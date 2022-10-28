Read full article on original website
Mayor seeks to boost controversial project in Queens
Mayor Eric Adams was in an industrial pocket of Astoria on Monday. It falls within the footprint of the Innovation QNS project, a mammoth, $2 billion mixed-use development proposed for the area. What You Need To Know. On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams toured the proposed site of the Innovation QNS...
Hochul announces completion of first phase of Hunts Point project
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced the completion of phase one of a project to improve infrastructure in Hunts Point, which includes the creation of new traffic signals, community spaces and safer access for pedestrians and bicyclists, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The plan, which...
General election has over 97,000 early votes in first two days
There were a total of 97,155 check-ins across the first two days of early voting for the general election throughout the five boroughs, the city’s Board of Elections said Sunday. Manhattan had the most with 32,020 early voters on the first two days, the BOE said. Brooklyn had 26,878,...
Republicans hope Zeldin will emulate Pataki's 1994 victory
Vintage 1994 signs were at hand at a Republican rally in Westchester Monday. It’s the last year a Republican candidate, George Pataki, beat an incumbent governor in New York — Mario Cuomo. “Lee Zeldin is gonna change that and bring New York’s economy back so our children and...
New York National Guard at Staten Island hotels housing migrants
Several members of the New York National Guard have been seen walking around the two hotels where migrants are staying in Staten Island. They are staying at the Holiday Inn Express and Comfort Inn on Wild Avenue. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced earlier this month that she had deployed the National...
Is the city ready for another big hurricane?
A decade ago, Hurricane Sandy devastated many parts of the city. Over the course of 48 hours, wind, rain and water destroyed about 300 homes. Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers lost power. Sandy caused an estimated $19 billion in damages across the city. The storm damaged critical public and private infrastructure. More than 40 New Yorkers died in the storm.
NYPD to boost neighborhood patrols ahead of Halloween events
As tens of thousands of superheroes, ghouls, goblins and monsters hit the streets for the annual Village Halloween Parade, the NYPD will be there in big numbers too along the Sixth Avenue route. "We are going to have about 2,000 officers out there that you are going to see,” NYPD...
Community gathers to remember Sandy victims 10 years later
Borough President Vito Fossella read the names of the 24 people who lost their lives during Hurricane Sandy on Staten Island 10 years ago. “We don’t forget those of the 102nd observation squadron and we’ll never forget the 24 Staten Islanders,” Fossella said at Miller Field. The...
Staten Islander to run 152nd marathon
Roughly 50,000 people will hit the pavement and run through the five boroughs for the TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 6. At the age of 74, the Nov. 6 race will be Benjamin Naverette’s 152nd marathon. Naverette began running marathons when he was 53. That means he’s...
Inmate dies on Rikers, marking 18th city jails-related death of 2022
A Rikers Island inmate died Monday afternoon, the Department of Correction said, marking the 18th city jails-related death this year. Gilberto Garcia, 26, was pronounced dead just before 1 p.m., the DOC said in a press release. His cause of death is under investigation by the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, officials said.
A marathon journey full of hurdles
As he laced up his sneakers for a run, Mauricio Blandino anticipated the impact of his training. “There is that awakening of your brain, the endorphins that just flood your brain when you walk. And even after your runs, it’s that feel good sensation that you have,” Blandino, a Jackson Heights resident, said.
Doctor talks flu season, COVID-19
Flu season is here. The flu is serious, highly contagious and sometimes can be deadly. Therefore, New Yorkers are being urged to get the flu shot. Dr. Eric Eiting, the Vice Chair of Operations for Emergency Medicine at Mount Sinai Downtown, joined Rocco Vertuccio Sunday morning on NY1 to disucss flu season and COVID-19.
