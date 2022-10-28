Jimmy Garoppolo Sends Clear Message on Christian McCaffrey

© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made an interesting comment Thursday when referencing newly-acquired running back Christian McCaffrey.

According to David Lombardi, Garoppolo, instead of detailing McCaffrey's skillset as a runner, compared him to a quarterback in terms of how well he sees the field.

"Jimmy Garoppolo on Christian McCaffrey: 'He sees the field very similar to a quarterback.' McCaffrey broke into a smile upon hearing that: 'That's a good compliment. I try to. You've really got to think like them and try to be at the right spot at the right time'," David Lombardi tweeted Thursday.

McCaffrey, reportedly touched by Garoppolo's comments , confirmed that he tries to see the field like a quarterback in order to be at the right place at the right time.

Although Garoppolo's comments appear to be a high praise of McCaffrey, this isn't the first time the San Francisco signal caller has compared one of his offensive teammates to the quarterback position.

Back in 2020, Garoppolo made the exact same remark about wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who is still on the roster in San Francisco.

"Jimmy Garoppolo on Brandon Aiyuk: 'He sees the field very similar to a quarterback'," Jake Hutchinson tweeted before the 2020 season.

San Francisco will travel to Los Angeles in Week 8 to take on the Rams.