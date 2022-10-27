Read full article on original website
Christopher Dunlap
4d ago
Cohen girl sounds like a Democrat if you don’t agree with anyone platform you’re automatically a racist The typical liberal reaction
6
Related
WRAL
'Genocide' abortion demonstration stirs controversy on UNC Charlotte's campus
A group calling abortion genocide has stirred controversy at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Students were shocked to see posters of aborted fetuses. Many students wanted the images removed from campus as soon as possible. A group calling abortion genocide has stirred controversy at the University of North...
'Lines have been crossed' | CMS school board candidate accuses incumbent of overstepping at polling location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board race continues to face conflict after a day at the polls. Stephanie Sneed, who is running to unseat incumbent board member Carol Sawyer, accused Sawyer of making her son cry. "Yesterday, when I asked my 9-year-old son how it was being at...
Black Political Caucus works to increase voter turnout in Mecklenburg County
The group has been in the community advocating for more than 50 years.
Local leaders outraged over racist TikTok video at Lincoln Charter School
DENVER, N.C. — A TikTok video that featured two Lincoln Charter School students is causing outrage after it showed them making hurtful and racist statements. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon spoke to school officials about how they are addressing the video. In the video, hurtful and racist statements were...
Rock Hill teacher earns grant to fund new student program
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Friday was not an ordinary day for social studies teacher Thomas Monza at Castle Heights Middle School. Monza was presented a $2,000 check from the Rock Hill Schools Education Foundation to fund supplies for a new program for students that will involve e-Sport or video gaming.
TikTok video shows biker yelling racial slur at another driver in Gastonia
Police in Gastonia said they're aware of a video making the rounds on social media showing a biker yelling a racial slur at another driver.
qcnews.com
Rock Hill hospital hosts special Halloween for parents, newborns in NICU
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Newborns and parents at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill were treated to a special Halloween party this weekend. “The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Aneisha Heath Manager of the NICU at Piedmont Medical Center.
Raleigh News & Observer
Viral TikTok shows biker yelling racial slur in North Carolina road rage incident
Editor’s note: The video clip below contains racist and vulgar language. Gastonia Police will investigate a terrifying daytime road-rage encounter, now viral on TikTok, in which an enraged biker hurled racial slurs and other invective at a woman in a car. She sent the video and I somehow knew...
Mecklenburg County residents concerned about 911 call response times: 'Where were you guys?'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department communication division receives and dispatches 911 calls for all of Charlotte, the town of Huntersville, the town of Davidson, the airport and unincorporated areas of Mecklenburg County. According to the division's website, more than 77,000 calls are answered each month. Once...
‘I forgive him because he has a soul,’: Mother of murdered 32-year-old holds hope justice will come
The 32-year-old was shot to death in a grassy area of an apartment complex along Snow Lane in East Charlotte Sunday morning.
WBKO
‘My face, my eyes’: Bus driver says parent threw bleach at her while picking up students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) - A North Carolina school bus driver is recovering after having bleach thrown on her by a parent. The 72-year-old bus driver is back behind the wheel but is concerned about her safety. She said it was a frightening attack that happened last week on bus 1701.
‘Our 2 Moms’ spotlights couple living in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. — When Whitney Gilbert and Shadese (DeeDee) Griffith began dating more than a year ago, neither could have expected that they and their family would find themselves on reality television. “So we all wore Pride shirts and then all of our kids were in a line behind...
WBTV
PHOTOS: Halloween comes to Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital’s NICU unit
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The NICU babies at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital in Charlotte were ready for Halloween. The precious preemies were adorned in costumes created by Preemies of the Carolinas. They were dressed up as everything from Captain America to ladybugs to mermaids. Hemby Children’s Hospital...
wccbcharlotte.com
Child Shot in Kannapolis Apartment
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital on Monday after what is believed to be an accidental shooting. Officials tell WCCB that police and an ambulance were called to the West Green Apartments on Wilkes Drive before noon on October 31. Police say a juvenile, whose...
macaronikid.com
The City of Rock Hill offers The Works!
The Works! career exploration is a FREE program designed for high school students who are likely to enter the workforce immediately after high school graduation. The Works! program offers opportunities for students to have hands-on experiences learning the different career opportunities our municipal system and utilities have to offer. Check...
WXII 12
15-year-old killed in shooting that also claimed NC A&T student's life
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting that also claimed the life of a North Carolina A&T State University student earlier this week. Guilford County Crime Stoppers identified the 15-year-old as Ronaldlee Snipes. Guilford County Schools confirmed Snipes was a student at Dudley High School. This...
WBTV
‘It’s messing with our livelihoods:’ Gaston County Schools employees frustrated after payday
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Another payday for Gaston County Schools has come and gone, and several employees say the same issues remain. The district transitioned from its old payroll system to a new system, Oracle, at the end of January. Officials say there have been dozens of errors with uploading...
Two juveniles hurt after shooting in north Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte Saturday night. Officers responded to the incident along Reagan Drive, just off West Sugar Creek Road where they found two juveniles shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital with...
Families living in former Burke County school forced out after building deemed unsafe
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A former elementary school in Burke County has become home to people with nowhere else to go. Now, the fire marshal has deemed the building unsafe. The shelter is on George Hildebran School Road in Connelly Springs. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty said there are warning signs for people not to go inside, saying “the structure is unsafe.”
Close twin sisters ponder changes to their relationship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly and Meghan Fillnow must be among the closest identical-twin sisters in the Carolinas, and quite possibly in the U.S., and maybe even on the entire planet. That’s just a hunch, but probably a good one. They have lived together in the Charlotte area for...
