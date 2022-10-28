YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Belcher, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. She was born September 29, 1937 in Youngstown. Mary Ann was a devoted wife, mother, nonna and “little grammy” to her family. She was raised in an Italian American household and passed down many traditions and cultures to her family.

