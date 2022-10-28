Luminate Houma has become a staple for Downtown Houma. The November concert will be in a different location; the newly constructed bandstand in the courthouse square!. The November concert will be on Saturday the 12th featuring the Tyron Benoit Band. Come enjoy music at the bandstand and celebrate the history of the area in its original gathering place. The event is produced by Split Liquor Productions and it is a free event open to the public.

HOUMA, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO