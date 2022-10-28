Read full article on original website
Jessica Alba Thanks Daughter Honor, 14, for Letting Her 'Borrow' Her The Shining Halloween Costume
The actress and her friend dressed up as the twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining at a Halloween party last weekend Jessica Alba is turning to her daughter for help this Halloween. On Friday, the L.A.'s Finest alum, 41, shared a carousel of images from the Halloween festivities she attended last weekend, where she and her friend dressed up as the twin girls from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining. "#fbf to @gtdave3's epic Halloween party last weekend. P.S. - thank you Honor for letting...
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Hold Hands and Channel The Shining Twins for Halloween
The Pitch Perfect star twinned with her girlfriend in a spooky couple’s costume inspired by the horror classic: "Shining this Halloween" Rebel Wilson went for a creepy twinning look for her second Halloween costume this year. The Pitch Perfect alum, 42, wore a blue dress with lace trim and a pink bow around the waist, which was perfectly complemented by girlfriend Ramona Agruma to evoke the ghostly twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining, as they stepped out Friday night in Los Angeles. She posted a series...
Mandy Moore Celebrates Son Gus' 2nd Halloween with Adorable Photo: 'Not a Fan of Dressing Up'
Monday marks the first Halloween for Mandy Moore's 1-week-old baby boy Ozzie and the second for 20-month-old son Gus Mandy Moore proved that not all kids want to wear a costume for Halloween. On Monday, the This Is Us star, 38, snapped a picture of her 20-month-old baby Gus looking visibly upset as he's being held by his father, Taylor Goldsmith, in what appears to be a brown duck costume. The cute outfit comes with brown and white wings attached to his arms and a green hat with...
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Glimpse of Daughter in Wednesday Addams Halloween Costume
Behati Prinsloo shares daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6, with Adam Levine Behati Prinsloo is giving a sneak peek at her daughter's Halloween costume! The pregnant model, 34, shared a rare glimpse of one of her daughters on her Instagram Story Wednesday, showing the little girl dressed as Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family while walking down a staircase. Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine share daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6. In the clip, Prinsloo and Levine's daughter comes down the stairs as she chases after a stray hand prop falling...
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Family Dress Up as Epic Fast Food Mascots for Halloween
The family of four is known for their extravagant group costumes on Halloween Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's family has done it again! The couple and their 12-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, known for going all out with their extravagant group Halloween costumes each year, dressed up for the holiday as some of America's most beloved fast food mascots. "Trick Or Meat," Harris captioned the Instagram post on Monday. "Happy Halloween from the BOOrtka-Harris Family." Harper is seen dressed as Wendy of Wendy's fame, sitting holding a burger next...
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
Drew Barrymore Recounts Daughter Meeting a Friend in the Park — Who Turned Out to Be Harper Beckham
Drew Barrymore is revealing a sweet connection she shares with Victoria Beckham through their daughters. In a sneak peek of Friday's episode of her eponymous talk show series, Barrymore, 47, chats with Beckham, 48, and reveals that their kids are friends. Explaining that she previously "went to London" to take...
Fans Believe Taylor Swift Just Revealed the Name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Fourth Child
Did Taylor Swift just sneakily namedrop Blake Lively's and Ryan Reynolds' youngest daughter?. Some fans sure think so. The superstar released her newest album, Midnights, today, and eagle-eared Swifties quickly latched on to a name featured on the record. It happens quickly in Track 5—"You're On Your Own, Kid"—with just...
Nick Cannon Is Expecting His 12th Child—Here’s a Look at All His Kids & Their Baby Mamas
Incoming! Nick Cannon’s kids have been making constant headlines this year (and the year before!). The Wild ‘N Out star keeps on making babies with his baby mamas and no one is stopping him. So, why does he have so many children? In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he candidly explained why he’s “blessed” with making his babies. “Think about it, you can’t be like, ‘No I’m done.’ Like what if God says, ‘No you not,'”I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide...
Oprah Winfrey Reveals She Had Double Knee Surgery in 2021: 'I Literally Could Not Lift My Leg'
Oprah Winfrey revealed that she recovered from double knee surgeries in 2021. The media mogul shared the health update during her "The Life You Want" class, which was focused on gratitude. Winfrey, 68, noted that she specifically resonated with one guest who said she was grateful for every organ and every limb.
Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak laughs at contestant after he revealed his guitars were ‘stolen’ in cringe moment
WHEEL of Fortune host Pat Sajak has not had the best reaction to a player's sad story about his stolen instruments. The awkward exchange occurred as Pat was learning a bit of background on each contestant. When it got to contestant Jesse, he shared: "... I'm a musician. I compose...
Kash Doll Reveals Photos Of Her “Billion Dollar Baby”
Kash Doll has shared photos of her infant son with the public for the first time. The Detroit-bred rapper, her boyfriend Tracy T, and their 9-month-old Kashton Prophet posed for the cover of Sheen Magazine‘s Nov/Dec Life Of Luxury issue. Previously, she had only revealed images with the baby’s face covered or hidden.More from VIBE.comSkylar Diggins-Smith Reveals Baby Bump In Pregnancy AnnouncementKash Doll Signs Deal With MNRK Music Group, Aims To Launch Record LabelLeslie Jones Lands Recurring Role On 'BMF' The glowing parents stand proudly in front of a vintage luxury vehicle while their “billion dollar baby” peeks up from a...
Katy Perry worries fans, sparks theories after her eyelid appears paralysed during concert
Katy Perry has fans doing a double-take after her eyelid appeared to get stuck during a recent concert in Las Vegas.The 38-year-old singer was filmed during a performance at her Las Vegas residency and seemingly suffered an eye “glitch” while on stage. The video has since received more than 19m views since it was posted to TikTok on Sunday.In the viral clip, Perry stared into the audience as she struggled to lift her right eyelid. The “Roar” singer – who was wearing a can-inspired silver dress – used her hand to try and lift her eyelid back into its...
Dax Shepard Reveals Why He and Kristen Bell Won't Let Their Daughters Have Their Own Phones
Dax Shepard explains why he and Kristen Bell's two daughters complain "all the time" about their policy on phones Dax Shepard isn't into screen time. The father of two, 47, recently appeared on The Endless Honeymoon podcast hosted by Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher where he talked about how he and wife Kristen Bell feel about their kids having phones. "We don't have a phone problem 'cause they're not in the mix. And iPods aren't, iPads aren't in the mix and video games," the Armchair Expert podcast host revealed. "So there's...
Dax Shepard Says He and Kristen Bell Didn't Want a Second Child, Shares What Changed Their Mind
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell share two daughters, Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9 Dax Shepard is opening up about how his family of four came to be. Appearing on The Endless Honeymoon podcast hosted by Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher, the Armchair Expert podcast host, 47, shared how he and wife Kristen Bell came to have two kids after having their minds set on just one. While sharing advice with a caller debating on growing their own family, Shepard said that he and Bell "did not want a second child,...
Michael J. Fox’s Look-Alike Son Sam Is His Best Buddy! See Photos of the Actor’s Eldest Child
When it comes to showing support for their father, Michael J. Fox’s kids are always front and center. The Back to the Future star and his wife, Tracy Pollan, share four children together: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé. He has a great bond with his only son, Sam, whom he often shares photos with on social media.
This Surprising A-List Star is Throwing Her Hat in the Ring to Date Pete Davidson
We’ve seen some surprising famous couples in our time. In fact, very little about the Hollywood dating pool shocks us these days. But there’s one A-list star we didn’t see coming who may or may not have her eye on Pete Davidson. During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, this legendary celeb revealed she wouldn’t necessarily turn down a date with the former Saturday Night Live star. Drew Barrymore was joined by Martha Stewart for a game of “Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag” on a recent episode of the actress’ eponymous talk show. The initial theme was dating...
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Shares Powerful Tribute to ‘Call Me Kat’ Costar Leslie Jordan
Jeopardy! Host Mayim Bialik mourned the loss of her friend and Call Me Kat Costar Leslie Jordan on her Twitter. She shared a series of images of the actor. “They broke the mold when they made Leslie Jordan,” Bialik captioned the images. “He was a dear mentor and a beloved friend. I will miss him so much – it’s unimaginable that he’s gone. Rest well, sweet buddy.”
Kate Gosselin and Jamie Lynn Spears Face the 'Toughest Test of Their Lives' in Boot Camp Reality Series
Kenya Moore, The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and the Spice Girls' Mel B are also among the 16 celebrities enduring grueling challenges on Fox's new series, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Kate Gosselin, Jamie Lynn Spears, Melanie "Mel B" Brown and more celebrities are ready to be pushed to their limits. In a sneak peek of Fox's new reality show, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, 16 celebrities will endure some of the most grueling training sessions and dangerous challenges — all based on the experiences of an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. "I...
Mel B Reveals She's Engaged to Rory McPhee and Dishes on His Romantic Proposal
Watch: Tyler Henry Predicts Spice Girls Reunion Tour in Mel B Reading. Melanie "Mel B" Brown confirmed she is engaged to her boyfriend of three years, Rory McPhee, and recapped the romantic proposal during a recent appearance on a special edition of U.K. series Celebrity Gogglebox. "He said, 'I love...
