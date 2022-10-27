ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Credit union merger will ensure hometown service

I just took the opportunity to make a smart choice this election season: I cast my ballot to approve the merger of the Vermont State Employees Credit Union and New England Federal Credit Union. It took only a few minutes of my time but will pay dividends for decades to come.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Apply for the Dairy Food Safety & Certification Grant

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets Are you looking for technical assistance related to dairy food safety? Or are you wanting to develop a dairy food safety plan but don’t have the necessary resources?. The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC), hosted by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture,...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

News & Announcements from NVDA

A BONUS round of funding for the Downtown and Village Center Tax Credit Program is available for projects that improve building safety and enhance the historic character of commercial and community buildings in designated communities. The credits support general rehabilitation work, facade improvements, code compliance work, and flood mitigation projects. Applications for this bonus round are due Jan. 16, 2023. Questions? Caitlin.Corkins@vermont.gov(link sends e-mail) https://accd.vermont.gov/historic-preservation/funding/tax-credits(link is external)
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
VERMONT STATE
wamc.org

Vermont Republican Party disparages GOP candidate's primary fundraising

The Vermont GOP is criticizing the Republican Congressional candidate following questions over his campaign contributions. Republican Liam Madden is challenging Democrat Becca Balint for the state’s sole U.S. House seat. Although he won the Republican primary, he calls himself an independent. During an interview on WVMT Thursday, Madden said he used a legal loophole to meet primary debate criteria.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Get early ballots in the mail, says Vermont Secretary of State

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont’s Secretary of State is encouraging voters to get their mail-in ballots ready over the weekend. Secretary Jim Condos says ballots need to be in the mail by Monday, October 31, to make sure they get back to the correct Town Clerk in time for Election Day.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont early voter turnout tops 100,000

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Heads up: if you’re planning to vote by mail, you need to send your ballot by Monday for it to arrive on time. So far, over 108,000 Vermonters have voted early and absentee. After Monday, you’ll have to drop your ballot off at your Town...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Hamel, Grace & Wall: The weight of the child care crisis is crushing Vermont’s workforce

By Carina Hamel, Aba Grace & Tim Wall As parents and as business leaders, we rely on child care to make everything work. That’s why this election we’re focused on electing candidates who are committed to solving Vermont’s child care crisis. Right now, working parents are being forced to choose between their work and caring for their children because Vermont doesn't have enough high-quality child care that's affordable. Likewise, employers are being restricted because they can't recruit or retain the talent they need due to a lack of high-quality child care for families. Vermont is great place to live, work and raise a family but like so many other places, our state is experiencing a massive child care crisis that threatens the viability of companies like ours.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

AOT Road Construction Report Week of October 31

Vermont Agency of Transportation This weekly report is a list of planned construction activities that will have traffic impacts on state highways throughout Vermont for the week of October 31, 2022. Please remember to drive safely in all work zones. Lives depend on it. Interstates. I-89 Richmond – A culvert...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

$100,000 Gimme 5 lottery ticket sold in Essex Junction

Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Lottery had a Gimme 5 top prize winner of $100,000. Simon’s Essex Center Store & Deli in Essex Junction sold the winning ticket. To date, the winner has not claimed their prize. On a Gimme 5 play slip participants mark five numbers of their choice...
ESSEX, VT
newportdispatch.com

Regular deer hunting season in Vermont opens November 12

NEWPORT — Hunters are gearing up for the start of Vermont’s traditionally popular 16-day regular deer season that begins Saturday, November 12 and ends Sunday, November 27. A hunter may take one legal buck during this season if they did not already take one during the archery deer...
VERMONT STATE
wwnytv.com

Fire destroys St. Lawrence County veterinary practice

TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a Massena-area veterinary clinic early Friday morning and continued burning throughout the day. The fire at Java’s Veterinary Center on State Route 56 in the town of Louisville was called in around 3 a.m. Firefighters say the back...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy