Read full article on original website
Related
The Conners Sounds Like It Might Be Following The Goldbergs By Killing A Character Off
The Conners could be the second Wednesday night ABC comedy to kill off a character in this Fall TV season.
‘City on a Hill’ Canceled After Three Seasons at Showtime
Showtime has canceled the drama series “City on a Hill” after three seasons. According to insiders, the decision was made months ago, long before the recent exit of David Nevins as chairman and CEO of Paramount Premium Group and subsequent move to put Showtime under the purview Chris McCarthy. “‘City on a Hill’ concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” the statement from Showtime reads. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including...
The Conners Books William H. Macy for Season 5 Guest Stint
William H. Macy is headed to The Conners. The Shameless patriarch will guest-star in an upcoming episode as Smitty, one of Dan’s best buds from high school who pays a visit to Lanford. The gig reunites him with former TV daughter Emma Kenney. An airdate has not yet been announced. Macy becomes the fourth Shameless star to appear on the Roseanne spinoff. In addition to Kenney, who plays Darlene and David’s daughter Harris, the ABC comedy previously enlisted Noel Fisher to recur as Dan’s half-brother Ed Jr. in Season 2, and more recently cast Ethan Cutkosky to play Louise and Neville’s nephew...
Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy
Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
Collider
‘Nightbitch’ Begins Filming, Adds ‘Happiest Season’ Star to Amy Adams-Led Comedy-Horror
Filming has begun on the upcoming comedy-horror film, Nightbitch. Additionally, Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams as a cast member in the movie, according to Deadline. Widely known for her recent role as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, Holland has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. At the moment, Holland's role in the upcoming film is currently undisclosed. She will be starring alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy who is known for his roles in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Collider previously reported that the project would begin filming this fall; as such, it comes as no surprise that Adams was recently spotted filming on set for the first time in Los Angeles.
'Sam and Kate' Sees Dustin Hoffman Married to Sissy Spacek — Who Is His Wife in Real Life?
There’s so much to say about the life and career of Dustin Hoffman. He’s been active in the Hollywood industry since the '60s, starring in major movies including The Graduate, Rain Man, and Hook. Since Dustin isn’t active on social media platforms such as Instagram or Twitter, it makes sense that his fans would have some curiosity about what his personal life is really like behind the scenes.
Robert De Niro Tracks Down an Ex-Addict Vigilante in Tense Trailer for Savage Salvation
Savage Salvation is in theaters and on digital Dec. 2 Robert De Niro has a morally complex battle to wage in Savage Salvation. In the official trailer for the upcoming thriller, released Thursday, De Niro stars as Sheriff Church. According to an official synopsis, Church and Detective Zeppelin "strive to keep the peace in their rough town, where residents' only two interests are the church or oxycodone." "Newly engaged Shelby John (Jack Huston) and Ruby Red (Willa Fitzgerald) want a fresh start," the synopsis continues. "They decide to have a family together and...
‘Bad Crimes’ Starring Nicole Byer, Lauren Lapkus Canceled By Netflix Mid-Production, Producers Will Shop Elsewhere
Netflix has canceled adult animated comedy “Bad Crimes” mid-production, and the project is now being shopped around to other platforms. “Bad Crimes” was being produced by comedy veterans Greg Daniels and Mike Judge (“King of the Hill”) with Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus set to voice the lead roles. The series is described as a dark comedy procedural following Kara (Byer) and Jennie (Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible. Netflix ordered “Bad Crimes” to series in January of this year. Nicole Silverberg of...
Jessica Alba Thanks Daughter Honor, 14, for Letting Her 'Borrow' Her The Shining Halloween Costume
The actress and her friend dressed up as the twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining at a Halloween party last weekend Jessica Alba is turning to her daughter for help this Halloween. On Friday, the L.A.'s Finest alum, 41, shared a carousel of images from the Halloween festivities she attended last weekend, where she and her friend dressed up as the twin girls from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining. "#fbf to @gtdave3's epic Halloween party last weekend. P.S. - thank you Honor for letting...
Collider
Cristin Milioti Cast in 'The Penguin' Series Opposite Colin Farrell
HBO Max has added Cristin Milioti as the female lead in the DC Comics original limited drama series The Penguin (working title for now). The series, which will star Colin Farrell as the title character, is a spin-off from the Matt Reeves feature film The Batman which released in March this year, and also featured Farrell.
How Rich Was Leslie Jordan Upon His Death at Age 67?
Esteemed actor, singer, playwright and LGBTQ icon Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 from a car accident, Variety reported on Oct. 24. His car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine...
James Caan’s Final Film ‘Dark Harvest’ Acquired by Archstone Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)
Archstone Entertainment announced that they have acquired the worldwide rights to late actor James Caan’s final film, the creature thriller “Dark Harvest.” The film also stars and was written by Rich Manley, and is directed by Andrew Dymond and André Gordon. Caan’s scenes for the film were shot well before his death this past July, and producers will finish filming the final scenes needed in January. The expected release date will be later in 2023. The film’s synopsis describes a young Southern deputy who returns to his childhood home to investigate a dark mystery surrounding the town and its sheriff. As a...
Mike Schank: A Unique Music and "American Movie" Star Has Died
He was not your average music artist or actor. In fact, he was not your average anything. He was not considered glamorous, or could not be described in any typical or traditional Hollywood manner. He was unique, to say the least, and was beloved by his own band of countless fans.
The Best Leslie Jordan Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them
As we mourn his passing, revisit the best movies and TV shows starring Leslie Jordan.
Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dead at 25: 'The Embodiment of Kindness'
Tim Roth and his family are mourning son Cormac Roth after his death at age 25. On Monday, the Roth family announced that "we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer" on Sunday, Oct. 16. "He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved...
‘Severance’: Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban, Merritt Wever, Alia Shawkat Among 8 Cast In Season 2 of Apple Series
Apple TV+ has added eight to the cast of workplace thriller Severance as principal photography gets underway on Season 2. Game of Thrones alumna Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban (The Chair), Merritt Wever (Godless), Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Robby Benson (Beauty and the Beast), Stefano Carannante (Mirabilia), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The Tourist) and John Noble (Fringe) join the Emmy-winning series starring Adam Scott, from creator and writer Dan Erickson and director and executive producer Ben Stiller. Fifth Season is the studio. The streamer also released a first-look image below. In Severance Mark Scout (Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone...
‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Trailer Shows John Krasinski on the Run
John Krasinski is back as Jack Ryan — and this time he’s going rogue. Prime Video has released the first trailer for the third season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” The latest season of the Amazon series shows Krasinski’s case officer on the run, after he becomes wrongly implicated in a conspiracy theory. “If I come in now, a whole lot of people are going to die,” Ryan says in the trailer. He swears that he is “just trying to do the right thing.” Krasinski returns alongside series regulars Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly. The third season sees the cast additions of...
Chris Redd Breaks His Silence on NYC Attack: 'I'm OK and Healing Fast'
Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd was allegedly attacked by an assailant on Wednesday night in New York Chris Redd is assuring fans he's on the mend after an alleged assault. The Saturday Night Live alum spoke about his healing process after allegedly being struck in the face by an unidentified assailant in New York Wednesday night. "I've been resting up like crazy but I want to say thank you for all the messages of love, the jokes, and the concern!" Redd, 37, wrote in an Instagram Story. "I'm...
59 Cute And Fun Date Ideas That You'll Wanna Try ASAP
Forget all those nights of asking, "Well, what do you want to do?"
Sarah Michelle Gellar Creates Her Own Halloween Meme with Special 'Female Protagonist' Costume
Sarah Michelle Gellar has taken part in the most recent Spirit Halloween meme craze, turning herself, and her many characters, into a costume Sarah Michelle Gellar is meme-ing herself for Halloween. The Scooby Doo actress, 45, has taken part in the most recent Spirit Halloween meme craze, turning herself, and her many famous characters, into a costume: "Bad B---- Female Protagonist." The faux costume includes a picture of Gellar wearing a green leather jacket and blue jeans alongside accessories that include a "cocaine-filled cross" from Cruel Intentions,...
People
346K+
Followers
57K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0