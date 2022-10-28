ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County judge ordered to turn over batches of public records every 48 hours

By Mitch McCoy
KARK 4 News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Pulaski County judge has ordered Little Rock City Hall to turn over batches of public records — requested under the state’s open-record law — every 48 hours.

Blogger “Matt Campbell” sued the city for not following the Freedom of Information Act, something the city admits it’s failed to do.

Little Rock assistant city attorney overseeing public record requests to resign

According to court documents, Campbell filed his original appeal on September 22 in which he alleged that he had made three requestions for certain public records, which were not provided as required under the Arkansas FOIA.

The city says about 30-thousand documents need to be turned over, some of which are connected to LITfest.

Little Rock announces changes to FOIA process, creates new division

If the city breaks the court order, the judge could order Mayor Frank Scott Jr. to testify why the city should not be held in contempt.

