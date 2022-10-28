ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Los Angeles

10 Spooky, Adult Halloween Events in SoCal

Spooky season is in full effect, and Halloween is days away. If you're in need of some sinister inspiration, here are 10 spooky things to do in Southern California, if you dare. Universal Studios Horror Nights. Halloween Horror Nights are a staple for anyone who enjoys getting a little bit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-29-2022]

78 degrees, limitless sunshine, and lots to do. Just another Saturday in the city of angels, right?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 29) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Promise fills the day. Hope you make it a good one!
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita becomes Halloweentown

In a recent study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Santa Clarita was found to be the 22nd best place to celebrate Halloween, and it is no wonder why with all there is available to do and see. ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’. The Centre is inviting Santa Clarita to do the time warp...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Infatuation

Where To Go When You Just Want Some Chips, Salsa & A Strong Margarita

Living in LA, we’re surrounded by the best Mexican food in the country. We’ve got Oaxacan mole places, world-class mariscos trucks, and more incredible taquerias than anybody knows what to do with. We also have legendary old-school California-Mexican restaurants, too. You know the ones—those beloved, historic shrines dedicated to enchilada combo platters, margaritas, and endless baskets of chips and salsa. Sure, they might not have the best food in town, but if you’re coming to these spots expecting bold plating and elevated flavor profiles, you’ve missed the point. These are community gathering places: where families, friends, and everyone in between come to eat hearty food, swap gossip, and probably drink too many margs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

St. Monica’s Church

The mission of the St. Monica Catholic Community (stmonica.net) is to form loving disciples who will transform the world, all from the quiet confines of our four-acre block bordered by Lincoln and 7th, California and Washington. The parish was founded in Santa Monica in 1886 and moved to its present site in 1925 when the church building was completed. An elementary school followed several years later and a high school several years after that.
SANTA MONICA, CA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Long Beach, CA

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, look no further! From seafood to Mexican to Italian, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top 20 picks for the best restaurants in Long Beach. Bon appetit!. 1. Tantalum Restaurant. $$ | (562) 431-1414 | WEBSITE.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

You could win tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure® Park

KTLA 5 and KOST 103.5 want to give you the chance to experience the holiday joy you’ve been dreaming about. Magic is festive foods and traditional celebrations. It’s Disney Festival of Holidays and the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! street party, and returning this year, the nighttime spectacular “World of Color – Season of Light”. Magic is Holidays at the Disneyland® Resort. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News November 1 through November 5 for a code word. Then text it to 515151 for your chance to win 4 tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure® Park. Message and data rates apply. Complete code word schedule and official rules are below. Good luck!
LOS ANGELES, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Signs New Franchise Agreement for LA

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone continue to grow throughout the country, now signing multiple franchise agreements in the third quarter, including a site in Los Angeles. Following an impressive first half of the year, the fast-growing restaurant chain has announced the signing of 17 franchise agreements in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
techaiapp.com

Pentatonix Release 6th Holiday Album ‘Holidays Around the World’ – Listen Now! | Christmas, First Listen, Kevin Olusola, Kirstin Maldonado, Matt Sallee, Mitch Grassi, Music, Pentatonix, Scott Hoying

Pentatonix just released their new album Holidays Around the World on Friday (October 28)!. The Grammy award-winning A Cappella group – Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee – collaborated with quite a few artists from around the world for their sixth holiday album.
LOS ANGELES, CA

