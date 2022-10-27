Read full article on original website
VTDigger
Credit union merger will ensure hometown service
I just took the opportunity to make a smart choice this election season: I cast my ballot to approve the merger of the Vermont State Employees Credit Union and New England Federal Credit Union. It took only a few minutes of my time but will pay dividends for decades to come.
vermontbiz.com
Apply for the Dairy Food Safety & Certification Grant
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets Are you looking for technical assistance related to dairy food safety? Or are you wanting to develop a dairy food safety plan but don’t have the necessary resources?. The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC), hosted by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture,...
vermontbiz.com
News & Announcements from NVDA
A BONUS round of funding for the Downtown and Village Center Tax Credit Program is available for projects that improve building safety and enhance the historic character of commercial and community buildings in designated communities. The credits support general rehabilitation work, facade improvements, code compliance work, and flood mitigation projects. Applications for this bonus round are due Jan. 16, 2023. Questions? Caitlin.Corkins@vermont.gov(link sends e-mail) https://accd.vermont.gov/historic-preservation/funding/tax-credits(link is external)
WCAX
Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
wamc.org
Vermont Republican Party disparages GOP candidate's primary fundraising
The Vermont GOP is criticizing the Republican Congressional candidate following questions over his campaign contributions. Republican Liam Madden is challenging Democrat Becca Balint for the state’s sole U.S. House seat. Although he won the Republican primary, he calls himself an independent. During an interview on WVMT Thursday, Madden said he used a legal loophole to meet primary debate criteria.
WCAX
Get early ballots in the mail, says Vermont Secretary of State
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont’s Secretary of State is encouraging voters to get their mail-in ballots ready over the weekend. Secretary Jim Condos says ballots need to be in the mail by Monday, October 31, to make sure they get back to the correct Town Clerk in time for Election Day.
mynbc5.com
Union representing Vermont correction officers voices displeasure with working conditions
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont State Employees’ Association, VSEA, represents around 800 corrections, probation and parole officers as well as some of the administration staff for the Vermont Department of Corrections. They’re unhappy with how short-staffed the department is and how many hours they’re working because of it.
WCAX
Vermont early voter turnout tops 100,000
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Heads up: if you’re planning to vote by mail, you need to send your ballot by Monday for it to arrive on time. So far, over 108,000 Vermonters have voted early and absentee. After Monday, you’ll have to drop your ballot off at your Town...
vermontbiz.com
Hamel, Grace & Wall: The weight of the child care crisis is crushing Vermont’s workforce
By Carina Hamel, Aba Grace & Tim Wall As parents and as business leaders, we rely on child care to make everything work. That’s why this election we’re focused on electing candidates who are committed to solving Vermont’s child care crisis. Right now, working parents are being forced to choose between their work and caring for their children because Vermont doesn't have enough high-quality child care that's affordable. Likewise, employers are being restricted because they can't recruit or retain the talent they need due to a lack of high-quality child care for families. Vermont is great place to live, work and raise a family but like so many other places, our state is experiencing a massive child care crisis that threatens the viability of companies like ours.
vermontbiz.com
UVM freezes tuition for fifth year, new plan offers free tuition to Vermonters from households with incomes up to $60K
UVM President Suresh Garimella answers questions from the press after announcing that tuition has been frozen for a fifth consecutive year and that Vermont students from households with incomes of up to $60,000 will receive these full tuition scholarships for four years of study. VermontBiz photo. Vermont Business Magazine The...
nhbr.com
End of federal rental relief funding sparks pleas for New Hampshire backup plan
A year-and-a-half-long rental relief program is likely coming to an end soon, state officials announced last week, after the U.S. Treasury left New Hampshire out of the latest round of funding. Now, housing advocates are urging the state to develop and present a backup plan – before the federal funding...
vermontbiz.com
AOT Road Construction Report Week of October 31
Vermont Agency of Transportation This weekly report is a list of planned construction activities that will have traffic impacts on state highways throughout Vermont for the week of October 31, 2022. Please remember to drive safely in all work zones. Lives depend on it. Interstates. I-89 Richmond – A culvert...
WCAX
Was locking into an oil contract the right call? It’s too soon to tell
MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The price of heating oil continues hitting record highs, a noticeable impact of the war in Ukraine and other market forces. Many Vermonters are already locked into fuel prices for the winter, but some are questioning if it was their best move. Experts say people who...
Vermont Holds Special ‘Novice Weekend’ for New Hunters
Hunters in Vermont who are going out on their first deer season have been encouraged to take advantage of the state’s novice weekend. This was the third annual novice weekend in the state. It took place on October 22 and 23. New hunters had some qualifications that they needed to meet.
Deerfield Valley News
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire Walgreens locations seeing reduced hours, temporary closures
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Recent staffing issues have forced multiple Walgreens stores in the North Country to temporarily close. Some of the pharmacies affected are Colebrook, Lancaster and Berlin. A senior director with the company said affected stores are redirecting customers to other nearby Walgreens to get their prescriptions. "In...
vermontbiz.com
$100,000 Gimme 5 lottery ticket sold in Essex Junction
Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Lottery had a Gimme 5 top prize winner of $100,000. Simon’s Essex Center Store & Deli in Essex Junction sold the winning ticket. To date, the winner has not claimed their prize. On a Gimme 5 play slip participants mark five numbers of their choice...
newportdispatch.com
Regular deer hunting season in Vermont opens November 12
NEWPORT — Hunters are gearing up for the start of Vermont’s traditionally popular 16-day regular deer season that begins Saturday, November 12 and ends Sunday, November 27. A hunter may take one legal buck during this season if they did not already take one during the archery deer...
Unexplained Streaks in the Sky Seen from Maine to New Hampshire
It wouldn’t be Halloween without some UFO sightings in New Hampshire. Only this time, a lot of people in Maine saw them too. And in broad daylight. Posting to the Kittery, Maine Facebook group, a user posted a photo of two bizarre streaks seen while driving on Route 1 South Saturday. At first glance, they appear to be smoke contrails from airplanes.
wwnytv.com
Fire destroys St. Lawrence County veterinary practice
TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a Massena-area veterinary clinic early Friday morning and continued burning throughout the day. The fire at Java’s Veterinary Center on State Route 56 in the town of Louisville was called in around 3 a.m. Firefighters say the back...
