NBC Chicago
Australia Raises 25 Bps as Expected, Hong Kong Stocks Lead Gains in Asia-Pacific Markets
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. The Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by 25 basis points for the second consecutive time, in line with expectations. The S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.11%, continuing to rise after the central bank's announcement. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains in the...
China's Economy Could Rebound Soon, But Longer-Term Growth Will Be ‘Deeply Challenging'
Decoupling, a weak global economy and an expected reopening following years of strict Covid measures are factors affecting the outlook for China. "Beyond the near-term rebound in growth we see ongoing downward pressure on potential or trend growth in China," said Ethan Harris of Bank of America Securities. "China has...
India, China to See Biggest Jump in Real Salary as Asia-Pacific Leads the Way Next Year, Report Shows
As inflation continues to impact global economies, Asia-Pacific will be the only region to see real salary growth in 2023, a new survey has found. According to the annual Salary Trends Report by data company ECA International, the average real salary increase — which is nominal wage growth minus the rate of inflation — is predicted to increase by 1.3% in Asia-Pacific.
Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Defends Currency Peg, Says It Brings Stability
Maintaining a stable exchange rate through the calibration of interest rates continues to be paramount to Hong Kong, said the chief of Hong Kong's de facto central bank. It would be up to the government, through fiscal policies, to stimulate economic growth while the HKMA would focus monetary policies on steadying the Hong Kong dollar against the greenback.
‘Hold Your Nose and Sell' to Brace for a Possible Market Downturn, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors that they should trim some of their positions to prepare for a possible market decline. "According to the S&P oscillator I've followed for ages, we're very overbought right now," he said. "You have to hold your nose and sell something because we're due for a pullback."
Euro Zone Inflation Hits Record High of 10.7% as Growth Slows Sharply
Preliminary data on Monday from Europe's statistics office showed headline inflation came in at an annual 10.7% this month. This represents the highest ever monthly reading since the euro zone's formation. The 19-member bloc has faced higher prices, particularly on energy and food, for the past 12 months. But the...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Wynn Resorts, TuSimple, Newell Brands, First Solar and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Wynn Resorts — Shares of the casino operator jumped 9.6% after a filing showed billionaire investor and restaurant owner Tilman Fertitta has built a passive 6.1% stake in the company. The stock is still down more than 20% this year.
Another Interest Rate Hike From the Federal Reserve Is on the Way: Here's How It May Affect You
To fight inflation, the Federal Reserve is expected to announce its sixth interest rate increase of the year this week. Here's a breakdown of how that may impact mortgages, credit cards, car loans, student debt and savings. This week, the Federal Reserve will likely raise rates for the sixth consecutive...
Charts Suggest the Market Has More Upside Through the End of the Year, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday said that the market could see a rally later this year that lasts through the end of 2022. "The charts, as interpreted by Larry Williams, were able to call this incredible October rally. … And now he says that this market's likely got even more upside even through the end of the year," Cramer said.
Watch Now: ETF Edge on the Continuing Hunt for Yield With the Person Behind the Largest Actively-Managed ETF in the World
CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
Homebuilders Say They're on the Edge of a Steeper Downturn as Buyers Pull Back
Homebuilders say 2023 is going to bring an even sharper downturn in the market, as high interest rates scare away buyers. Housing starts for single-family homes dropped nearly 19% year over year in September, according to the U.S. Census. Building permits, which are an indicator of future construction, fell 17%.
The Diesel Market Is in a Perfect Storm as Prices Surge, Supply Dwindles Ahead of Winter
Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
Oil CEOs Say This Winter Is Not the Season to Worry About When It Comes to the Energy Crisis
For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
World Needs to Accept the Urgent Need for Fossil Fuel Investment Now, BP CEO Says
"Our strategy as BP ... is to invest in hydrocarbons today, because today's energy system is a hydrocarbon system," energy supermajor's CEO, Bernard Looney, says. Looney said his company is "obviously trying to produce those hydrocarbons with the lowest possible emissions." A major producer of oil and gas, BP says...
Germany's Pension System Will Collapse Without Reform, Influential Lobby Group Says
Germany's pension system is "on the verge of collapse," according to Rainer Dulger, president of the Confederation of German Employers’ Associations. The country needs “large-scale social reform” not seen since the time of the German reunification, he said. Germany's pension system won't be financially viable in five...
Comments / 0