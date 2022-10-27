Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI), a leading provider of satellite radio, is scheduled to announce its fiscal third-quarter results on Tuesday, November 1. We expect Sirius XM stock to likely trade higher due to better-than-expected Q3 results with revenue and earnings beating market expectations marginally. In Q2, the company’s self-pay subscribers remained roughly at 32 million, up from 30 million at the start of 2020. This growth is despite high car and lofty gas prices pressuring the company’s business. It should be noted that the media company benefits from a historically meager churn rate (1.5% in Q2), with an implied average life for new car purchases of around five years – thanks to its solid business model. By taking advantage of the advertising reach it receives through radio, Sirius XM could likely push Pandora into podcasting for further growth opportunities in the coming quarters.

