 69, passed away Tuesday evening, October 25, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family after a year long battle with cancer. Sharon was born on May 7, 1953 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Theodore and Dolores Halubka. She was...
Rachel Ann Dunn, Kensington, Ohio
KENSINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rachel Ann Dunn, 51, of McCann Road, passed away peacefully at 10:58 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center following a recent illness. Rachel was born March 20, 1971 in East Liverpool, a daughter of Patricia (Reeder) Youree of Kensington and the...
Elizabeth A. “Liz” Hamilton, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Liz” A. Hamilton, 62, passed away unexpectedly at her Detroit, Michigan home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Liz was born August 23, 1960, the oldest child of James and Patricia Davis in Warren, Ohio, where she was raised and lived most of her life.
Mary Frances “Fran” (Miller) Rudibaugh, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Frances “Fran” Rudibaugh, 83, formerly of Lisbon, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday afternoon, October 29, 2022, surrounded by her family following a brief illness. Born November 22, 1938, in East Liverpool, she was the daughter of the late Michael B....
Frances “TeTe” Philips, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances “TeTe” Phillips, 95, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, October 29, 2022, at the Briarfield Place in Boardman, Ohio, surrounded by the love of her family. Frances, affectionately known as “TeTe” from the time she was a young child, was born on June...
Ted R. Miller, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ted R. Miller, 73, went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ early Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022. Theodore was born August 10, 1949, in Jefferson, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Esther Perkins Miller and came to the Canfield area in 2017.
Robert L. Webb, Sr., New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Webb, Sr., 68, of Locust Street died Sunday, October 30, 2022 at his residence in New Castle. He was born on December 11, 1953 in Butler, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Wallace and Hazel (Harold) Webb. Mr. Webb married Bonnie L....
Lenore H. Ingalls, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lenore H. Ingalls, 99, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Continuing Health Care. Lenore was born June 1, 1923 in West Virginia, the daughter of Floyd E. and Edith (Dye) Hoff. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1941 and worked...
Lloyd J. Eller, Jr., Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd J. Eller, Jr., 85, of Beloit, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, October 28, 2022. He was born to parents Lloyd J. Eller, Sr., and Marjorie (Watkins) Wolfe in McComas, West Virginia on January 10, 1937. Lloyd was...
