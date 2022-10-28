Read full article on original website
Related
Rihanna Debuts New Song 'Lift Me Up' As A Tribute To Chadwick Boseman
Rihanna's back with her first solo song in six years.
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Watch Adele Fabulously Float Down A River In The 'I Drink Wine' Music Video
Adele revealed this was the first music video she filmed for her 2021 album '30.'
Beyoncé Accused of Secretly Changing Songs From 'Renaissance' Album by Fans
Fans theorized it was a way for Beyoncé to keep them hooked by introducing enough subtle changes they would hear something new every listen.
‘Leave her ass alone’: Taylor Swift defended over ‘fatphobic’ music video by The View hosts
Taylor Swift posts clip revealing release schedule of new album. The hosts of US talk show The View have defended Taylor Swift amid criticism of the new music video for her track “Anti-Hero”. The video features a scene in which Swift steps onto a scale that reads “Fat”,...
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
SZA Finally Drops Video For 'Shirt' After Teasing The Song Nearly Two Years Ago
The singer goes on a crime spree with LaKeith Stanfield in the long-awaited video.
Radiohead’s Philip Selway Announces New Album, Shares Song: Listen
Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has announced a new solo album. Strange Dance will be released February 24 via Bella Union. Selway has shared the lead single “Check for Signs of Life,” which you can listen to below. “One of the things I’ve liked about this record is it’s...
WATCH: Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford Pack On The PDA At Paramore Concert
In a video captured by ALT 98.7, Eilish can be seen watching the concert from the balcony of the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, rocking out in a black graphic tee. If you look a little closer, you can see Rutherford standing behind her, reaching out to hold her hands on the balcony railing.
Killer Mike Shares Video for New Song “Talk’n That Shit!”: Watch
Killer Mike has released a new single titled “Talk’n That Shit!,” along with a music video directed by Seck. After an opening voiceover cameo by Jamie Foxx, the visual establishes the ways in which Killer Mike is a community pillar. It also spotlights a number of organizations about which he cares: PAW Kids, Bass Reeves Gun Club, Next Level Boys Academy, Youth Build, and New Georgia Project. Check it out below.
Halsey thanks Alanis Morissette for helping her write ‘the best f–k you’ songs
Halsey credits Alanis Morissette as the inspiration behind her “best f–k you” songs. While performing at the Hollywood Bowl for the “We Can Survive” concert in Los Angeles Saturday night, the singer thanked the headliner for influencing her songwriting over the years. “[She taught me]...
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Announce 2023 Tour, Share New Song: Listen
Unknown Mortal Orchestra have announced a 2023 tour in support of a forthcoming double album, along with the first taste of the record. Watch the video for “I Killed Captain Cook” below and scroll down for the tour dates. The video features Ruban Neilson’s mother, Deedee Aipolani Nielson,...
Algiers Announce New Album, Share Song With Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha: Listen
Algiers are set to return with a new album: Shook is due out February 24 via Matador. Along with the announcement, the Atlanta four-piece has unveiled a new song called “Irreversible Damage,” featuring Rage Against the Machine bandleader Zack de la Rocha. Listen below; scroll down for the band’s upcoming tour dates.
U.S. Girls Turn Suburban Kitsch Into a Beautiful Existential Ballad on New Song ‘Bless This Mess’
U.S. Girls turn a kitschy suburban household phrase into a stunning alt-pop ballad on their new song, “Bless This Mess.” The song harkens back to the diva ballads of yesteryear, with Meg Remy crooning about life’s constant complications and entanglements over a delicate electric piano. The track also arrives with a characteristically unique music video featuring decades-old video footage of Remy that the artist Evan Gordon manipulated to look as if she was singing the new song. “Before camera phones, the family camcorder was often the mirror tool used to capture selfie-like performances of teenage daydreams and insecurities,” Remy explained in a...
Soccer Mommy Shares New “Sophie’s Version” of “Darkness Forever”: Listen
Soccer Mommy has shared a demo from her Sometimes, Forever sessions. “Darkness Forever (Sophie’s Version)” is an early draft of the song, released today in celebration of Sophie Allison’s favorite holiday: Halloween. Check it out below. “This version of ‘Darkness Forever’ is really exciting for me...
NME
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ becomes best selling album of 2022 after one week
Taylor Swift has set another record with her 10th studio album, ‘Midnights‘, becoming the latest artist to achieve an Official Chart Double, as both her album and single ‘Anti-Hero’ claim Number One on the Official Albums and Singles Chart at the same time. According to new...
Andrew Bird Duets With Phoebe Bridgers on New Song “I Felt a Funeral, In My Brain”: Listen
Andrew Bird is back with a new song. “I Felt a Funeral, In My Brain” is a duet with Phoebe Bridgers, with lyrics adapted from the Emily Dickinson poem of the same name. Listen to it below. “I came across this Emily Dickinson poem and found it to...
Adele Releases New Floating Video for Hit Single “I Drink Wine”
Just days after Taylor Swift released her new album, Midnights, and hit single, “Anti-Hero,” another of the biggest names in music has released her latest offering. Yes, you guessed it. Adele has a new dreamy, floating music video out for audiences to enjoy for her hit single, “I Drink Wine.”
Alabama Shakes Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Debut Album Boys & Girls
On December 9, Alabama Shakes are reissuing their debut album, Boys & Girls, to mark its 10th anniversary. The new edition includes tracks from the band’s 2012 session on KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic. During the session, the group played Boys & Girls songs, as well as non-album cuts like “Mama” (from the Heavy Chevy EP) and “Always Alright” (from the soundtrack to Silver Linings Playbook). Find Alabama Shakes’ performance of the latter song below.
Denzel Curry Joins Redveil in Video for New “PG Baby (Remix)”: Watch
Redveil has released a new remix of his song “PG Baby.” The new version features a guest verse from Denzel Curry and follows the rappers’ recent tour together. The Redveil-directed music video features clips of the two artists performing the track on a street corner and in concert. Check it out below.
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0