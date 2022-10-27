Read full article on original website
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
3 Exceptionally Low-Risk Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Investing in 2022 is like opening the box to a piece of IKEA furniture: The instruction manual has no words and you're left to guess what to do next by the pictures provided. Since the year began, all three major indexes have plunged into a bear market, and a number of metrics and indicators suggest the broader market could head even lower.
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
Best Energy Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 For Your Watchlist
Energy stocks are a critical component of any well-rounded investment portfolio. This is because energy stocks provide exposure to a fundamental driver of economic growth and can offer both stability and upside potential. However, energy stocks also come with a unique set of risks that investors need to be aware of.
After Underperforming The Markets, Can L'Oreal Stock Rally?
L’Oreal stock (OTCMKTS: LRLCY) is up just 0.6% in the past month (twenty-one trading days), underperforming the S&P 500 which was up 3.7% over this period. If you look at the change over the last five and ten days, too, the stock has returned 1.4% and 0.9%, performing worse than the broader markets on both occasions. L’Oreal’s most recent Q3 2022 sales update report, saw revenue for the first three quarters of 2022 rising around 12.4% YoY at constant exchange rates. Additionally, an 8.1% positive foreign exchange impact saw reported revenue figures rise 20.5% over this period. The growth was primarily driven by the active cosmetics segment, which reported a growth of 31.5% over this period.
TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TJX (TJX) closed at $72.10, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the parent of T.J....
Why Etsy Stock Tumbled Today
This is the week that Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) will drop its latest earnings release -- specifically, on Wednesday after market hours -- and judging by Monday's action, investors aren't filled with confidence about it. The company's shares fell by over 4% on the day, a notably deeper plunge than the 0.8% decline of the S&P 500 index.
Why Nu Holdings Stock Rocketed 8.8% Higher Monday
Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) soared on Monday, finishing the day up 8.8% at $5.00 per share. The Brazil-based online bank had gained as much as 11.1% at about 2:24 p.m. ET. The stock price is down about 46% year to date. It was one of the day's top performers as...
Deere (DE) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know
Deere (DE) closed at $395.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the agricultural...
Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed at $6.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Sirius Stock Likely To Trade Higher Post Q3 Results
Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI), a leading provider of satellite radio, is scheduled to announce its fiscal third-quarter results on Tuesday, November 1. We expect Sirius XM stock to likely trade higher due to better-than-expected Q3 results with revenue and earnings beating market expectations marginally. In Q2, the company’s self-pay subscribers remained roughly at 32 million, up from 30 million at the start of 2020. This growth is despite high car and lofty gas prices pressuring the company’s business. It should be noted that the media company benefits from a historically meager churn rate (1.5% in Q2), with an implied average life for new car purchases of around five years – thanks to its solid business model. By taking advantage of the advertising reach it receives through radio, Sirius XM could likely push Pandora into podcasting for further growth opportunities in the coming quarters.
U.S. Stocks End Session On Weak Note; Dow Records Biggest Monthly Gain Since 1976
(RTTNews) - U.S. stocks drifted lower on Monday with investors making cautious moves, as they continued to react to recent quarterly earnings updates from big-name companies and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy announcement due on Wednesday. The major averages all ended on a negative note, but still managed...
2 Cybersecurity Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
The stock market sell-off of 2022 hasn't spared cybersecurity stocks, as companies operating in this industry have seen their share prices drop despite impressive growth in their businesses. But the sell-off has created an opportunity for savvy investors to buy some fast-growing companies at relatively attractive valuations. After all, the...
3 Top-Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November and Beyond
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks explores the recent stock market rebound and the broader earnings and interest rate picture as the calendar turns to November. The episode then dives into three highly-ranked Zacks stocks that have posted double-digit climbs in 2022 and recently popped after topping estimates and providing upbeat guidance.
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $91.08, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Qualcomm Q4 Preview: Double-Digit Earnings Growth in Store?
The Zacks Computer and Technology Sector has struggled to find its footing in 2022 amid a hawkish pivot from the Fed, down more than 30% and widely lagging behind the S&P 500. Qualcomm Inc. QCOM, a company in the realm, is on deck to unveil quarterly earnings on November 2nd after the market close.
Singapore Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in five straight sessions, collecting more than 120 points or 4.1 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,100-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Oracle (ORCL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Oracle (ORCL) closed at $78.07, marking a +0.92% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the software maker had gained...
