Thibodaux, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of October 20-27

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of October 20-27: Matherne Johnson, Jr., 64, 1351 Maginnis St, Donaldsonville was charged w/ Possession of Cocaine, Parole Violation, and arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Bryan Cage, 37, 6132 Woodbend Dr, Zachary was charged w/ Hit and Run Driving,...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
stmarynow.com

Five arrests on marijuana charges by Morgan City police

Morgan City police on Monday reported five arrests on marijuana charges. Morgan City officers also accused a woman of speeding at 110 mph and driving while intoxicated. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 71 calls for service over the last 72-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
MORGAN CITY, LA
WWL-AMFM

Northshore shooting near Covington

Cops are looking for clues after a shooting in the Tammany Hills area. “The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred… near Covington,” Sergeant Suzanne Carboni said in a news release.
COVINGTON, LA
WWL-AMFM

Police shoot suspect dead in Hammond

Troopers say on one person is dead after the confrontation with cops. It happened on Laurie Drive off of Wardline Road in Hammond. Louisiana State Police deceives were called to investigate…
HAMMOND, LA
houmatimes.com

November’s Luminate Houma to be Held at New Bandstand

Luminate Houma has become a staple for Downtown Houma. The November concert will be in a different location; the newly constructed bandstand in the courthouse square!. The November concert will be on Saturday the 12th featuring the Tyron Benoit Band. Come enjoy music at the bandstand and celebrate the history of the area in its original gathering place. The event is produced by Split Liquor Productions and it is a free event open to the public.
HOUMA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Felony Theft and Burglary After Homeowner Captures Crime on Surveillance Cameras

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Felony Theft and Burglary After Homeowner Captures Crime on Surveillance Cameras. Raceland, Louisiana – On October 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported the arrest of Danny Brown, 55, of Raceland, Louisiana, for an alleged theft and burglary at a Raceland residence. Deputies...
RACELAND, LA
stmarynow.com

Theft, battery charges among arrests Thursday

Local police reported five arrests Thursday, including charges of theft, battery, drunken driving and identity theft. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 66 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Bayron Alexander Chavez-Funez, 31, Odile Lane,...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Occupant Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 77

Unrestrained Occupant Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 77. Louisiana – On October 30, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on October 29, 2022, shortly before 12:00 a.m., Troopers of LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 77 at Wheelock Lane in Iberville Parish, Louisiana. Courtney Terrel Davis, 44, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Synergy Bank Announces Krystal Brunet as Banking Officer

Synergy Bank’s board of directors recently named Krystal Brunet as an Officer of Synergy Bank. The announcement was made by Jerry P. Ledet, Jr., Synergy Bank President and CEO. Brunet joined Synergy Bank in 2016 as a customer service representative. Since then, she has worked in all areas of...
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

3 Denham Springs men arrested for distributing drugs

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – After a month-long investigation, narcotics agents have arrested three Denham Springs men for allegedly distributing drugs. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been working on information received about illegal narcotics being distributed in the parish. Sheriff Jason Ard says agents were able to search two homes.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

BRPD: One injured in shooting on Taft Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday, Oct. 28. Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Taft Street near Highland Road in Baton Rouge. According to police, a male victim was located at a...
BATON ROUGE, LA

