ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Jimmy Garoppolo Sends Clear Message on Christian McCaffrey

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16BMGy_0ipRPjTp00

© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made an interesting comment Thursday when referencing newly-acquired running back Christian McCaffrey.

According to David Lombardi, Garoppolo, instead of detailing McCaffrey's skillset as a runner, compared him to a quarterback in terms of how well he sees the field.

"Jimmy Garoppolo on Christian McCaffrey: 'He sees the field very similar to a quarterback.' McCaffrey broke into a smile upon hearing that: 'That's a good compliment. I try to. You've really got to think like them and try to be at the right spot at the right time'," David Lombardi tweeted Thursday.

McCaffrey, reportedly touched by Garoppolo's comments , confirmed that he tries to see the field like a quarterback in order to be at the right place at the right time.

Although Garoppolo's comments appear to be a high praise of McCaffrey, this isn't the first time the San Francisco signal caller has compared one of his offensive teammates to the quarterback position.

Back in 2020, Garoppolo made the exact same remark about wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who is still on the roster in San Francisco.

"Jimmy Garoppolo on Brandon Aiyuk: 'He sees the field very similar to a quarterback'," Jake Hutchinson tweeted before the 2020 season.

San Francisco will travel to Los Angeles in Week 8 to take on the Rams.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Panthers make major kicker decision after struggles

The Carolina Panthers played a rollercoaster of a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon as a late touchdown from star receiver DJ Moore set up the team to win the game with an extra point. But after a crucial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Moore, kicker Eddy Piñeiro missed the deep PAT attempt, sending the game to overtime. Piñeiro then missed another short kick in overtime that would have given the team the victory.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Daily Mail

Christian McCaffrey becomes the first NFL player to record touchdown TRIFECTA since 2005 as San Francisco 49ers' new acquisition stars in 31-14 win over Los Angeles Rams

Christian McCaffrey had a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown as the visiting San Francisco 49ers continued their regular-season dominance over the rival Los Angeles Rams with a 31-14 victory Sunday at Inglewood, California. McCaffrey had a 34-yard passing touchdown in the second quarter, a 9-yard receiving score in the third...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL Coach Has 'Lengthy' Meeting With Owner Following Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-5 on the season with today's 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. It has been a nightmare first two months of the year for the Raiders, who entered the season coming off a playoff berth with expectations of contending in the AFC. Josh McDaniels was hired to engineer that leap into the upper tier of the league.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf reveals new 60 PLAYER lineup and eight-month LIV Golf League schedule

LIV Golf has confirmed its new LIV Golf League will run from February through to September in 2023 after execs revealed a number of key changes. According to GOLF's Sean Zak, the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour gave a presentation on its league business model to members of the media at the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami earlier today.
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

49ers had incredible way of implementing Christian McCaffrey pass play

The San Francisco 49ers made full use of Christian McCaffrey in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Rams. McCaffrey became the first player to throw for, run for, and catch a touchdown in the same game in a 31-14 win. The pass play was a particular highlight, as McCaffrey took a pitch and then uncorked a perfect 34-yard pass to Brandon Aiyuk.
Athlon Sports

Raiders Express Commitment To Head Coach Josh McDaniels

A frustrating season for the Las Vegas Raiders got a whole lot worse on Sunday with a 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The defeat dropped the Raiders to 2-5 in head coach Josh McDaniels' first season, leading some fans and analysts to call for McDaniels to be fired already. But the Raiders' ...
Athlon Sports

Jim Harbaugh Reveals There's Additional Stadium Tunnel Footage

Following Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State this weekend, a scuffle broke out in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium. News of the incident first broke shortly after the conclusion of the game, where a video showed several Spartans appearing to prevent a Michigan player from entering the ...
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy