Bolivar, MO

Motorcyclist dies in Bolivar crash Thursday afternoon

By Emilee Kuschel
 4 days ago

BOLIVAR, Mo. – A 20-year-old Bolivar man died today in a crash after colliding with a woman driving a pickup truck around 3:25 pm on October 27.

The City of Bolivar said the man was riding his motorcycle at speeds over 60mph when he struck the truck, which was turning northbound onto South Springfield Avenue from the Bank of Missouri parking lot.

The man was ejected from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified, but the City says his next of kin has been notified.

