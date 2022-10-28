ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

ATF Completes Investigation Into Incendiary Fire That Killed Three Baltimore Firefighters

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jyzQx_0ipRQHvO00
The Baltimore Fire Department Photo Credit: Baltimore City Fire

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) has completed its investigation into a fire that killed three Baltimore City firefighters earlier this year.

In January, Baltimore Fire Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler, and EMS Kenny Lacayo were killed in a fire in a vacant row home in the 200 block of South Stricker Street in a blaze that was deemed “incendiary” by officials.

The deaths of the firefighters were ruled a homicide in April.

Since the fatal fire, ATF officials have been investigating, and the findings have now been turned over to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office for further review.

According to the ATF, the agency assesses which attorney’s office, be it local, state, or federal, has jurisdiction over the area of an incendiary fire. They then allow the attorneys to determine what charges and penalties should be filed.

“Our investigation is complete,” officials said in a statement released on Thursday, Oct. 27. “This case has been referred to the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office.”

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Off-Duty Federal Officer Arrested Following Drug Investigation In Arlington: Police

An off-duty federal officer is facing charges following a narcotics investigation in Virginia, authorities announced. Alexandria resident Eric Welch, 33, an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer has been taken into custody by investigators from the Arlington County Police Department for his role in distributing cocaine, officials said on Monday, Oct. 31.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Police ID 56-Year-Old Oxon Hill Man Found Murdered In DC

A Maryland man has been identified as the person who was found shot and killed in the middle of the day over the weekend in Washington, DC, police say. Prince George's County resident Michael Andre Evans, of Oxon Hill, was shot and killed in the 3800 block of 9th Street in Southeast DC on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
OXON HILL, MD
Daily Voice

CBD Fiend On The Loose After Stealing Dozens Of Cartridges From Maryland Tobacco Store

Police are investigating an armed robbery after a thief stole dozens of CBD cartridges from a tobacco store in Glen Burnie, authorities say. The suspect reportedly entered the A to Z Tobacco store at 336 Hospital Drive around 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 and brought 70 CBD cartridges to the cashier before lifting his shirt to brandish a handgun, according to Anne Arundel County police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Daily Voice

Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads To Drug, Weapon Charges For Waldorf Men: Sheriff

Two men are facing drug and weapon charges in Maryland after being busted during an investigation into a suspicious vehicle parked outside a Charles County convenience store. On Monday, Oct. 31, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced that Joshua Mykele Claiborne, 21, and Timothy Green, 33, both of Waldorf are facing charges following an incident last week.
WALDORF, MD
Shore News Network

16-Year-Old Shot In The Head In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday evening, a 16-year-old was shot in Northern Baltimore. The shooting happened on the 4000 Block of Old York Road near a neighborhood playground at about 6 pm. The victim was found by the Baltimore Police Department suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was brought to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Northern District Detectives at 410-396-2455 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. This case remains under investigation. The post 16-Year-Old Shot In The Head In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Police investigating deadly shooting in Parkville

PARKVILLE, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting murder in Parkville. Homicide detectives reported the incident happened at around 2:00 am in the 7300 block of McClean Boulevard Sunday morning. Police have not released any information regarding the details of the shooting at this time. At least one person has been reported dead. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The post Police investigating deadly shooting in Parkville appeared first on Shore News Network.
PARKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One man shot, found in wrecked car in Essex, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in Essex early Sunday morning, according to authorities.County officers found the gunshot victim when they were responding to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Holgate Drive a few minutes after midnight, police said.They had also been responding to a report of a crash in the area of Sugarwood Circle and Hartland Road, according to authorities.The gunshot victim was inside a vehicle damaged by a collision impact, police said.At this point, county officers believe that both incidents are related, according to authorities.The Baltimore County Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating whether the shooter intentionally targeted the gunshot victim or the vehicle that they were traveling in, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
ESSEX, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
394K+
Followers
58K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy