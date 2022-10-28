ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Radiohead’s Philip Selway Announces New Album, Shares Song: Listen

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has announced a new solo album. Strange Dance will be released February 24 via Bella Union. Selway has shared the lead single “Check for Signs of Life,” which you can listen to below. “One of the things I’ve liked about this record is it’s...
Killer Mike Shares Video for New Song “Talk’n That Shit!”: Watch

Killer Mike has released a new single titled “Talk’n That Shit!,” along with a music video directed by Seck. After an opening voiceover cameo by Jamie Foxx, the visual establishes the ways in which Killer Mike is a community pillar. It also spotlights a number of organizations about which he cares: PAW Kids, Bass Reeves Gun Club, Next Level Boys Academy, Youth Build, and New Georgia Project. Check it out below.
GEORGIA STATE
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Announce 2023 Tour, Share New Song: Listen

Unknown Mortal Orchestra have announced a 2023 tour in support of a forthcoming double album, along with the first taste of the record. Watch the video for “I Killed Captain Cook” below and scroll down for the tour dates. The video features Ruban Neilson’s mother, Deedee Aipolani Nielson,...
Rolling Stone

U.S. Girls Turn Suburban Kitsch Into a Beautiful Existential Ballad on New Song ‘Bless This Mess’

U.S. Girls turn a kitschy suburban household phrase into a stunning alt-pop ballad on their new song, “Bless This Mess.”  The song harkens back to the diva ballads of yesteryear, with Meg Remy crooning about life’s constant complications and entanglements over a delicate electric piano. The track also arrives with a characteristically unique music video featuring decades-old video footage of Remy that the artist Evan Gordon manipulated to look as if she was singing the new song.  “Before camera phones, the family camcorder was often the mirror tool used to capture selfie-like performances of teenage daydreams and insecurities,” Remy explained in a...
Alabama Shakes Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Debut Album Boys & Girls

On December 9, Alabama Shakes are reissuing their debut album, Boys & Girls, to mark its 10th anniversary. The new edition includes tracks from the band’s 2012 session on KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic. During the session, the group played Boys & Girls songs, as well as non-album cuts like “Mama” (from the Heavy Chevy EP) and “Always Alright” (from the soundtrack to Silver Linings Playbook). Find Alabama Shakes’ performance of the latter song below.
ALABAMA STATE
