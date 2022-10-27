ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Newborns and parents at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill were treated to a special Halloween party this weekend. “The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Aneisha Heath Manager of the NICU at Piedmont Medical Center.

