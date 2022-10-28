Read full article on original website
India, China to See Biggest Jump in Real Salary as Asia-Pacific Leads the Way Next Year, Report Shows
As inflation continues to impact global economies, Asia-Pacific will be the only region to see real salary growth in 2023, a new survey has found. According to the annual Salary Trends Report by data company ECA International, the average real salary increase — which is nominal wage growth minus the rate of inflation — is predicted to increase by 1.3% in Asia-Pacific.
China's Economy Could Rebound Soon, But Longer-Term Growth Will Be ‘Deeply Challenging'
Decoupling, a weak global economy and an expected reopening following years of strict Covid measures are factors affecting the outlook for China. "Beyond the near-term rebound in growth we see ongoing downward pressure on potential or trend growth in China," said Ethan Harris of Bank of America Securities. "China has...
Australia Raises 25 Bps as Expected, Hong Kong Stocks Lead Gains in Asia-Pacific Markets
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. The Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by 25 basis points for the second consecutive time, in line with expectations. The S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.11%, continuing to rise after the central bank's announcement. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains in the...
Black Sea Deal Suspension Will Drive Up Grain and Meat Prices in Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific could soon face higher prices and lower availability of meat after Russia suspended a U.N.-brokered deal that had allowed safe grain shipments out of the Black Sea. For many Asian countries, grains such as wheat, corn, and soybeans are needed for animal feed to produce beef, pork, poultry as...
Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Defends Currency Peg, Says It Brings Stability
Maintaining a stable exchange rate through the calibration of interest rates continues to be paramount to Hong Kong, said the chief of Hong Kong's de facto central bank. It would be up to the government, through fiscal policies, to stimulate economic growth while the HKMA would focus monetary policies on steadying the Hong Kong dollar against the greenback.
Oil CEOs Say This Winter Is Not the Season to Worry About When It Comes to the Energy Crisis
For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
Germany's Pension System Will Collapse Without Reform, Influential Lobby Group Says
Germany's pension system is "on the verge of collapse," according to Rainer Dulger, president of the Confederation of German Employers’ Associations. The country needs “large-scale social reform” not seen since the time of the German reunification, he said. Germany's pension system won't be financially viable in five...
Nearly 40% of small businesses in the US failed to pay rent in October - with more than HALF saying their prices have been hiked at least 10% over the past six months
Small businesses in various states are struggling to pay their rent, a new report shows, with rent delinquency up nearly 40 percent on the month. The findings, published Tuesday by Boston-based business tracker Alignable, are raising more than a eyebrows, as they illustrate the stark effect inflation is having on everyday Americans.
S. Korea police admit responsibility for Halloween tragedy
South Korea's police chief has admitted a responsibility for failing to prevent a recent crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul
The Diesel Market Is in a Perfect Storm as Prices Surge, Supply Dwindles Ahead of Winter
Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
Stock Futures Rise as Indexes Exit Winning Month and Investors Look to Fed Meeting
Stock futures are higher on Tuesday morning as traders leave behind a winning month and look ahead to the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 104 points, or 0.32%. Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both added 0.35%.
Watch Now: ETF Edge on the Continuing Hunt for Yield With the Person Behind the Largest Actively-Managed ETF in the World
CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
World Needs to Accept the Urgent Need for Fossil Fuel Investment Now, BP CEO Says
"Our strategy as BP ... is to invest in hydrocarbons today, because today's energy system is a hydrocarbon system," energy supermajor's CEO, Bernard Looney, says. Looney said his company is "obviously trying to produce those hydrocarbons with the lowest possible emissions." A major producer of oil and gas, BP says...
‘Hold Your Nose and Sell' to Brace for a Possible Market Downturn, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors that they should trim some of their positions to prepare for a possible market decline. "According to the S&P oscillator I've followed for ages, we're very overbought right now," he said. "You have to hold your nose and sell something because we're due for a pullback."
‘Don't End Up in a Lopsided Portfolio.' Here's What Advisors Say to Do If You're Worried About Tech Exposure
Some big name stocks took a beating last week, with Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft shedding more than $350 billion from their market cap. While exposure to those companies may be tough to avoid, experts say there are ways to make sure your portfolio is better diversified. Some big names...
Long Covid Is Affecting Women More Than Men, National Survey Finds
More than 17% of women had long Covid at some point during the pandemic, compared with 11% of men, according to Census Bureau data. Some 2.4% of women had symptoms that significantly limited their normal activities, compared with 1.3% of men, according to the data. Overall, more than 14% of...
