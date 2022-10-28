ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutdale, OR

Comments / 4

Sabrina Thompson
4d ago

You want to feel safe yet want the officers who keep you safe out of the schools. Wow you all are so smart. You wonder why Gresham is getting so bad and so many shooting next to the schools…

Reply
5
 

kptv.com

Westview High School briefly locked down after prank call: officials

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - There was a large police presence outside of Westview High School in Washington County on Monday around noon after a prank call about a shooter, according to authorities. Public Communications Officer for the Beaverton School District Shellie Bailey-Shah said the school was put on lockdown...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Tigard High School on lockdown due to threat

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard School District confirmed that Tigard High School was on lockdown Monday afternoon. Tigard Police Public Information Officer Kelsey Anderson said classes were continuing while the school was on lockdown as a precaution. Adding, the threat “appears to not be credible.”. Police are currently working...
TIGARD, OR
KATU.com

Portland Police urges caution when out celebrating Halloween

PORTLAND, Ore. — Halloween is in full swing this year, and it's the first time since pandemic restrictions loosened up. "It feels a lot better, I didn’t like being inside all the time," said Katherine Nichter. As families are out celebrating and having fun this weekend, police want...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Astoria affordable housing; Multnomah County library projects update; and PETA vs. OHSU

Astoria eyes downtown lot for new affordable housing project. Astoria is looking to acquire a downtown property that could be used for affordable housing. Over the past several months, Clatsop County has put up 31 properties throughout the county for expressions of interest from cities, nonprofits and others seeking to develop housing, child care or social services. One of the lots is the site of the former Darigold Building at Ninth and Duane streets. The property is used for parking, but the city said that with its strategic location downtown, it could be a good place for a housing project. (Nicole Bales / The Astorian)
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Bee

Drug dealer arrested near Cleveland High School

Police have arrested an alleged drug dealer near Cleveland High who they say was selling to some of the studentsA drug dealer for whom there was an outstanding warrant has been arrested for "delivery of controlled substances to minors" near Cleveland High School. On Wednesday, September 28, at 11:13a.m., a Central Precinct officer responded to a report by Portland Public Schools of a missing 16-year-old female — a student at Cleveland High School, who reportedly was last observed with Clark, a suspected supplier of drugs for students. To quickly locate the student, responding PPB officers requested the assistance of the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 injured, 1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. man was seriously injured and a second man arrested for vehicular assault after a crash between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Police responded to Northeast 72nd Avenue...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KGW

Portland city council candidate's downtown campaign office vandalized

PORTLAND, Ore. — The campaign office of Portland city council candidate Rene Gonzalez in downtown Portland was vandalized Sunday, according to Portland police. Officers said on Sunday morning, they found two large windows shattered at the office on Southwest Salmon Street and 11th Avenue along with a rock inside the building. They estimate the damage to be worth around $8,000.
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg mourns death of beloved city councilor

After weeks of hospitalization, Denise Bacon was taken off life support on Oct. 21 Newberg is in mourning. On Oct. 21 at 5:35 p.m., beloved city councilor and community advocate Denis Bacon died surrounded by friends and family after battling lung complications for weeks in the hospital. She was 56, celebrating her birthday just a few days prior. Bacon, who served on the City Council for 14 years up until her death, was admitted to St. Vincent's Hospital in September after a case of COVID-19 intensified symptoms of her autoimmune disorder. A bout of pneumonia followed and, while...
NEWBERG, OR

