Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Elon Musk Polls Twitter Followers About Bringing Back Vine
Elon Musk's short reign as chief twit has been eventful. The billionaire businessman closed a deal Thursday to buy the social media company. By Monday, he'd already fired top executives, revamped the home page, tweeted and then deleted misinformation and floated the possibility of charging for Twitter verification. And now,...
CNET
Elon Musk Officially Confirms He's Twitter's New CEO
It's official: Elon Musk will serve as Twitter's new chief executive. The tech billionaire confirmed his new status in the company in a regulatory filing on Monday, three days after closing a $44 billion deal to take the social network private. When Musk announced his unsolicited takeover bid for Twitter...
CNET
Twitter's Boss Is Elon Musk Now. Big Changes Could Be Coming
Billionaire Elon Musk has brash notions for Twitter. Now he needs to actually make them a reality. Late Thursday, Musk closed a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, setting the stage for massive change at the social media company. His first order of business: firing key executives at the company, including CEO Parag Agrawal.
CNET
Instagram Outage Locked People Out of Their Accounts, Changed Follower Numbers
Instagram suffered an outage on Monday, with the Meta-owned social media site acknowledging that people were struggling to access their accounts while others saw reduced follower counts. The website Downdetector also highlighted the spike in reports. Instagram said the issues were caused by a bug that was resolved as of...
Epstein Pal Leon Black Alleges Rape Accuser Is Russian Spy
Jeffrey Epstein’s billionaire pal, Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black, has filed another lawsuit against the former Russian model who alleges he raped her, claiming she may be a Russian spy and that she and her lawyers attempted to “harm and humiliate him” despite the fact she had already allegedly collected millions in a confidentiality agreement.The suit, filed in New York state Supreme Court on Monday and seen by The Daily Beast, alleges Guzel Ganieva “made false allegations” that Black assaulted and abused her, which he claims was in direct violation of a confidentiality agreement “under which Plaintiff had paid...
Paul Pelosi attack - live: DA unveils charges against DePape as she says assault was politically motivated
The San Francisco District Attorney called for political rhetoric to be toned down as she announced state charges against David DePape for the alleged hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband.Brooke Jenkins said that her office will charge the suspect with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official and their family.“Violence has no place in the city and we will work vigorously to hold the defendant accountable,” she told a Monday press conference. As leaders and citizens, it is incumbent upon us all to watch...
CNET
Study Says Almost 30% of People Are Redoing or Refining Their Google Searches
Almost 30% of people are having to redo their Google searches, either by refining or extending queries, according to research published earlier this month by SEMRush, an online marketing software company. SEMRush took data from 20,000 anonymous users who made 455,368 unique searches. It then looked at how long it...
Comments / 0