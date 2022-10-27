By Carina Hamel, Aba Grace & Tim Wall As parents and as business leaders, we rely on child care to make everything work. That’s why this election we’re focused on electing candidates who are committed to solving Vermont’s child care crisis. Right now, working parents are being forced to choose between their work and caring for their children because Vermont doesn't have enough high-quality child care that's affordable. Likewise, employers are being restricted because they can't recruit or retain the talent they need due to a lack of high-quality child care for families. Vermont is great place to live, work and raise a family but like so many other places, our state is experiencing a massive child care crisis that threatens the viability of companies like ours.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO