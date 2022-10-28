Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans thump Houston Texans in Malik Willis' first NFL start
The Tennessee Titans took down the Houston Texans behind another 200-yard rushing game from Derrick Henry and a stifling day from the defense.
Yardbarker
Steelers Crippled In Week 8 By Clueless Coaching At Halftime Because Mike Tomlin Thinks “We’re Going To Be Fine”
The Pittsburgh Steelers are patient with how they treat members of the organization. They do not give up easily or early on players, coaches and for all we know, the janitorial staff. Chuck Noll had a terrible run in the mid to late ’80’s and Bill Cowher’s seat got awfully warm in the late ’90’s before righting the ship. Mike Tomlin’s seat should be on fire after Sunday’s performance.
Yardbarker
Ravens Trading For Bears LB Roquan Smith
Adam Schefter reports the Ravens will send second and fifth-round picks to Chicago in exchange for Smith. This is the second big-name linebacker to be shipped out of Chicago in a week, and fills a need for the Ravens who have a strong history of inside linebacker play. Smith had...
NFL World Wants Kicker To Be Cut On Sunday
Sunday afternoon's Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons game is pretty off the rails. The Panthers and the Falcons are in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Carolina kicker Eddy Pineiro had a chance to win the game, both in regulation and in overtime, but he missed twice. Pineiro missed a go-ahead extra...
Yardbarker
Bill Cowher Has Some Words Of Advice For Steelers
It is weird to see the Pittsburgh Steelers playing without Ben Roethlisberger. This is their first season since 2004, where Roethlisberger is not under center. Many people knew this could be a tough year for the Steelers as they transition to a rookie QB. Sitting with a record of 2-6,...
Yardbarker
Vikings CB Cam Dantzler on Mike Zimmer: ‘Nobody knows the inside story’
Eliminating the toxicity from the culture of the Minnesota Vikings was presumably at the top of first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell’s to-do list. Perhaps one of the players most affected by former head coach Mike Zimmer’s antics was cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who recently admitted to Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com, that he had a bit of an identity crisis after Zimmer benched him in favor of Bashaud Breeland last year.
fantasypros.com
Derrick Henry carries offense in Week 8 win over Texans
Derrick Henry carried the Titans offense Sunday, carrying the call 32 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns while also hauling in his lone target in a 17-10 Week 8 win over the Texans. Fantasy Impact:. Henry was called upon early and often on a day head coach Mike Vrabel...
Yardbarker
Raiders owner makes clear statement on Josh McDaniels’ future
Josh McDaniels’ hugely disappointing first season as Las Vegas Raiders head coach hit a new low Sunday in a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. Despite that, owner Mark Davis clearly is not entertaining any changes. Some unfounded speculation Monday suggested that McDaniels’ job could be in danger...
Yardbarker
With Bryan Harsin out at Auburn, could Deion Sanders be in?
Deion Sanders showed this past weekend when Jackson State hosted "College Gameday" the type of energy he brings anywhere he goes. He's the type of coach that would immediately bring excitement to a program that is somehow more dysfunctional than Texas A&M. With Oklahoma and Texas joining the conference in...
NBC Sports
Rookie Malik Willis to make first NFL start in Titans-Texans
It’s Malik Willis time for the Tennessee Titans. The rookie quarterback is in line to make his first NFL start against the Houston Texans after Ryan Tannehill was ruled out on Saturday. Tennessee drafted Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Liberty product has played...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Drop Odell Beckham Jr. Hint? Free Agent WR at Trade Deadline
Will the Dallas Cowboys make a move to add another wide receiver before the November 1 trade deadline? Maybe … but what if it’s not exactly a trade?. Despite the "itch" and the "risk-taker" mentality of Jerry Jones, COO Stephen Jones said the Cowboys are “comfortable” at wideout.
Yardbarker
Texans Dameon Pierce Has Attention of Titans Coaches and Players
In an AFC South Division matchup this weekend the Houston Texans (1-5-1) face the Tennessee Titans (4-2) who currently lead the group. And while many may not give the Texans much of a shot at beating the Titans, they do have reason to be confident. Starting with rookie running back, Dameon Pierce.
NFL Odds: Titans vs. Texans prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022
With division games in the NFL never failing to be entertaining, the Tennessee Titans will suit up for action as they take on the Houston Texans in what should be a battle to the finish. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Titans-Texans prediction and pick will be revealed.
NBC Sports
Who is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' new starting QB
The quarterback carousel continues to spin in Indianapolis. After stumbling out to a 3-3-1 start, the Colts made a stunning quarterback change ahead of Week 8. Indy sent 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan to the bench, just seven games after surrendering a Day 2 draft pick to acquire him from the Atlanta Falcons. And taking the reins from the quarterback who's seventh on the all-time passing yards list is a second-year pro with almost no NFL experience in Sam Ehlinger.
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Roquan Smith, Bears, Commanders, Packers, Rams
Jason La Canfora reports that the Bears remain open to trading veteran LB Roquan Smith. However, La Canfora mentions that Smith’s lack of contract is an issue for teams. In fact, some GMs have told La Canfora that it’s more likely that he will be franchise-tagged and traded next offseason.
Yardbarker
Colts, Commanders Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Week 8 Matchup
The Indianapolis Colts host the Washington Commanders on Sunday in what will be quarterback Sam Ehlinger's first career start. As for the support around the new QB, the Colts' health is in pretty decent shape while the Commanders are missing a few key players. Here are both teams' full lists...
Yardbarker
Several Steelers Defenders Including Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward Own Their Critical Mistakes After Big Week 8 Loss
There could be a lot of changes coming out of the Week 9 bye week for the Steelers. They could potentially be moving on from offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, and promoting QB coach Mike Sullivan. They could be making significant depth chart changes, among several other things. Regardless of whether or not any of the changes actually happen, one thing the team does need to be focused on is sticking together and not dividing the locker room or the organization.
FOX Sports
McCaffrey a triple threat; Dolphins WRs unstoppable: NFL notes and analysis
The NFL is the best weekly soap opera on television. Watching our favorite teams experience the ups and downs of an 18-week regular season takes us on an emotional roller coaster that we hope ends in a title run. Although it is still too early to determine which teams are built for the long haul, Week 8 provided us with another opportunity to see some of the elite squads separate from the pack.
CBS Sports
Texans vs. Titans updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
The Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans will face off in an AFC South clash at 4:05 p.m. ET Oct. 30 at NRG Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Houston winning the first 22-13 on the road and the Titans taking the second 28-25. Tennessee had a...
Yardbarker
Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Must Direct Mike Tomlin To Take New Approach As Head Coach in 2022
I’m not so old that I can remember when the Pittsburgh Steelers were the laughing stock of the NFL. A bye-gone era’s version of the Detroit Lions, New York Jets or even the then Oakland Raiders for those Gen Z or Millennials who are not aware of the hard times this franchise suffered through. Shoot, I was in my teens when the post Steel Curtain gang all hung it up. Those Steelers squads post 1984 suffered some poor seasons, sans the ’85 and ’89 playoff runs, the last of the Chuck Noll era.
