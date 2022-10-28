Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and me
I have learned an important lesson from this man. According to a report, nearly 69,000 people in Los Angeles are homeless. They spend nights out and many of them don't even have money to buy food.
Where To Go When You Just Want Some Chips, Salsa & A Strong Margarita
Living in LA, we’re surrounded by the best Mexican food in the country. We’ve got Oaxacan mole places, world-class mariscos trucks, and more incredible taquerias than anybody knows what to do with. We also have legendary old-school California-Mexican restaurants, too. You know the ones—those beloved, historic shrines dedicated to enchilada combo platters, margaritas, and endless baskets of chips and salsa. Sure, they might not have the best food in town, but if you’re coming to these spots expecting bold plating and elevated flavor profiles, you’ve missed the point. These are community gathering places: where families, friends, and everyone in between come to eat hearty food, swap gossip, and probably drink too many margs.
The Five Most Romantic Restaurants in Orange County
Have you planned a romantic trip for your special someone, or do you have in mind to propose to your partner? The next step would be to find the best restaurant at a prime location with a nice view, elegant ambiance, and great food.
SoCal to see mild temperatures, afternoon sunshine on Halloween, but rain is on the way
Southern California will continue to see mild temperatures on Halloween, as some rain moves into the region later in the week.
St. Monica’s Church
The mission of the St. Monica Catholic Community (stmonica.net) is to form loving disciples who will transform the world, all from the quiet confines of our four-acre block bordered by Lincoln and 7th, California and Washington. The parish was founded in Santa Monica in 1886 and moved to its present site in 1925 when the church building was completed. An elementary school followed several years later and a high school several years after that.
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los Angeles
Everyone has their comfort foods, and if you've lived in greater Los Angeles for any amount of time, you inevitably have a go-to hot dog spot that you hit up when you're craving a late-night nosh.
Homeless man shoots out windows of convenience store after getting busted for stealing beer, Santa Monica police say
Two people were arrested in Santa Monica after one of them allegedly shot out the glass door and windows of a convenience store after they were busted by store employees for trying to steal a case of beer. It happened Saturday night around 9:35 p.m. at a 7-Eleven on the 1800 block of Lincoln Boulevard. […]
Man builds elaborate homeless encampment on Hollywood sidewalk
A man set up an elaborate homeless encampment -- a makeshift wooden shed -- in Hollywood. The man says he's trying to survive homelessness with a different approach.
In Just 2 Weeks, 223K Applied For Section 8 Housing In Los Angeles
The need for affordable housing in L.A. continues to far exceed the number of vouchers available to low-income renters.
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be Demolished
Are the ghosts of the Viper Room still haunting this infamous LA nightclub?. The Viper Room on the Sunset Strip was a popular destination for young celebrities in the 1990s. Before the club is set to be demolished early next year, it is worth remembering the tragic Halloween night nearly 30 years ago - staff claiming ghosts from the past still haunt the venue.
Epic 30-Mile Jet Ski Trip to Catalina Island Certainly Has People Talking
It takes much longer than you'd expect.
