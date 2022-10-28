ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India, China to See Biggest Jump in Real Salary as Asia-Pacific Leads the Way Next Year, Report Shows

As inflation continues to impact global economies, Asia-Pacific will be the only region to see real salary growth in 2023, a new survey has found. According to the annual Salary Trends Report by data company ECA International, the average real salary increase — which is nominal wage growth minus the rate of inflation — is predicted to increase by 1.3% in Asia-Pacific.
Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Defends Currency Peg, Says It Brings Stability

Maintaining a stable exchange rate through the calibration of interest rates continues to be paramount to Hong Kong, said the chief of Hong Kong's de facto central bank. It would be up to the government, through fiscal policies, to stimulate economic growth while the HKMA would focus monetary policies on steadying the Hong Kong dollar against the greenback.
Germany's Pension System Will Collapse Without Reform, Influential Lobby Group Says

Germany's pension system is "on the verge of collapse," according to Rainer Dulger, president of the Confederation of German Employers’ Associations. The country needs “large-scale social reform” not seen since the time of the German reunification, he said. Germany's pension system won't be financially viable in five...
Nearly 40% of small businesses in the US failed to pay rent in October - with more than HALF saying their prices have been hiked at least 10% over the past six months

Small businesses in various states are struggling to pay their rent, a new report shows, with rent delinquency up nearly 40 percent on the month. The findings, published Tuesday by Boston-based business tracker Alignable, are raising more than a eyebrows, as they illustrate the stark effect inflation is having on everyday Americans.
FLORIDA STATE
Long Covid Is Affecting Women More Than Men, National Survey Finds

More than 17% of women had long Covid at some point during the pandemic, compared with 11% of men, according to Census Bureau data. Some 2.4% of women had symptoms that significantly limited their normal activities, compared with 1.3% of men, according to the data. Overall, more than 14% of...
