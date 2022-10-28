Read full article on original website
Related
lakercountry.com
Dunnville man arrested locally over the weekend
A Dunnville man was arrested locally over the weekend on a drug charge. According to jail records, 54-year-old Marty Buis was arrested by Kentucky State Police and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Buis was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center at around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
WBKO
Barren County Deputy cruiser hit by alleged drunk driver
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was injured in a vehicle accident involving a Barren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser on Sunday night. At approximately 8:11 p.m., Glasgow Police Department was requested to respond to a motor vehicle accident with injuries at 3310 Old Bowling Green Road by the Barren County Sheriff’s Department.
OCSO: Outstanding warrants lead to drug charges
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) and the Beaver Dam Police Department worked together to arrest two people with outstanding warrants after a traffic stop. OCSO says on October 30, the Pennyrile Narcotics task force and a K-9 conducted a traffic stop in Beaver Dam which resulted in the seizure […]
Sheriff: Ohio County man dies in early morning crash
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities confirm a 26-year-old Horse Branch man died in an early morning crash in Cromwell on Monday. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to the single-vehicle fatal crash around 5:30 a.m. near the 8000 block of SR 505 South. A witness told police that a 2006 Dodge Dakota […]
wvih.com
Charges Dismissed Against Shooting Suspect
Charges against a Louisville man who was accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Radcliff this past summer have been dropped. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Jones was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, October 24, on a warrant from the Radcliff Police Department. He was charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 29, just after 5 p.m. in Hardin County.
Warren County authorities warn about rise in phone call phishing scams
Authorities issued an alert on Saturday about phone scammers who not only make it seem like the Warren County Sheriff's Office is calling you, but will even claim to be members of the sheriff's office in some instances.
whopam.com
Logan Co. Grand Jury indicts man on manslaughter charge
The Logan County Grand Jury has indicted a Tennessee man for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced methamphetamine that led to the death of one person and the hospitalization of another. Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr says 22-year old Caleb Parks of White House, Tennessee allegedly sold the dangerous drugs in December of 2020....
wnky.com
BGPD arrests man in Butler Way shooting death
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released further details about a homicide investigation. Torian L. Jackson, 36, of Bowling Green has been arrested on a charge of murder in connection with a Monday morning shooting. Earlier this week, police identified Marcus McCathren, 40, of Bowling...
WBKO
KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead
Brandenburg, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division was requested by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg. The beginning investigation shows a...
theasburycollegian.com
Crystal Rogers’ disappearance update, LEX18 followed the FBI and searched property
It’s been over seven years since the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The 35-year-old Bardstown mother of five was last seen at the home of her longtime boyfriend Brook Houck on July 3, 2015. There is still no definitive answer as to what happened to her. The Crystal Rogers case...
k105.com
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after being struck by Grayson Co. Schools bus
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a Grayson County school bus. Friday afternoon at approximately 3:35, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Jackson and Officer Brian Jennings, the Leitchfield Fire Department, EMS, and Grayson County Schools officials responded to the accident at the intersection of Brandenburg Road and Lilac Road.
k105.com
LaRue Co. man charged with multiple felonies for role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot
A LaRue County man has been arrested in Elizabethtown for his role in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Joseph Howe, 40, of Magnolia, was arrested Friday and charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, and destruction of government property, as well as related misdemeanor offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
WLKY.com
4-year-old and woman killed in Meade County crash
BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman and child were killed in a crash in Meade County Thursday evening. Officials said that 38-year-old Krisitn Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on KY-79 when she crossed the centerline of the road and into the path of a truck. Police said that Sowder's vehicle left the roadway and turned over.
‘Slow Poke’ traffic stop leads to fentanyl bust in Sumner County
A man driving too slow on I-65 leads to an unexpected drug bust.
k105.com
Breckinridge Co. man killed after being ejected during accident near Westview
A Breckinridge County man has been killed in a single-vehicle rollover accident. The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at approximately 4:00 Friday afternoon in the 4000 block of Hwy 259 near Westview, according to a report by WXBC.com. The sheriff’s office told the news outlet that...
k105.com
Teen son of Casey Co. sheriff dies in accident on private property
The Casey County sheriff’s teenage son has been killed in a single-vehicle accident. Dalton Weddle, 18, the son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, died early Saturday morning in a crash that occurred on private property in the Knifley community in Taylor County. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office told...
Kentucky man sentenced in meth case at Toyota plant
A Bowling Green man was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
vincennespbs.org
Ky. Man Sentenced for drug activity at Toyota
A man convicted of distributing meth at the Toyota plant in Princeton has been sentenced. The US Attorney for Indiana’s Southern District handed down a 200 month federal prison sentence to 43-year-old Ronnie Rich Junior of Bowling Green, Kentucky. The case began when, after learning Rich may have been...
maconcountychronicle.com
Lafayette Woman Arrested With Heroin, Meth & Fentanyl
A Lafayette woman was arrested on multiple drug charges after local law enforcement discovered heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl in her vehicle during a traffic stop. According to the Affidavit of Complaint filed by Macon County Detective Jason Sells, he was on patrol on October 20, 2022 when he witnessed a red Pontiac with a tag that did not match the vehicle description provided by dispatch.
